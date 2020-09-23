Whether you want to create some mood lighting for your lounge, set-up the perfect nook as a reading corner or you’re just obsessed with different lamps (trust me, it’s a thing), I’ve found a style for you. As a fashion editor, a lot of the accounts I follow are fashion related. But with a lot of outfit posts been indoors recently, I’ve being eyeing up interiors, too. So much so I’ve ended up following more and more home accounts. On my daily scroll, I’ve noticed a certain floor lamp in the homes of some of the most stylish women. They’re oversized, they overhang and they look like they’ve nodded off: welcome, the sleepy floor lamps – this is what I’m coining them anyway.

The official name if you want to search for them online is an ‘arc’, ‘overreached’ or ‘arched’ lamp. But I prefer to think of them as the floor lamp that’s nodded off – like you do when you put on a film past 9pm – and it’s made me like them even more.

Interior designer Jana shows off her chic gold, cream and marble base style – it looks perfect in the minimalist setting with neutral hues. I’ve found a similar style at new UK lighting brand Lights and Lamps below.

You may also like Bee print homeware is having a moment – these are the best items to invest in

Fashion influencer Melissa has a chrome and cream sleepy floor lamp that goes perfectly in her monochrome home. It’s all about the styles that droop over your furniture and create an arched silhouette. I’ve found the best styles to add to your living rooms – shop my top-seven arc floor lamps below.

Best sleepy floor lamps

Made Made floor lamp Made has created this dreamy arch floor lamp in three different colours. This light grey style with copper inside the lampshade is the dream – swoon. Shop Sweep arc overreach floor lamp at Made, £99 BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy