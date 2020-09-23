The droopier the better with these chic new floor lamps – let us show you the styles that are on everyone’s Instagram feeds right now.
Whether you want to create some mood lighting for your lounge, set-up the perfect nook as a reading corner or you’re just obsessed with different lamps (trust me, it’s a thing), I’ve found a style for you. As a fashion editor, a lot of the accounts I follow are fashion related. But with a lot of outfit posts been indoors recently, I’ve being eyeing up interiors, too. So much so I’ve ended up following more and more home accounts. On my daily scroll, I’ve noticed a certain floor lamp in the homes of some of the most stylish women. They’re oversized, they overhang and they look like they’ve nodded off: welcome, the sleepy floor lamps – this is what I’m coining them anyway.
The official name if you want to search for them online is an ‘arc’, ‘overreached’ or ‘arched’ lamp. But I prefer to think of them as the floor lamp that’s nodded off – like you do when you put on a film past 9pm – and it’s made me like them even more.
Interior designer Jana shows off her chic gold, cream and marble base style – it looks perfect in the minimalist setting with neutral hues. I’ve found a similar style at new UK lighting brand Lights and Lamps below.
Fashion influencer Melissa has a chrome and cream sleepy floor lamp that goes perfectly in her monochrome home. It’s all about the styles that droop over your furniture and create an arched silhouette. I’ve found the best styles to add to your living rooms – shop my top-seven arc floor lamps below.
Best sleepy floor lamps
Made
Made has created this dreamy arch floor lamp in three different colours. This light grey style with copper inside the lampshade is the dream – swoon.
La Redoute
Not only can you adjust the height of this lamp, the lampshade also spins 360 so you can have it facing the ceiling or towards the ground. It’s the perfect style for a reading corner in the lounge.
Lights and Lamps
This brand new UK lighting brand is bound to be a hit. The most stylish lamps for affordable prices, I’ve got my eye on this chic gold and cream style – it’s bound to go with any interiors styles, from minimal to maximalist.
Shop circo brass and natural linen floor lamp at Lights and Lamps, £129
Matalan
Matalan always manages to tick off the trends when it comes to homeware. This golden lamp is sleek, stylish and will look amazing in any corner of the room.
John Lewis and Partners
If you really want a showstopper then look to this House by John Lewis version. Triple the lamps, triple the statement – I bet guests will ask you where you got this stunner from.
Shop House by John Lewis Angus three arm arched floor lamp at John Lewis and Partners, £175
Wayfair
If you have a smaller space and want a style that doesn’t hang too far over then this is the one for you. The contrasting metal style with black base will look gorgeous with glossy velvet sofas and luxe accessories.
Lamp and Light
Want to add a dash of colour to your house? This ochre hue shade will be the pop you need. At nearly £100 off, get it in your basket, quick.
Shop steel arc lamp with yellow shade at Lamp and Light, £96.95 (previously £195)
Opening image: Wayfair
All other images: courtesy of brands