Spotted on Instagram and Pinterest, splattered ceramics are making their way into the most stylish of homes.
Lusting over people’s interiors on Instagram has become a hobby in itself. If it’s not before-and-after home renovation pics that are getting saved, it’s tablescapes that make us want to get dressed up for dinnertime. Home accessories are a joyful way to take your home to dreamy new heights without having to take out a loan. And we have found one particular homeware trend that’s filling the squares of many stylish interiors accounts right now: splatter ceramics.
The Art Attack style plates, mugs, jugs, vases and bowls may look slightly like a DIY job, but there’s a method to the madness. A longstanding favourite in sunnier Italy and Portugal, splash print ceramics makes any meal even more appealing with minimal effort.
New brand Hot Pottery – created during lockdown – has focused on the traditional appeal, with each piece lovingly handmade in Puglia, Italy to create equally unique pieces.
Abisola Omole – creative director of Studio Arva – shows how splatter prints will encourage you to eat one of your five a day when they make your fruit offerings look this good.
Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, speckled splatter home accessories can be easily incorporated into your home decor. We’ve found the best splash ceramics to liven up your space.
Best splatter ceramics
Hot Pottery bowl
Handmade in Puglia, these splattered ceramics are the brainchild of fashion stylist Flossie Saunders. Hot Pottery has plates and bowls so far and will soon be adding serving platters and espresso cups to the stylish mix.
Echo Park Pottery mug
Put the kettle on, this mug deserves some airtime. Handmade in LA, designer Paul Smith stocks these suitably stylish mugs that you’ve most likely already spotted on Instagram.
Casa Celva jug
As a vase, water jug or even just an ornament, this jug is a keeper. Handmade in Puglia by local artisans who have created ceramics for 18 generations, it’s bound to be the talk of the table.
The Mill Ceramics teapot
A go-to for speckled kitchenware, The Mill Ceramics specialise in handmade pieces created in sunny Portugal. This teapot is almost too good to use.
Skye McAlpine serving bowl
Let us set the scene for later in the year: you have friends over, you lay the table and you fill this bowl with nibbles as you wait for dinner to cook. You pour a glass of wine for everyone, life is good. The end.
Shop Skye McAlpine splatter serving bowl at Anthropologie, £68
Crow Canyon Home plate
Make dinner an even more joyous occasion with these splatter dinner plates. These are so good you won’t be able to save them for best.
Ninemoo mugs
Sculptural handled mugs are a mini homeware trend, add them to splatter print and you get this dreamy mug by Ninemoo. Get them in blue or black splats and also plain block colours.
Sous Chef serving board
Serve your cheese in style on this chic ceramic splatter board. The monochrome design will fit into even the most minimalist of homes.
Lusophile plate
Portuguese brand Lusophile is packed full of splash homeware. Making us want to eat our greens, this zesty plate will be perfect for an al fresco lunch in the summer.
Shop Lusophile maximal splatter plate at Not on the High Street, £22
Nkuku jug
As a pouring jug or a vase, this monochrome style is so sleek. This will be a welcome addition to any tablescape.
Opening image: Hot Pottery
All images: courtesy of brands