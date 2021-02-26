Splatter ceramics are an Instagram favourite that will update your home in an instant

Spotted on Instagram and Pinterest, splattered ceramics are making their way into the most stylish of homes. 

Lusting over people’s interiors on Instagram has become a hobby in itself. If it’s not before-and-after home renovation pics that are getting saved, it’s tablescapes that make us want to get dressed up for dinnertime. Home accessories are a joyful way to take your home to dreamy new heights without having to take out a loan. And we have found one particular homeware trend that’s filling the squares of many stylish interiors accounts right now: splatter ceramics. 

The Art Attack style plates, mugs, jugs, vases and bowls may look slightly like a DIY job, but there’s a method to the madness. A longstanding favourite in sunnier Italy and Portugal, splash print ceramics makes any meal even more appealing with minimal effort. 

New brand Hot Pottery – created during lockdown – has focused on the traditional appeal, with each piece lovingly handmade in Puglia, Italy to create equally unique pieces. 

Abisola Omole – creative director of Studio Arva – shows how splatter prints will encourage you to eat one of your five a day when they make your fruit offerings look this good.

Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, speckled splatter home accessories can be easily incorporated into your home decor. We’ve found the best splash ceramics to liven up your space. 

Best splatter ceramics

  • Hot Pottery bowl

    Hot Pottery bowl
    Best splatter ceramics: Hot Pottery

    Handmade in Puglia, these splattered ceramics are the brainchild of fashion stylist Flossie Saunders. Hot Pottery has plates and bowls so far and will soon be adding serving platters and espresso cups to the stylish mix. 

    Shop salad bowl cranberry at Hot Pottery, £35

    BUY NOW

Opening image: Hot Pottery

All images: courtesy of brands

