Lusting over people’s interiors on Instagram has become a hobby in itself. If it’s not before-and-after home renovation pics that are getting saved, it’s tablescapes that make us want to get dressed up for dinnertime. Home accessories are a joyful way to take your home to dreamy new heights without having to take out a loan. And we have found one particular homeware trend that’s filling the squares of many stylish interiors accounts right now: splatter ceramics.

The Art Attack style plates, mugs, jugs, vases and bowls may look slightly like a DIY job, but there’s a method to the madness. A longstanding favourite in sunnier Italy and Portugal, splash print ceramics makes any meal even more appealing with minimal effort.

New brand Hot Pottery – created during lockdown – has focused on the traditional appeal, with each piece lovingly handmade in Puglia, Italy to create equally unique pieces.