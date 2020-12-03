Looking for a way to display your favourite books? Check out our edit of the coolest bookends.
True will agree that a book is a thing of beauty. Yes, the words inside can be a masterpiece, but it is also the look of a book that will make a real become feverish with excitement.
From beautifully annotated book covers of to on art, architecture, fashion and design, tomes are often used as part of the decor styling of a home.
So, if you have a particularly lovely selection of books, wouldn’t it be a shame to keep them hidden away? We certainly think so.
That’s why we’ve created a carefully curated edit of the most stylish bookends out there, to ensure that your papery friends are displayed in a way that does them justice. We’ve included some big names like Tom Dixon, alongside highstreet favourites such as Oliver Bonas for a guide to suit all tastes.
Happy shopping and check out our list of if you fancy adding to your collection.
Fy! conch bookends
This pair of conch bookends show that doesn’t have to be twee.
They are made using dolomite which gives them an impressive weight and feature embossed detail.
ROMWE iron bookends
Give your home an industrial edge with these minimalist bookends.
Crafted in black iron with an angular structure, its brutalist chic at its best.
Notonthehighstreet bookend vase
A must-buy for those who love having fresh blooms in their home, this unique creation not only keeps books in order but features a small, test tube-style vase which sits suspended in the air.
Fill it with a few for an everlasting floral decoration.
Tom Dixon marble bookends
Master of design Tom Dixon lends his legendary style and flair to these standout bookends.
They come from the swirl collection, which takes powdered residue from the marble industry and mixes it with resin and pigment to create sculpture.
Oliver Bonas metallic wings bookends
If reading a good book makes you feel like you’re being transported to another world, this flying set of bookends could be perfect for you.
The design is finished in gold-toned cast aluminium for an ethereal feel.
Rose & Grey arch amber glass bookend
Amber is such a brilliant shade as it goes with some many other colours.
Use this relaxed, singular bookend to prop up a host of pink-covered books for a warm glow or create a contrast with tomes decorated with dark green or lilac.
Liberty London Astris bookends
world right now, so we love this fabulously pink pair of bookends which are inspired by ancient Greek heritage.
These bookends have been carefully hand-finished with ornate engraving, making them all the more special.
Shop Astris bookends by Sophia Enjoy Thinking at Liberty London, £64 (was £80)
MADE Elisa bookends
These sculptural bookends are the epitome of sophistication.
The marble aesthetic and deep green hue are so eye-catching that they could be used as ornaments, with or without books.
