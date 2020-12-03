True will agree that a book is a thing of beauty. Yes, the words inside can be a masterpiece, but it is also the look of a book that will make a real become feverish with excitement.

From beautifully annotated book covers of to on art, architecture, fashion and design, tomes are often used as part of the decor styling of a home.

So, if you have a particularly lovely selection of books, wouldn’t it be a shame to keep them hidden away? We certainly think so.

That’s why we’ve created a carefully curated edit of the most stylish bookends out there, to ensure that your papery friends are displayed in a way that does them justice. We’ve included some big names like Tom Dixon, alongside highstreet favourites such as Oliver Bonas for a guide to suit all tastes.