7 stylish doormats that will make for a seriously grand entrance

Whether you’re coming or going, make sure your door feels loved with a dapper doormat. 

While we’ve hardly left the threshold of our door for the last year, things are different now. They’re changing (finally).

And what does that call for? I hear you cry. A very dapper doormat to either make your entrances grand or your exits momentous. Failing that, just a nice talking point for when you finally host guests back in the comfort of your own home (remember hosting?).  

Indeed, doormats have seen their status elevated of late. Everybody from Christopher Kane to Virgil Abloh have put their own spin on them in recent months, taking the everyday from frumpy to fabulous. It’s no longer something to wipe your feet on, the doormats of today are a status symbol, as much as the handbag you carry in the nook of your elbow or the coat you wear on your back. Really, it’s time we caught up.

If you’re in the market for a doormat upgrade, these are the best to shop now.  

  • Anthropologie floral greeting doormat

    A generic ‘Hello’ doormat, but not as you’ve known them before. This floral-hued mat from Anthropologie is as pretty as it is practical. 

    Shop Anthropologie floral greeting doormat, £44

  • Lime Lace grey leopard print doormat

    Feeling feisty? So’s this doormat, which is positively crying to be plonked in front of your door. Go on, you know you want to. 

    Shop Lime Lace grey leopard print doormat, £24.99

  • More Joy logo doormat

    Where Christopher Kane goes, success follows. And that’s true of his diffusion line More Joy too, whose doormat struggles to stay in stock for good reason. Don’t we all need just a little More Joy right now? Yes, yes we do. 

    Shop More Joy logo doormat at FarFetch, £60

  • Bombay Duck Roar leopard print doormat

    For those willing to go all the way with the darling doormat trend, look to Bombay Duck for its experimental and zesty mats. We’re loving this Barbie-pink leopard Roar iteration. 

    Shop Bombay Duck Roar leopard print doormat, £21

  • Off-White logo print doormat

    One for the high-fashion lovers, Virgil Abloh’s take on the doormat for his streetwear label Off-White is an investment, that’s for sure, but also makes for a wonderful conversation starter. 

    Shop Off-White logo print doormat, £100

  • Oliver Bonas Hola Adios geometric doormat

    If your Spanish lessons on DuoLingo are going well, you’ll be excited to learn that Oliver Bonas has a geometric-printed doormat available with Hola and Adios embossed on it. Just in case you forget, you know?

    Shop Oliver Bonas Hola Adios geometric doormat, £29.50

  • The Letterologists Hello doormat

    Simple, sweet, but still does the job; this more muted mat from The Letterologists enables you to upgrade your doormat, while still keeping it chill.

    Shop The Letterologists Hello doormat, £34.95

