Whether you’re coming or going, make sure your door feels loved with a dapper doormat.
While we’ve hardly left the threshold of our door for the last year, things are different now. They’re changing (finally).
And what does that call for? I hear you cry. A very dapper doormat to either make your entrances grand or your exits momentous. Failing that, just a nice talking point for when you finally host guests back in the comfort of your own home (remember hosting?).
Indeed, doormats have seen their status elevated of late. Everybody from Christopher Kane to Virgil Abloh have put their own spin on them in recent months, taking the everyday from frumpy to fabulous. It’s no longer something to wipe your feet on, the doormats of today are a status symbol, as much as the handbag you carry in the nook of your elbow or the coat you wear on your back. Really, it’s time we caught up.
If you’re in the market for a doormat upgrade, these are the best to shop now.
Anthropologie floral greeting doormat
A generic ‘Hello’ doormat, but not as you’ve known them before. This floral-hued mat from Anthropologie is as pretty as it is practical.
Lime Lace grey leopard print doormat
Feeling feisty? So’s this doormat, which is positively crying to be plonked in front of your door. Go on, you know you want to.
More Joy logo doormat
Where Christopher Kane goes, success follows. And that’s true of his diffusion line More Joy too, whose doormat struggles to stay in stock for good reason. Don’t we all need just a little More Joy right now? Yes, yes we do.
Bombay Duck Roar leopard print doormat
For those willing to go all the way with the darling doormat trend, look to Bombay Duck for its experimental and zesty mats. We’re loving this Barbie-pink leopard Roar iteration.
Off-White logo print doormat
One for the high-fashion lovers, Virgil Abloh’s take on the doormat for his streetwear label Off-White is an investment, that’s for sure, but also makes for a wonderful conversation starter.
Oliver Bonas Hola Adios geometric doormat
If your Spanish lessons on DuoLingo are going well, you’ll be excited to learn that Oliver Bonas has a geometric-printed doormat available with Hola and Adios embossed on it. Just in case you forget, you know?
The Letterologists Hello doormatSimple, sweet, but still does the job; this more muted mat from The Letterologists enables you to upgrade your doormat, while still keeping it chill.