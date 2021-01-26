You’ll be pleasantly surprised that some of your favourite homeware sites have recycled glassware edits you can shop guilt free.
Coming across interiors updates gives us even more pleasure lately. If it isn’t Instagram accounts that are oozing with DIY inspiration, it’s new female-owned brands that have been springing up throughout lockdown. Even creating your own homeware has spiked with candle-making kit sales rocketing and air-dry clay creations being on the rise.
There’s nothing that makes us happier, though, than homeware purchases that come with less guilt. If you know you don’t need a fifth vase for your fresh flower addiction, or another flute for a mid-week prosecco, you can feel better about making more homeware investments if they’re planet-friendly. This is where sustainable, recycled glassware comes in.
French Connection’s homeware section is the place to go for boho furniture, glassware, luxe lighting and gorgeous rattan pieces. The items of interest right now are the incredible new edit of recycled glasses, flutes and decanters that will make any table setting dinner-ready.
It isn’t just French Connection that have honed in on sustainable homeware either, Zara Home has pots and vases created from post-consumer recycled glass.
Lesser-known brands such as Kalinko and August Sage have all their glassware hand blown in Burma and Guatemala by local artisans, creating unique items with a story.
Update your usual drinking glass, vase or even your lighting with sustainable, recycled glass pieces you’ll be proud to show off.
Best sustainable glassware
Kalinko tumbler set
Hand blown in Burma, these amber tumblers are made from recycled glass. Each one unique, you can also see a video of the skilled artisans who made them on the website.
August Sage cocktail glasses
This pink polka dot pair of glasses are handmade using recycled glass made from the Cantel village in Guatemala’s Quetzaltenango region. Each one is crafted by a local artisan so they’re all unique in shape.
Jarapa lamp
For a unique twist on a lamp, go for this recycled glass style that’ll brighten up (quite literally) any room in the house. You can also get it in dark blue or pink.
Zara Home pot
In three different sizes, you can use these Zara Home pots as ornaments or vases. These two-handled vases are also made from post-consumer recycled glass.
Garden Trading soap dish
Crafted from 100% recycled glass in Spain, this chunky soap dish also has handy ridges to stop soap bars from going soggy.
Milagros jug
Hand made in Mexico from recycled glass, this punchy red jug will be the highlight of any tablescape.
French Connection champagne glass
Pop the bubbles and serve in style with this golden, blush flute that is hand made from recycled glass.
Shop luxe blush recycled glass champagne glass at French Connection, £9
Nkuku decanter
For water, wine or any other refreshment you want to make look fancy at the dinner table, reach for this recycled glass decanter.
Shop Nkuku Mila Emerald decanter at Protect The Planet, £38.99
Opening image: Zara Home
All other images: courtesy of brands