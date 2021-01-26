Coming across interiors updates gives us even more pleasure lately. If it isn’t Instagram accounts that are oozing with DIY inspiration, it’s new female-owned brands that have been springing up throughout lockdown. Even creating your own homeware has spiked with candle-making kit sales rocketing and air-dry clay creations being on the rise.

There’s nothing that makes us happier, though, than homeware purchases that come with less guilt. If you know you don’t need a fifth vase for your fresh flower addiction, or another flute for a mid-week prosecco, you can feel better about making more homeware investments if they’re planet-friendly. This is where sustainable, recycled glassware comes in.