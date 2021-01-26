Sustainable glassware is the planet-friendly way to update your home

Posted by for Homeware

You’ll be pleasantly surprised that some of your favourite homeware sites have recycled glassware edits you can shop guilt free. 

Coming across interiors updates gives us even more pleasure lately. If it isn’t Instagram accounts that are oozing with DIY inspiration, it’s new female-owned brands that have been springing up throughout lockdown. Even creating your own homeware has spiked with candle-making kit sales rocketing and air-dry clay creations being on the rise. 

There’s nothing that makes us happier, though, than homeware purchases that come with less guilt. If you know you don’t need a fifth vase for your fresh flower addiction, or another flute for a mid-week prosecco, you can feel better about making more homeware investments if they’re planet-friendly. This is where sustainable, recycled glassware comes in. 

French Connection home glassware
French Connection home glassware

French Connection’s homeware section is the place to go for boho furniture, glassware, luxe lighting and gorgeous rattan pieces. The items of interest right now are the incredible new edit of recycled glasses, flutes and decanters that will make any table setting dinner-ready. 

It isn’t just French Connection that have honed in on sustainable homeware either, Zara Home has pots and vases created from post-consumer recycled glass. 

You may also like

Greek style handled vases are the homeware trend stealing the limelight right now

Kalinko glassware
Kalinko glassware

Lesser-known brands such as Kalinko and August Sage have all their glassware hand blown in Burma and Guatemala by local artisans, creating unique items with a story.

Update your usual drinking glass, vase or even your lighting with sustainable, recycled glass pieces you’ll be proud to show off. 

Best sustainable glassware

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Opening image: Zara Home

All other images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey