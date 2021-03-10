Tortoiseshell print homeware: shop the chicest glassware, vases and home accessories

Posted by for Homeware

Faux tortoiseshell is the animal print elevating every room in the house.

Does anyone ever find themselves diving into a Pinterest hole on a daily basis? It’s easy to aimlessly scroll (and save) everything from recipe ideas and outfit inspiration to all things homeware, and we can’t help but focus on the latter. It’s safe to say a lot of us are looking for a quick and effective (read: affordable) way to update our space. And we’ve found the answer: fun glassware. 

Rainbow glassware is brightening up everyone’s home with vases, tumblers and even lamps. Then there’s amber glass accessories that are bringing that retro edge we’re all enjoying on Instagram. Now, the vintage look has been extended with faux tortoiseshell print home accessories stealing the limelight. 

A less obvious animal print than classic leopard and zebra, this flecked brown and yellow pattern has been spotted on everything from bowls and vases to carafes and cutlery.

Keep scrolling to see our edit of the best tortoiseshell print homeware that’ll update your home in the coolest way possible. 

Best faux tortoiseshell homeware

  • The Hambledon cutlery set

    The Hambledon cutlery set
    Best faux tortoiseshell homeware: The Hambledon

    Creating a salad solely so you can serve it with this chic set is more than OK. In fact, we see it as an extra reason to get your five a day. 

    Shop The Hambledon cutlery set at Trouva, £65

    BUY NOW

  • The Forest & Co carafe

    The Forest & Co
    Best faux tortoiseshell homeware: The Forest & Co carafe

    Getting a carafe is a good way to make yourself drink more water throughout the day, and this one is a stunner. You could also use it as a vase, too. 

    Shop The Forest & Co carafe at Not on the High Street, £32

    BUY NOW

  • Wilko tumblers

    Wilko tumblers
    Best faux tortoiseshell homeware: Wilko

    The go-to for home essentials has created these tumblers and wine glasses in  that classic brown tortoiseshell print. Water or wine? We’ll let you decide. 

    Shop set of four tumblers at Wilko, £12

    BUY NOW

  • Made lamp

    Made lamp
    Best faux tortoiseshell homeware: Made

    This beauty of a ball lamp also comes as a floor style, ceiling light, wall sconce and chandelier pendant. The Julia tortoiseshell light is one not to miss. 

    Shop Julia lamp at Made, £59

    BUY NOW

  • Oka tissue box

    Oka tissue box
    Best faux tortoiseshell homeware: Oka

    Have you ever seen a more stylish tissue holder? Place this on top of some coffee table books to complete the look. 

    Shop tissue box at Oka, £65

    BUY NOW

  • Sainsbury's memo block

    Sainsbury's memo block
    Best faux tortoiseshell homeware: Sainsbury's

    Got a new working from home office space? Update your desk with this memo block so you can jot down your to-do list. 

    Shop memo block at Sainsbury’s, £6

    BUY NOW

  • William Yeoward wine glass

    William Yeoward wine glass
    Best faux tortoiseshell homeware: William Yeoward

    If you like to have a glass ready for when you can entertain guests, this is the one. The crystal glassware will make wine time even more enjoyable. 

    Shop William Yeoward wine glass at Amara, £50

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Opening image: Amara

All images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey