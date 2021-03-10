Faux tortoiseshell is the animal print elevating every room in the house.
Does anyone ever find themselves diving into a Pinterest hole on a daily basis? It’s easy to aimlessly scroll (and save) everything from recipe ideas and outfit inspiration to all things homeware, and we can’t help but focus on the latter. It’s safe to say a lot of us are looking for a quick and effective (read: affordable) way to update our space. And we’ve found the answer: fun glassware.
Rainbow glassware is brightening up everyone’s home with vases, tumblers and even lamps. Then there’s amber glass accessories that are bringing that retro edge we’re all enjoying on Instagram. Now, the vintage look has been extended with faux tortoiseshell print home accessories stealing the limelight.
A less obvious animal print than classic leopard and zebra, this flecked brown and yellow pattern has been spotted on everything from bowls and vases to carafes and cutlery.
Keep scrolling to see our edit of the best tortoiseshell print homeware that’ll update your home in the coolest way possible.
Best faux tortoiseshell homeware
Oka plate
Creative director Abisola loves this plate, as do we. Keep it as a showpiece or make it the showstopper at any post-lockdown dinner party.
Day Birger Et Mikkelsen vase
Place this on your sideboard or table, add some bright, uplifting tulips and let the light bounce off this glorious vase.
Mrs. Alice champagne coupe set
Champagne, darling? Sip bubbles in serious style with this gorgeous coupe set. Dining in has never looked so good.
&klevering photo frame
Pop pictures of your happiest memories in this quirky photo frame and it’ll take a special place in your home.
The Hambledon cutlery set
Creating a salad solely so you can serve it with this chic set is more than OK. In fact, we see it as an extra reason to get your five a day.
The Forest & Co carafe
Getting a carafe is a good way to make yourself drink more water throughout the day, and this one is a stunner. You could also use it as a vase, too.
Wilko tumblers
The go-to for home essentials has created these tumblers and wine glasses in that classic brown tortoiseshell print. Water or wine? We’ll let you decide.
Made lamp
This beauty of a ball lamp also comes as a floor style, ceiling light, wall sconce and chandelier pendant. The Julia tortoiseshell light is one not to miss.
Oka tissue box
Have you ever seen a more stylish tissue holder? Place this on top of some coffee table books to complete the look.
Sainsbury's memo block
Got a new working from home office space? Update your desk with this memo block so you can jot down your to-do list.
William Yeoward wine glass
If you like to have a glass ready for when you can entertain guests, this is the one. The crystal glassware will make wine time even more enjoyable.
Opening image: Amara
All images: courtesy of brands