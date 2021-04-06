The spicy shade is here to update your homes with cushions, candles, lamps and more.
Fancy giving your bedroom an injection of colour? Or brightening up your living room with fun, glossy shades? Turmeric homeware is the way forward. While sunny, ‘Illuminating’ yellow is Pantone’s Colour of the Year, when it comes to homeware right now, things are getting spicy. Shades of rich, earthy turmeric are updating everything from lamps and cushion covers to crockery in your kitchen.
To get the shade on point, think a cross between egg yolk yellow and deep ochre. Adding a warm feel to any room, the sunset hues will make any house feel like a home.
A simple way to try out the trend is to layer some scatter cushions in slightly different turmeric shades. Mix with other spicy colours by adding in hints of chilli powder red and cinnamon orange tones, or let your new show-off pieces do all the talking by sticking to a mainly neutral colour palette.
Here are the best turmeric home accessories that’ll add a kick of colour into your home.
Best turmeric coloured homeware
Jars bowl
Breakfast time is about to get even better thanks to these snazzy organic-shaped bowls. You can also get them in glossy green and purple, too.
Made pouffe
For a hint of the rich shade, this printed pouffe is the perfect finishing touch to the lounge. Layer a fluffy, cream blanket over the top to complete the look.
Dunelm velvet rug
A clever combination of thick and thin yarns are used to create this soft, multi-tonal rug, which is super soft and will add warmth to any bedroom or living room.
Oka lamp
This hand-painted lamp will bring warm light into any room in the house. Clash with a printed lampshade or keep it simple with a neutral style.
So'Home dried flowers
Dried flowers and plants are a great way to bring nature inside at all times. This bunch of bunny tails (or lagurus ovatus), will be so pretty in a clashing colour vase.
Shop So’Home dried flowers/bunny tails bunch at La Redoute, £15
Washein place mats
Tablescapes have been given a rich, luxe feel with touches of turmeric thanks to these statement place mats. Expertly crafted in Colombia by indigenous communities, these will be a talking point at any dinner party in the future.
Zara Home duvet cover
This vintage-feel floral duvet cover with crochet trim is a thing of beauty. In four different sizes, you’re bound to find one to suit your space.
Currys Teknik 4 legged fabric reception chair
Spruce up your home with these 4 legged reception chair that is sure to add an extra dose of colour to your living space.
Shop Currys Teknik 4 legged fabric reception chair at UFurnish, £125
Opening image: La Redoute
All images: courtesy of brands
