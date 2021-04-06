Turmeric homeware

Turmeric-coloured home accessories will add a spicy update to any room in your home

Posted by for Homeware

The spicy shade is here to update your homes with cushions, candles, lamps and more. 

Fancy giving your bedroom an injection of colour? Or brightening up your living room with fun, glossy shades? Turmeric homeware is the way forward. While sunny, ‘Illuminating’ yellow is Pantone’s Colour of the Year, when it comes to homeware right now, things are getting spicy. Shades of rich, earthy turmeric are updating everything from lamps and cushion covers to crockery in your kitchen. 

To get the shade on point, think a cross between egg yolk yellow and deep ochre. Adding a warm feel to any room, the sunset hues will make any house feel like a home. 

You may also like

Sage green home accessories to shop now

A simple way to try out the trend is to layer some scatter cushions in slightly different turmeric shades. Mix with other spicy colours by adding in hints of chilli powder red and cinnamon orange tones, or let your new show-off pieces do all the talking by sticking to a mainly neutral colour palette. 

Here are the best turmeric home accessories that’ll add a kick of colour into your home.

Best turmeric coloured homeware

  • Jars bowl

    Jars bowl
    Jars bowl

    Breakfast time is about to get even better thanks to these snazzy organic-shaped bowls. You can also get them in glossy green and purple, too. 

    Shop Jars Maguelone bowl at Amara, £19

    BUY NOW

  • Made pouffe

    Made pouffe
    Made pouffe

    For a hint of the rich shade, this printed pouffe is the perfect finishing touch to the lounge. Layer a fluffy, cream blanket over the top to complete the look. 

    Shop Oblique pouffe at Made, £79

    BUY NOW

  • Dunelm velvet rug

    a product photo of a yellow velvet rug
    Dunelm velvet rug

    A clever combination of thick and thin yarns are used to create this soft, multi-tonal rug, which is super soft and will add warmth to any bedroom or living room. 

    Shop Dunelm velvet rug at UFurnish, £39

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Opening image: La Redoute

All images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey