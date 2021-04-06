Fancy giving your bedroom an injection of colour? Or brightening up your living room with fun, glossy shades? Turmeric homeware is the way forward. While sunny, ‘Illuminating’ yellow is Pantone’s Colour of the Year, when it comes to homeware right now, things are getting spicy. Shades of rich, earthy turmeric are updating everything from lamps and cushion covers to crockery in your kitchen.

To get the shade on point, think a cross between egg yolk yellow and deep ochre. Adding a warm feel to any room, the sunset hues will make any house feel like a home.