Looking to give your home some flair with pre-loved home accessories? Try these one-of-a-kind buys out for size.

For any home’s decor, the desired look is a curated mix of old and new. Because, instead of buying every piece of homeware or furniture from the same few high street stores, it pays to look a little further afield for your next homeware buy and bring some personality to the room you’re decorating

Vintage and retro home accessories are spiking in popularity right now, especially after the wave of new pre-loved Instagram sellers that set up shop online during the pandemic

Consulting a range of online, Instagram and physical vintage stores, we’ve pulled together an eclectic mix of the coolest pre-loved pieces to buy for your home.

  • Curated Ware hand-painted 1950s tumblers

    Hnad-painted blue glasses
    Curated Ware vintage tumblers

    Give your breakfast table some pizzazz by using these pretty glasses for your Sunday morning orange juice. 

    They have been hand-painted with a springtime design and originate from the 1950s.

    Shop hand-painted 1950s tumblers at Curated Ware, £50

  • OOW Danish chest of drawers

    Danish chest of drawers
    OOW Danish chest of drawers

    OOW is a brilliant place for mid century furniture finds and these stylish drawers are a perfect example. 

    This small chest of three drawers is expertly crafted from teak wood with lipped handles and was made in Denmark.

    Shop Danish chest of drawers at OOW, £245 (was £285)

  • My Pretty Bits Alessi thermos

    This retro thermos is a show-stopping piece with a curved design and bold colour scheme.

    It was designed by Michael Graves in the 1990s and is a favourite among collectors. This one is in brilliant condition, too.

    Shop Alessi thermos at My Pretty Bits, £165

  • OriginALS Studio Wedgewood candle holder

    Blue wedgewood candle holder
    OriginALS Studio wedgewood candle holder

    If a classic vintage aesthetic is what you’re after, Wedgewood always fits the bill. 

    This baby-blue candle holder has a delicate botanical pattern and striking grooved design.

    Shop Wedgewood candle holder at OriginALS Studio, £14.99

  • Francine's Store bamboo letter rack

    Small rustic letter rack
    Vintage bamboo letter rack

    Bamboo is an enduring homeware trend which looks great when used in a contemporary way, or with bags of character like this vintage find. 

    Use this letter rack to accessorise your WFH desk or nail it the wall as a feature. 

    Shop vintage bamboo letter rack at Francine’s Store, £32

  • in reverie vintage glass mushroom paperweight

    Mushrooms are the cute motif that seems to be everywhere at the moment and this little paperweight is a great nod to the trend. 

    The swirling amber design is almost mesmerising and would look lovely placed on a wooden piece side table.

    Shop glass mushroom paperweight at in reverie vintage, £28

  • Folie Chambre 1950s lamp

    Folie Chambre is a characterful vintage store which is a particularly great place to find stylish lighting. 

    This 1950s gem has a hand-painted ceramic base and ticks off the pleated lamp trend, but make sure you get it re-wired.

    Shop 1950s lamp at Folie Chambre, £TBC

  • The Attic framed Liberty London handkerchief

    Blue floral Liberty London handkerchief
    The Attic framed handkerchief

    Liberty London’s prints are legendary for their pretty, floral patterns and the Betsy is a certain crowd-pleaser.

    Here, this whimsical print adorns a handkerchief which has been turned into a piece of wall art with a tonal blue shade.

    Shop framed Liberty London handkerchief at The Attic, £75

  • Drop of Dopamine champagne glasses

    Colourful champagne glasses
    Drop of Dopamine champagne glasses

    Say cheers to being able to meet up with friends outside with these charming champagne glasses.

    Dating from the 1969s, each glass is a different pearlescent colour; blue, pink, yellow, deep green, purple and grey. 

    Shop set of champagne glasses at Drop of Dopamine, £65

  • Rosemary and Peach Shop pottery dish

    This hand-painted French Quimper pottery dish will give any table a European feel, perfect for summer dining. 

    We like the idea of filling it with nibbles to have alongside a chilled glass of wine on a Saturday evening.

    Shop pottery dish at Rosemary and Peach Shop, £16

  • Scene By Chloe dessert bowls

    Hand-painted dessert bowl
    Scene By Chloe dessert bowls

    When dinner parties are finally allowed again we’re going to relish having our best friends over for evenings of food and fun. 

    And these hand-painted dessert bowls are just the thing for the occasion – fill them with chocolate mouse and top with strawberries.

    Shop hand-painted dessert bowls at Scene By Chloe, £60

  • The Antik Store

    Vintage Venetian cake stand
    The Antik Store cake stand

    Fill this gorgeous, antique Venetian cake stand with fruit for a seasonal table centrepiece. 

    It has a lovely glazed finish and floral design, and it’s in great condition.

    Shop Venetian cake stand at The Antik Store, £65

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

