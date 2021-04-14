For any home’s decor, the desired look is a curated mix of old and new. Because, instead of buying every piece of homeware or furniture from the same few high street stores, it pays to look a little further afield for your next homeware buy and bring some personality to the room you’re decorating.

Vintage and retro home accessories are spiking in popularity right now, especially after the wave of new pre-loved Instagram sellers that set up shop online during the pandemic.