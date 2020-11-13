Stay snuggly with our edit of chunky-knit soft furnishings for this winter.
Snuggling on the sofa with a warm drink in hand and some candles lit is what winter is all about. If you’re looking to make this scene even cosier, though, then try throwing a few soft, snuggly knitted throws and cushions into the mix. We don’t think you’ll regret it.
Not only do they look great alone or layered with an eye-catching chunky design and tactile feel, but some knitted homeware will keep you feeling warm and comforted all through winter. After all, if we’re going to be spending more time inside this season than we did last year, now is the time to load up on cosy soft furnishings which make your home an even more enjoyable place to be.
Here, we have picked out the best knitted homeware accessories, from pillows to door wreaths, to help you get your place feeling snug for winter.
Etsy chunky knit blanket
This snuggly blanket is made from incredibly soft Merino wool.
It comes in a range of colours, but this vivid blue shade is undoubtedly eye-catching.
Anthropologie dreamy cushion
This cushion has been decorated with apt lettering considering how dreamy it is.
As it is handcrafted, each one is a little bit different.
Nordic House super chunky knit blanket
This gorgeously cosy, chunky knit blanket from Nordic House embodies the Scandinavian feel of hygge.
It is made from 100% wool for an incredibly soft feel.
River & Ivy rainbow wall hanging
The muted tones of this twee wall hanging give it a sweet but stylish aesthetic.
Plus, it’s handmade in the UK and produced by an independent brand, so by buying it you’ll be supporting a small business.
Nkuku moss stitch cotton throw
The thick knit of these cuddly blankets make them especially tactile.
Layer on a squishy sofa, taking advantage of how complimentary the colours look together.
Anthropologie hugger throw blanket
This blanket has been named the ‘hugger’ because, as Anthropologie says, “it’s the softest knit throw you’ll ever meet and like a warm hug”.
Now, that’s what we’re looking for this winter.
DKNY chunky knit cushion
DKNY’s chunky knit pillow showcases an ultra-soft woven basket weave design which looks and feels lovely.
Etsy chunky knit wreath
This pretty wreath makes for a creative alternative to putting holly or pinecones on your door this Christmas.
Thanks to its pastel pink hue and timeless design, though, we think it’s a cosy-looking winter decoration even after the festive period has come and gone.
Perch and Parrow knitted sage cushion
Sage green is a big trend in the interior design world right now and this decorative cushion nails the shade perfectly.
Try teaming it with lilac soft furnishings for a harmonic colour palette.
Nordic Nest knot pillow
This cushion is made from long knitted strings that are knotted to create a compact, yet soft cushion.
It was originally inspired by the shape of a teddy bear with long dangling legs.
Big Bertha Original lounger bean bag
Sit back and really relax on this knitted beanbag made from soft Indian cotton.
It’s ideal for smaller spaces where there isn’t room for a sofa, but the perfect spot for a cosy, corner nook.
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.