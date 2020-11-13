Snuggling on the sofa with a warm drink in hand and some candles lit is what winter is all about. If you’re looking to make this scene even cosier, though, then try throwing a few soft, snuggly knitted throws and cushions into the mix. We don’t think you’ll regret it.

Not only do they look great alone or layered with an eye-catching chunky design and tactile feel, but some knitted homeware will keep you feeling warm and comforted all through winter. After all, if we’re going to be spending more time inside this season than we did last year, now is the time to load up on cosy soft furnishings which make your home an even more enjoyable place to be.