Squiggle shapes and curvy corners is the way to tick off the wavy home accessories trend spotted all over Instagram.
If you’ve been been giving your home a glow-up, home accessories are an easy place to start. While gelato-toned vases and candles have been a tasty treat on the lead up to spring and cone lamps have been giving a Scandi touch to any room, curved homeware is making waves on the Instagram interiors scene.
According to interior design service Topology, curves are key when it comes to homeware – softening edges of ceramics, lighting and furniture is all part of the new clean aesthetic. Made.com also conducted a survey for 2020/2021 trends and found curves, organic shapes and raw finishes to be a micro trend to focus on.
Squiggle lamp bases are a Pinterest favourite. They may be tricky to source as they’re mainly vintage finds but Instagram homeware accounts such as @aoeobjects, @bammbammvintageshop and @shopmantel are a good place to start to track one down.
AOE Objects also has amazing curly candlesticks and unique objects to keep a look out for – be quick, they get snapped up as soon as they drop on the grid.
It’s not just wavy lamps and candlesticks that are bringing cool curves to homeware, though. Candles, vases, pitches, mugs and even spoons are all being made into more fluid,swirly shapes.
Without further ado, here’s our edit of the best wavy home accessories to add a fun feature to any room in the house.
Best wavy homeware
Spicer and Wood flutes
Serve champagne in style in these two-tone flutes. The curvy stem in peach coloured glass will make any tablescape complete.
Interlude Candles wavy candles
From shells to pillars, everyone is buying quirky candles right now. These wavy styles in rainbow hues are almost too pretty to burn.
Hubsch vase
Colourful glassware is big news for spring. Tick off multiple interiors trends in one with this lilac wavy vase you’ll want to pop your tulips in.
Hip Products LLC cake stand
Baking more cakes than usual? From Victoria sponge to coffee and walnut, display your creations with this perfect pink cake stand.
Shop Hip Products LLC pink wave cake stand at Trouva, £26.50
AYTM magazine holder
Imagine your favourite magazines and newspapers presented in this cool curvy holder. You can also get it in silver or black over at Amara.
Jonathan Adler mirror
This ripple mirror by Jonathan Adler is already in demand, for obvious aesthetically pleasing reasons. Get on the wait list now to secure this blue beauty when it drops next month.
The Clover Boutique incense holder
Fill your house with homely scents on this colourful curvy incense stick holder. There are so many prints to choose from over at Etsy.
Sophie Lou Jacobson pitcher
Whether you use this pitcher as a vase with fresh flowers, a jug for your favourite cocktail or just as an ornament, it’s a showstopper.
Shop Sophie Lou Jacobson wave pitcher at Interior Hysteria, £230
HKLiving spoon
The perfect serving spoon, this curve handled style will add interest to any meal of the day.
Belltrees candlestick
Each curvy candlestick is handmade to order using traditional blacksmith techniques. Uniquely quirky, it’s guaranteed to be a talking point in any room.
Dobrunia Design mug
From the new ‘on the wave’ collection, each curvy mug in handmade in France. Someone put the kettle on, these deserve to be shown off immediately.
All images: courtesy of brands