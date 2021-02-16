If you’ve been been giving your home a glow-up, home accessories are an easy place to start. While gelato-toned vases and candles have been a tasty treat on the lead up to spring and cone lamps have been giving a Scandi touch to any room, curved homeware is making waves on the Instagram interiors scene. According to interior design service Topology, curves are key when it comes to homeware – softening edges of ceramics, lighting and furniture is all part of the new clean aesthetic. Made.com also conducted a survey for 2020/2021 trends and found curves, organic shapes and raw finishes to be a micro trend to focus on.

Squiggle lamp bases are a Pinterest favourite. They may be tricky to source as they’re mainly vintage finds but Instagram homeware accounts such as @aoeobjects, @bammbammvintageshop and @shopmantel are a good place to start to track one down. AOE Objects also has amazing curly candlesticks and unique objects to keep a look out for – be quick, they get snapped up as soon as they drop on the grid.

It’s not just wavy lamps and candlesticks that are bringing cool curves to homeware, though. Candles, vases, pitches, mugs and even spoons are all being made into more fluid,swirly shapes. Without further ado, here’s our edit of the best wavy home accessories to add a fun feature to any room in the house.

Best wavy homeware

