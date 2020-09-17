Wonky homeware is trending – these are the best pieces to shop

Free-form interiors are key right now – here’s how to style the trend in your home. 

Pinterest-worthy houses aren’t all about clean lines and symmetry. Some of the most inspiring homes are anything but traditionally ‘perfect’, and many of us are more interested in rustic pieces, items with a homemade feel or things that are curvy and a bit misshapen. 

Wonky home accessories are where it’s at right now, and we can’t get enough. It’s all about vases that are purposely on the skew, bowls that look like they could have been made in a practice pottery class and lamps that are anything but perfectly formed. Free-form interiors are creative, interesting and add an instant talking point to any room. 

Take a look at this curvy mirror in the home of interior designer Mariska Oldenburg, for example. Of course a classic round or square mirror would suffice, but how amazing does this squiggly style look instead? 

Ultimately, this trend is all about unusual edges, unexpected shapes and embracing imperfection. Shop our favourite wonky homeware pieces below. 

Best wonky homeware

