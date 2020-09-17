Free-form interiors are key right now – here’s how to style the trend in your home.
Pinterest-worthy houses aren’t all about clean lines and symmetry. Some of the most inspiring homes are anything but traditionally ‘perfect’, and many of us are more interested in rustic pieces, items with a homemade feel or things that are curvy and a bit misshapen.
Wonky home accessories are where it’s at right now, and we can’t get enough. It’s all about vases that are purposely on the skew, bowls that look like they could have been made in a practice pottery class and lamps that are anything but perfectly formed. Free-form interiors are creative, interesting and add an instant talking point to any room.
Take a look at this curvy mirror in the home of interior designer Mariska Oldenburg, for example. Of course a classic round or square mirror would suffice, but how amazing does this squiggly style look instead?
Ultimately, this trend is all about unusual edges, unexpected shapes and embracing imperfection. Shop our favourite wonky homeware pieces below.
Best wonky homeware
Anthropologie Vase
This slanted vase is the ideal addition to your tablescape. Available in orange, yellow and blue, you’re guaranteed to find a hue to suit your decor.
Oliver Bonas Mirror
Don’t worry, this won’t make you look like you’re staring into a fairground-style mirror. Wonky in shape, not in reflection, this chic rose gold frame is the perfect update to any room.
Shop large rose gold pebble wall mirror at Oliver Bonas, £65
Grain and Knot Wooden Vases
Handcrafted in London, these unique vases are ideal for minimalists. Style the trio as a set and fill with dried flowers to keep the natural vibe.
Dinosaur Designs Resin Bowl
With bowls, plates, serving spoons and so much more in an array of different colours, make Dinosaur Designs your go-to for wonky accessories you’ll love forever.
H&M Home Pendant Light
This misshapen pendant light is a high street top pick. Got a bigger space? It also comes in large, too.
Chickidee Plate
Ditch the norm and swap your regular circular plate for this free-form style. It comes in five other colours, but we’re a big fan of this sage shade.
Shop organic dinner plate at Chickidee, £7.20 (previously £12)
Domain By Laura Hodges Studio Bowl
Handmade in Portugal, this squashed bowl will be great for salads. It’s bound to end up being a talking point at the dinner table.
Shop black ceramic bowl at Domain by Laura Hodges Studio, £39
Images: @mariskaoldenburg/@withlouphotography/@_andmar; courtesy of brands