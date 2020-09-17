Pinterest-worthy houses aren’t all about clean lines and symmetry. Some of the most inspiring homes are anything but traditionally ‘perfect’, and many of us are more interested in rustic pieces, items with a homemade feel or things that are curvy and a bit misshapen.

Wonky home accessories are where it’s at right now, and we can’t get enough. It’s all about vases that are purposely on the skew, bowls that look like they could have been made in a practice pottery class and lamps that are anything but perfectly formed. Free-form interiors are creative, interesting and add an instant talking point to any room.