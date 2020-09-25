Black floral homeware to update your decor for winter

Give your home a seasonal refresh with our edit of dramatic floral homeware inspired by the new collaboration from H&M Home and the British Museum. 

If you thought re-vamping your wardrobe for winter was fun, then consider the joy of giving your home a luxuriously cosy makeover for the colder months, something we look forward to every year. 

Most of us don’t have the time to re-paint our walls in moody hues for autumn, but a few small touches here and there can make it feel like your surroundings have had a seasonal update. 

Right now we’re feeling very inspired by H&M Home’s new collaboration with the British Museum, which sees British artist Mary Delany’s 200-year-old floral designs re-worked onto cushions, vases and ornaments on an inky black background. 

The collection is selling out fast (like, really fast) but we’ve curated an edit of dark-hued and floral homeware pieces in homage, and so you can recreate the look for yourself.

  • Flower-motif vase

    There’s lots of pieces from the British Museum x H&M collaboration that we’re lusting after, but this glazed porcelain vase with a floral print motif just about takes the lead. 

    The drama of a black base with the contrasting purple tulipa sylvestris flower is so stylish. 

    Shop Flower-motif vase at H&M Home, £29.99

    Buy now

  • Monochrome jungle wallpaper

    This gorgeous wallpaper is mesmerising to look at with new leaves and flowers seeming to pop up in front of your eyes the longer you gaze at it.

    It has been hand drawn with overlapping motifs to create a feel of Amazonian wonder.

    Shop monochrome jungle wallpaper at Curious Egg, £99

    Buy now

  • Black floral duvet

    You can’t go wrong with a Zara Home bedding set as a simple way to seasonally update your bedroom. 

    This 200 thread count duvet cover is soft and comfortable, while ticking off the black floral trend. 

    Shop black floral duvet cover at Zara Home, from £49.99

    Buy now

  • Flora Inventum-scented candle

    If you’re ever going to treat yourself to a designer candle, you might as well make it this drop-dead-gorgeous Gucci creation which comes in a porcelain pot.

    It’s scented with notes of pink rose and Taif damask rose, which make up the fashion house’s signature Inventum scent.

    Shop flora inventum-scented candle by Gucci at Matches Fashion, £225

    Buy now

  • Siirtolapuutarha tray

    This decorative tray is pretty and practical. Place it in the middle of a coffee table to keep your candles, or use it to carry your drinks and snacks next time you’re having a Netflix binge.

    Shop Siirtolapuutarha tray at Nordic Nest, £14 (was £18)

    Buy now

