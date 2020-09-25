Give your home a seasonal refresh with our edit of dramatic floral homeware inspired by the new collaboration from H&M Home and the British Museum.
If you thought re-vamping your wardrobe for winter was fun, then consider the joy of giving your home a luxuriously cosy makeover for the colder months, something we look forward to every year.
Most of us don’t have the time to re-paint our walls in moody hues for autumn, but a few small touches here and there can make it feel like your surroundings have had a seasonal update.
Right now we’re feeling very inspired by H&M Home’s new collaboration with the British Museum, which sees British artist Mary Delany’s 200-year-old floral designs re-worked onto cushions, vases and ornaments on an inky black background.
The collection is selling out fast (like, really fast) but we’ve curated an edit of dark-hued and floral homeware pieces in homage, and so you can recreate the look for yourself.
Flower-motif vase
There’s lots of pieces from the British Museum x H&M collaboration that we’re lusting after, but this glazed porcelain vase with a floral print motif just about takes the lead.
The drama of a black base with the contrasting purple tulipa sylvestris flower is so stylish.
Monochrome jungle wallpaper
This gorgeous wallpaper is mesmerising to look at with new leaves and flowers seeming to pop up in front of your eyes the longer you gaze at it.
It has been hand drawn with overlapping motifs to create a feel of Amazonian wonder.
Black floral duvet
You can’t go wrong with a Zara Home bedding set as a simple way to seasonally update your bedroom.
This 200 thread count duvet cover is soft and comfortable, while ticking off the black floral trend.
Flora Inventum-scented candle
If you’re ever going to treat yourself to a designer candle, you might as well make it this drop-dead-gorgeous Gucci creation which comes in a porcelain pot.
It’s scented with notes of pink rose and Taif damask rose, which make up the fashion house’s signature Inventum scent.
Shop flora inventum-scented candle by Gucci at Matches Fashion, £225
Siirtolapuutarha tray
This decorative tray is pretty and practical. Place it in the middle of a coffee table to keep your candles, or use it to carry your drinks and snacks next time you’re having a Netflix binge.
Black and gold roses cushion cover
This beautiful cushion is woven from the finest 100% pure mulberry silk and has a discrete zipper.
It’s silky soft and smooth, hypo-allergenic, anti-bacterial and dust-mite resistant.
Shop black and gold roses cushion cover at Wolf & Badger, £38
Blooming magnolia print
Although printed on a midnight black background, these blooming magnolia flowers really stand out.
It’s printed with Japanese archival ink on gorgeously high-quality paper for a quality look.
Ornate floral knob
This intricate floral doorknob is a handy way to up-cycle an old piece of furniture.
Pop it on a bedside table or chest of drawers to give your boudoir a re-vamp.
Checkerspot butterflies and roses watercolour illustration print
This art print shows a watercolour painting of checkerspot butterflies on multicolor roses from Canadian designer and artist Michelle Pang.
These particular butterlfies are are extremely rare and only found on Denman Island in Canada.
Shop Checkerspot butterflies and roses watercolour illustration print at Wolf & Badger, £54
Khan towel
Bath towels need not be boring and beige, well, not when creations like this are on the market.
Not only is it a visual splendour, but it’s also sustainable and made from responsibly produced cotton.
Black floral decorative box
Keep your treasures safe in this glamorous keepsake box which has been handcrafted in India with a stunning bone inlay and Moroccan influence.
Position it on a mantel place or dressing table for an instant ‘wow’.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.