If you thought re-vamping your wardrobe for winter was fun, then consider the joy of giving your home a luxuriously cosy makeover for the colder months, something we look forward to every year.

Most of us don’t have the time to re-paint our walls in moody hues for autumn, but a few small touches here and there can make it feel like your surroundings have had a seasonal update.

Right now we’re feeling very inspired by H&M Home’s new collaboration with the British Museum, which sees British artist Mary Delany’s 200-year-old floral designs re-worked onto cushions, vases and ornaments on an inky black background.