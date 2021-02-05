Millennial pink has had its moment in the sun but in 2021 it’s all about blush tones. From petal pinks to muted mauves, we’re in love with these calming shades, especially when they’re covering on-trend home accessories.

Whether it be a pared-back pastel cushion or rose-tinted art print, there are lots of ways to give your home a slight flush and get ready for spring with blush pink decor.

Here, we’ve picked our favourite blush pink pieces from independent makers and big brands to update your place for the season. Happy shopping!