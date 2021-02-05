Best blush pink home accessories to update your place for spring

Give your home a rosy glow with the best blush pink decor accessories this season.

Millennial pink has had its moment in the sun but in 2021 it’s all about blush tones. From petal pinks to muted mauves, we’re in love with these calming shades, especially when they’re covering on-trend home accessories. 

Whether it be a pared-back pastel cushion or rose-tinted art print, there are lots of ways to give your home a slight flush and get ready for spring with blush pink decor.

Here, we’ve picked our favourite blush pink pieces from independent makers and big brands to update your place for the season. Happy shopping!

  • originALS studio

    Are you a self-confessed candle addict? Then you need to head over to originALS studio, pronto. This newly-launched, female-founded independent has every on-trend home accessory you could imagine, especially when it comes to candles. 

    We particularly love this cute, onion-shaped swirled candle which comes in pink, peach and white.

    Shop onion swirl candle in pink at originALS studio, £10

  • Nawaal Illustrations Mind, Body, Soul print

    Nawaal Illustrations
    The muted tones in this print have a calming effect, which is intensified by its theme of centring the mind, body and soul. 

    Check out more of Nawaal Illustrations’ prints for aesthetically pleasing neutral colour palettes and wanderlust-worthy scenes.

    Shop Nawaal Illustrations Mind, Body, Soul at Society6, £13

  • In Paris: 20 Women On Life In The City Of Light

    Model and founder of fashion favourite brand Rouje, Jeanne Damas, teams up with journalist and feminist activist Lauren Bastide to solve the myth the Parisian archetype. 

    Expect beautiful pictures, fascinating women and a book cover you won’t want to keep on a shelf. 

    Shop In Paris: 20 Women On Life In The City Of Light By Jeanne Damas and Lauren Bastide at Bookshop.org, £15.79 (was 16.98)

  • Resident organic lightweight knitted throw

    We could hardly write a homeware edit in January and not include something to keep you warm at the cosiest time of the year, could we?

    This luxuriously soft knitted throw is perfect for positioning on your sofa or the end of a bed. Not only is it supremely snuggly , it is crafted from organic cotton which uses 71% less water, making its production better for the environment.

    Plus, it comes in both dove grey and this gorgeous blush pink hue which we adore.

    Shop organic lightweight knitted throw in blush pink at Resident, £100

  • Seka Candles Gliese candle

    SekaCandles
    Sculptural candles aren’t going anywhere, particularly those that pay homepage to the glory of the female form. 

    Seka Candles gives its take on body candles some serious pizazz with a sprinkle of pink glitter.

    Shop Seka Candles Gliese candle at Etsy, £9

  • La Redoute Odorie linen cushion cover

    La Redoute
    Nod to the blush pink trend with this relaxed linen cushion cover.

    Each corner is finished with a mini tassel to add texture and depth.

    Shop Odorie linen cushion cover at La Redoute, £14

  • Rhia Danis Art ring dish

    Rhia Danis Art
    This charming ring dish has been crafted using clay and hand painted with a tonal pink design. 

    We particularly like the gold accents which help to make the rosy hues pop.

    Shop Rhia Danis Art ring dish at Etsy, £10

  • Morgan Harper Nichols wall hanging

    Morgan Harper Nichols
    While we’re huge fans of gallery walls, there’s something effortlessly chic about stringing up one large wall hanging instead of a collection of prints.

    This one has a watercolour effect and depicts a beautiful mountain scene.

    Shop Morgan Harper Nichols wall hanging at Society6, £72

  • Oliver Bonas flora chair

    Oliver Bonas
    Velvet furniture has long been a staple of those who like to keep in with interior design trends, and this shell-backed chair from Oliver Bonas is a classic. 

    Its wooden legs are capped with metallic accents to give the chair a luxurious Art Deco feel.

    Shop flora chair at Oliver Bonas, £395

  • Helina Illustration florals original painting

    Helina Illustration
    This delicate piece is handpainted and signed by the artist, making it a very reasonably priced original.

    The flowing petals give off a feeling of serenity, making this piece perfect for a bedroom.

    Shop Helina Illustration florals original painting at Etsy, £17.99

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

