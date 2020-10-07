Give your home the boho treatment with one of these gorgeous rugs.
Right now, there’s a precise alchemy to nailing the boho decor look. You know the one we mean; it’s all rattan chairs, burnt orange velvet cushions and pampas grass – we’re huge fans and have been coveting the concept for our own homes.
The trend starts from the ground up. Yup, if you want to get those layers and textures just right, you’ll need to start with the perfect rug.
Berber style-rugs look gorgeous, especially in tones of rust, deep merlot and sunset orange. We also love creamy-hued rugs with a tufted design and lots of texture, or rugs made from natural fabrics using traditional woven techniques.
From our favourite new hotels to the Instagram grids of effortlessly cool influencers, you’ll find boho rugs everywhere. Here are seven of our favourites to shop now and recreate the look at home.
Vintage orange Moroccan woven rug
This vivid Berber rug is beautifully handmade and vintage, currently around 10 years old.
It was sourced in Morocco and features patterns and motifs which tell thee stories of the local people.
Shop vintage orange Moroccan woven rug at We Are Nomads, £233 (was £310)
Mustard and cream Berber rug
This little rug is the perfect layering tool: position it on top of, or at the edge of other rugs at a diagonal angle for an incidental lived-in look.
The thick pile and tassels also give it a high-quality feel.
Flatwoven Esmina rug
The mix of textures in this flatwoven rug give it a real sense of depth and uniqueness.
Pop it in your hallway as a stylish welcome to your home.
Silvia red rug by Justina Blakeney X Loloi
This charismatic rug is named after the designer’s Great Aunt Silvia who taught her all about art, design and a passion for colour.
We love the bright colours and bold pattern.
Shop Silvia red rug by Justina Blakeney X Loloi at Jungalow, from £19
Izhi Frazada rug
Woven Rosa has a unique selection of rugs and a lovely brand story, with an aim to work with artisans around the world and celebrate and preserve their traditional skills.
The Izhi Frazada rug originated from the highlands of the Sacred Valley region of Peru and is a one-of-a-kind piece.
Jute rug
This rug highlights one of our favourite, and unsung, colour combinations: flat navy and burnt orange.
The spectrum of tones of this piece are just divine and we particularly love the contrast between light and dark.
Berber rug
This large cream and charcoal grey hand-woven rug has been designed in-house for Habitat, inspired by Moroccan designs.
It’s made form 100% undyed wool, which means it’s super soft underfoot and that each rug will be slightly different from the next.
