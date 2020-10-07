Bohemian and Berber-style rugs to shop now for effortlessly cool decor

Posted by for Homeware

Give your home the boho treatment with one of these gorgeous rugs. 

Right now, there’s a precise alchemy to nailing the boho decor look. You know the one we mean; it’s all rattan chairs, burnt orange velvet cushions and pampas grass – we’re huge fans and have been coveting the concept for our own homes. 

The trend starts from the ground up. Yup, if you want to get those layers and textures just right, you’ll need to start with the perfect rug. 

Berber style-rugs look gorgeous, especially in tones of rust, deep merlot and sunset orange. We also love creamy-hued rugs with a tufted design and lots of texture, or rugs made from natural fabrics using traditional woven techniques.

From our favourite new hotels to the Instagram grids of effortlessly cool influencers, you’ll find boho rugs everywhere. Here are seven of our favourites to shop now and recreate the look at home.

  • Izhi Frazada rug

    Woven Rosa has a unique selection of rugs and a lovely brand story, with an aim to work with artisans around the world and celebrate and preserve their traditional skills.

    The Izhi Frazada rug originated from the highlands of the Sacred Valley region of Peru and is a one-of-a-kind piece.

    Shop Izhi Frazada rug at Woven Rosa, £100

    Buy now

  • Jute rug

    This rug highlights one of our favourite, and unsung, colour combinations: flat navy and burnt orange. 

    The spectrum of tones of this piece are just divine and we particularly love the contrast between light and dark.

    Shop Jute rug at Zara Home, from £229

    Buy now

  • Berber rug

    This large cream and charcoal grey hand-woven rug has been designed in-house for Habitat, inspired by Moroccan designs.

    It’s made form 100% undyed wool, which means it’s super soft underfoot and that each rug will be slightly different from the next.

    Shop Berber rug at Habitat, £395

    Buy now

Images: courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

