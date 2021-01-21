Since lockdown candles have become a firm staple in our daily routines. Whether it be lighting an uplifting orange scent to place on your WFH desk or situating a calming pillar candle next to your yoga mat or bedside table, candles are a way of creating ambience and atmosphere in the spaces which have become our everything.

So, if you’re feeling more connected to the benefits of lighting a lovely candle in your home than ever, you might consider trying your hand at creating one yourself. After all, what else is there to do?

Many of us have already delighted in sculpting vases and bowls with at-home pottery sets and brushing up our embroidery skills with crafty kits, so it was only a matter of time before we’d jump on the candle bandwagon too.