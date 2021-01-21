Brilliant DIY candle making kits to cure your lockdown boredom.
Since lockdown candles have become a firm staple in our daily routines. Whether it be lighting an uplifting orange scent to place on your WFH desk or situating a calming pillar candle next to your yoga mat or bedside table, candles are a way of creating ambience and atmosphere in the spaces which have become our everything.
So, if you’re feeling more connected to the benefits of lighting a lovely candle in your home than ever, you might consider trying your hand at creating one yourself. After all, what else is there to do?
Many of us have already delighted in sculpting vases and bowls with at-home pottery sets and brushing up our embroidery skills with crafty kits, so it was only a matter of time before we’d jump on the candle bandwagon too.
Keep scrolling for some of the best DIY candle kits from independent brands to get creative with at home.
You may also like
Best air-dry pottery kits to try at home – no kiln needed
Selfmade ginger spice candle making kit
Selfmade is a brilliant female-founded brand launched in lockdown by Ricki Lawal who taught herself to make candles during the pandemic.
There are three candle kits available to try from Selfmade including pumkin spice, chai spice and ginger spice. Each one comes in beautiful and eco-friendly glass jar – and there’s even a plantable seed label so that you can give it a new life after the candle has burned down.
What’s in the kit?
- Step by step guide for making candles at home
- 1 amber 180ml jar
- 1 amber jar lid
- 1 wood wick
- 1 wood wick sustainer
- Natural soy wax
- Essential oil (ginger spice)
- 1 plantable seeded label
- 1 stickums to secure your wick/sustainer inside the candle glass
Optional
- Thermometer
- Mixing jug
Hazel & Blue
With a whopping 11 DIY kits under the brand’s belt, Hazel & Blue is an absolute must when it comes to exploring candle making.
Becky Avery, a native New Zealander and Hazel & Blue’s founder, finds endless inspiration for her creations in the natural world, citing some of her biggest muses as fresh flowers, botanicals, woods, spices and greenery. And that much is evident when looking at her creations.
We also particularly like that Avery themes some of her kits to personalities, creating special editions for garden fans and tea lovers.
What’s in the kit?
- 2 recyclable glass 120ml amber containers
- 2 recylable aluminium lids
- Natural 100% soy wax (enough for 2 candles)
- Vegan friendly fragrance oil or pure essential oils
- 2 cotton and linen wick
- 2 wick stabilisers
- 2 personalised candle labels for you to use
- Full instructions card
- Link to video tutorial
- Positive quote card
Shop revive and uplift soy candle making kit at Hazel & Blue, £28
Nappa Dori
If getting crafty is your thing, then you’ll want to check out Nappa Dori’s selection of DIY kits. As well as learning to make candles, you can also try your hand at making a belt, an envelope pouch and wire clips.
This candle kit comes in three colours including rust, pale blue and a steely grey which is perfect if you’re picking this for a gift.
What’s in the kit?
- 2 candle wax bars
- 2 containers
- 1 bottle of fragrance oil
- 1 wooden stirring stick
- 1 thermometer
- 1 set of instructions
Shropshire Petals
This whimsical kit is your chance to create two charming soy candles at home using petals grown on the Shropshire Petals famous family-run farm.
You can personally pick the colour of the petals included in your kit and there’s a huge range to choose from, each with a magical-sounding name. We particularly like the sound of vintage daydream, midnight bloom and pinch of plum.
What’s in the kit?
- 2 glass containers (if selected)
- Soy wax (vegan friendly)
- Wildflower petals grown on our Shropshire Petals farm
- Your choice of scent (either rhubarb and ginger gin, or vanilla cedarwood and sage)
- 2 candle wicks
- Sticky dots
- A useful step by step guide
Images: Selfmade / courtesy of brands
Topics
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.