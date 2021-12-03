Christmas is upon us, which means the shops are already tantalising us with their crop of Christmas adverts, sparkling lights and fun, festive window displays. But, as wonderful as Christmas shopping can be, nothing sums up the spirit of the season more than handmade gifts, decorations and treats.

Not only is getting your hands busy with Christmas arts and crafts a cosy way to spend a dark winter evening, handmade Christmas gifts are also a more sustainable way to give gifts and decorate your home this season. And after last year’s damp squib of a festive season, they’re also a heartfelt, meaningful way to tell your friends and family how much they mean to you as we’re (hopefully) reunited this Christmas.

Whether you’re looking to make your own Christmas wreath, craft your own Christmas candles to go with your perfectly arranged Christmas table or make thoughtful, handmade gifts for your loved ones, there are plenty of Christmas arts and crafts to keep you busy this festive season.