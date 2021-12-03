22 easy Christmas crafts for adults to put you in the festive mood
Get your Christmas craft on this festive season with our easy, step-by-step guides to making fabulous Christmas arts and crafts, decorations and handmade Christmas gifts.
Christmas is upon us, which means the shops are already tantalising us with their crop of Christmas adverts, sparkling lights and fun, festive window displays. But, as wonderful as Christmas shopping can be, nothing sums up the spirit of the season more than handmade gifts, decorations and treats.
Not only is getting your hands busy with Christmas arts and crafts a cosy way to spend a dark winter evening, handmade Christmas gifts are also a more sustainable way to give gifts and decorate your home this season. And after last year’s damp squib of a festive season, they’re also a heartfelt, meaningful way to tell your friends and family how much they mean to you as we’re (hopefully) reunited this Christmas.
Whether you’re looking to make your own Christmas wreath, craft your own Christmas candles to go with your perfectly arranged Christmas table or make thoughtful, handmade gifts for your loved ones, there are plenty of Christmas arts and crafts to keep you busy this festive season.
We’ve come up with a fun range of Christmas craft ideas you can easily try your hand at – from decorations for your home and Christmas food and drinks to fun gift ideas you can make easily at home. Rest assured, you won’t be making any old stocking fillers. All our guides will show you how to make trending and useful crafts, from stylish dried flower wreaths and Instagram-approved painted candles to collaged Christmas cards and festive sloe berry gin.
Whether you’re a crafting fanatic looking for new ideas or a crafting beginner searching for easy to make arts and crafts that will still look slick and professional, you’ve come to the right place. Happy crafting.
Handmade Christmas gift ideas
Give a truly heartfelt Christmas present this year by making your very own gifts by hand. Not only will your loved ones appreciate them so much more, it also means you can make your presents as eco-friendly as possible (there’ll be no excess cardboard or shrink-wrap on these bespoke gifts).
Whether you want to make traditional festive favourites to spread some cheer this season, or you’d prefer to craft fun items that your friends and family will be able to keep forever, there’s a craft on our list for you.
Check out our full list of handmade gift ideas below:
- Craft beautiful ceramic gifts with our step-by-step guide to making decorative objects out of clay by Sculpd.
- Make your gifts super personal by hand-embroidering them. This beginner-friendly DIY embroidery guide with expert tips will show you how.
- Want to get stuck into some serious crafting? Learn how to make a macrame wall hanging from scratch.
- Got a pet-loving pal? Give them a gift they’ll really appreciate by making them their very own pet portrait with this guide from the founder of Wild Life Drawing.
- House plant lovers will appreciate a hand-made terrarium this Christmas. Make one from scratch with this easy guide.
- Or, a bespoke succulent picture frame might be right up their street?
- Craft your own beautiful Christmas cards with this guide to making personalised collage prints.
- Already au fait with handmade Christmas cards? Go one step further by crafting your own paper to make them out of.
- Bubble candles are everywhere right now. This guide shows how easy they are to make at home and gift out as chic, fun presents.
- Make colourful, polymer clay earrings for your fashionable friend.
- Get messy and create your very own lino prints you can gift to friends and family this Christmas.
DIY Christmas food and drink ideas
Christmas is a time to wine and dine. But, instead of automatically going to the supermarket for all your culinary needs, why not try making your favourite festive snack and treats instead. Handmade food and drink is also a great gift idea.
From festive tipples to foodie gifts that your friends and family will be able to use all year round, these easy how-to guides will keep you busy this Christmas.
Check out our full list of handmade Christmas food and drink ideas below:
- Mulled wine might wear the crown when it comes to Christmas tipples, but nothing beats a glass of sloe gin. This guide will show you how to make it. Use it as an aperitif to pass around your Christmas table or give bottles of the ruby-red liquor to your friends.
- Your foodie friends will appreciate a jar of delicious fresh spice paste under their tree. Make it with this recipe and you’ll be able to add it to curries and all year round.
- Don’t know what to do with all your Christmas meal scrap? Craft yourself some handmade beeswax wraps to keep them fresh until the new year.
Easy Christmas decoration craft ideas
Christmas means decking your halls with soft twinkling lights and bright, colourful decorations. Whether you’re looking to level up your Christmas tablescaping game this year with handmade candles and lovingly crafted placemats or you’re after some stunning floral arrangements to bring the festive vibes, there’s a crafting guide here for you.
Check out our full list of handmade Christmas decoration ideas below:
- After a stand-out Christmas table this year? Level up your festive tablescaping game by painting your very own festive candles.
- Go a step further and actually make your very own dinner candles to place on your dining table or around your home.
- Get a load of these tips and tricks for making your very own traditional Christmas wreath that will look handsome pinned to your front door.
- Looking for an alternative take on the traditional Christmas wreath? Read our guide to making a beautiful, stylish dried flower wreath.
- No need to worry about your festive flowers drying up on you. Craft your own paper flower bouquet instead.
- Craft more stunning floral decorations for your home with this easy guide to making hand-pressed flower prints.
- Get stitching and make your own perfect festive placemats for your table this Christmas.
- Don’t forget the coasters! These DIY dry resin coasters are easy to make and will look extra-special dotted around your home this Christmas.
Images: Getty