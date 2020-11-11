Festive decor trends: 16 cottagecore tree ornaments for a nostalgic Christmas

Posted by for Homeware

Cottagecore is the charming decoration trend for Christmas 2020. Here is our edit of 12 ornaments that look like they’re straight out of a fairytale.

After a pretty frightening year, many of us are looking forward to just cosying up and enjoying the simple life this Christmas. It’s a mindset which, along with trends from recent years such as slow living, has affected the nostalgic way we’ll be dressing our homes for the festive period.

Indeed, from glitter-topped mushrooms to charming little hedgehogs, cottagecore is the big trend for Christmas 2020. And, although there are lots of ways you could incorporate this theme into your Christmas, we’re starting with one of the biggest visual focal points of the day – the decorations.

Across the board from big brands to independents, we’re seeing a focus on ornaments which look like they’re out of a fairytale. With references to the countryside and plenty of magical touches, these decorations will make your home feel like a nostalgic, enchanted woodland.

Scroll down for 12 of the most intricately made and nature-inspired decorations for Christmas 2020 to get the cottagecore trend for your home.

  • Choosing Keeping papier-mâché tabletop decorations

    When was the last time you revelled in the kitschy joy of  papier-mâché?

    These adorable mushroom decorations are ideal for creating a dining table centre piece or arranging along a windowsill.

    They have been created with the Black Forest in mind and for authenticity are hand-crafted in Germany.

    Shop papier-mâché mushroom and toadstools tabletop decorations at Choosing Keeping, £25

    Buy now

  • Anna + Nina bee ornament

    Those who love nature are often also very fond of the humble bumble bee, without which our planet would cease to function as we know it. 

    But just because it’s no longer summer, doesn’t mean that this buzzing little friend shouldn’t be celebrated. 

    Hang him on your Christmas tree for a woodland-themed festive look.

    Shop bee ornament at Anna + Nina, £6

    Buy now

  • Dibor Islington garland

    Use this pinecone-covered garland to bring the woodland-theme to any windowsills, tabletops or mantlepieces. 

    With rustic adornments, it’s giving us country cabin vibes.

    Shop Dibor Islington garland at Next, £19

    Buy now

  • Anthropologie Runa mushroom decoration

    We love Anthropologie’s textural take on the mushroom for this year’s Christmas decorations. 

    They’ve even been embellished with glass beads to look like dew.

    Shop Runa mushroom decoration at Anthropologie, £14

    Buy now

  • Mrs Alice velvet pumpkin trio decorations

    This trio of delicately handmade velvet pumpkins features fairytale-esque fine twisted stems.

    Try popping them under your cottagecore-themed Christmas tree to create a whimsical scene. 

    Shop velvet pumpkin trio decorations at Mrs Alice, £62

    Buy now

  • Lights4Fun tree hanging decoration

    Warm mini lights are entwined in the branches of the tree decoration, which can be hung up anywhere in your home to give the room a bit of atmosphere.

    We particularly like how the brown string and simplistic design gives it a rustic feel.

    Shop tree hanging decoration at Lights 4 Fun, £19.99 (was £24.99)

    Buy now

  • Choosing Keeping forest walk Christmas decorations

    How adorable are these teeny, tiny hand-painted mushroom ornaments?

    Each one has been carefully crafted and as Choosing Keeping says: “carries the mark of the painter’s hand”.

    Shop forest walk Christmas decorations at Choosing Keeping, £16.50

    Buy now

  • Next rattan gift box Christmas decorations

    Although we hope Santa will have left lots of presents underneath your tree, you can enhance the aesthetic with these rattan gift boxes which have a forest feel.

    They’ve been wrapped up in burlap bows and twinkling lights to give them a magical feel.

    Shop frosted rattan gift box Christmas decorations at Very, £39.99

    Buy now

  • Anna + Nina fat frog clip ornament

    This clip ornament is made from delicate glass and finished with a dusting of gold glitter. How magical. 

    Anna + Nina say they were inspired by frogs because they only travel forwards and therefore symbolize progression and a prosperous future.

    This makes them a perfect symbol for the end of a year like 2020.

    Shop fat frog ornament at Anna + Nina, £25

    Buy now

  • The White Company fir branches

    Bring the outside in with these fir branch decorations from The White Company.

    They’re brilliantly versatile as they can simply be placed anywhere to give the space a forest-feel.

    For example, layer them along the centre of a table interspersed with long taper candles.

    Shop fir branches at The White Company, £22

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.