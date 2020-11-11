Cottagecore is the charming decoration trend for Christmas 2020. Here is our edit of 12 ornaments that look like they’re straight out of a fairytale.
After a pretty frightening year, many of us are looking forward to just cosying up and enjoying the simple life this Christmas. It’s a mindset which, along with trends from recent years such as slow living, has affected the nostalgic way we’ll be dressing our homes for the festive period.
Indeed, from glitter-topped mushrooms to charming little hedgehogs, cottagecore is the big trend for Christmas 2020. And, although there are lots of ways you could incorporate this theme into your Christmas, we’re starting with one of the biggest visual focal points of the day – the decorations.
Across the board from big brands to independents, we’re seeing a focus on ornaments which look like they’re out of a fairytale. With references to the countryside and plenty of magical touches, these decorations will make your home feel like a nostalgic, enchanted woodland.
Scroll down for 12 of the most intricately made and nature-inspired decorations for Christmas 2020 to get the cottagecore trend for your home.
Choosing Keeping papier-mâché tabletop decorations
When was the last time you revelled in the kitschy joy of papier-mâché?
These adorable mushroom decorations are ideal for creating a dining table centre piece or arranging along a windowsill.
They have been created with the Black Forest in mind and for authenticity are hand-crafted in Germany.
Shop papier-mâché mushroom and toadstools tabletop decorations at Choosing Keeping, £25
Anna + Nina bee ornament
Those who love nature are often also very fond of the humble bumble bee, without which our planet would cease to function as we know it.
But just because it’s no longer summer, doesn’t mean that this buzzing little friend shouldn’t be celebrated.
Hang him on your Christmas tree for a woodland-themed festive look.
Dibor Islington garland
Use this pinecone-covered garland to bring the woodland-theme to any windowsills, tabletops or mantlepieces.
With rustic adornments, it’s giving us country cabin vibes.
Anthropologie Runa mushroom decoration
We love Anthropologie’s textural take on the mushroom for this year’s Christmas decorations.
They’ve even been embellished with glass beads to look like dew.
Mrs Alice velvet pumpkin trio decorations
This trio of delicately handmade velvet pumpkins features fairytale-esque fine twisted stems.
Try popping them under your cottagecore-themed Christmas tree to create a whimsical scene.
Lights4Fun tree hanging decoration
Warm mini lights are entwined in the branches of the tree decoration, which can be hung up anywhere in your home to give the room a bit of atmosphere.
We particularly like how the brown string and simplistic design gives it a rustic feel.
Shop tree hanging decoration at Lights 4 Fun, £19.99 (was £24.99)
Choosing Keeping forest walk Christmas decorations
How adorable are these teeny, tiny hand-painted mushroom ornaments?
Each one has been carefully crafted and as Choosing Keeping says: “carries the mark of the painter’s hand”.
Shop forest walk Christmas decorations at Choosing Keeping, £16.50
Next rattan gift box Christmas decorations
Although we hope Santa will have left lots of presents underneath your tree, you can enhance the aesthetic with these rattan gift boxes which have a forest feel.
They’ve been wrapped up in burlap bows and twinkling lights to give them a magical feel.
Shop frosted rattan gift box Christmas decorations at Very, £39.99
Anna + Nina fat frog clip ornament
This clip ornament is made from delicate glass and finished with a dusting of gold glitter. How magical.
Anna + Nina say they were inspired by frogs because they only travel forwards and therefore symbolize progression and a prosperous future.
This makes them a perfect symbol for the end of a year like 2020.
The White Company fir branches
Bring the outside in with these fir branch decorations from The White Company.
They’re brilliantly versatile as they can simply be placed anywhere to give the space a forest-feel.
For example, layer them along the centre of a table interspersed with long taper candles.
Choosing Keeping gardeners world decorations
Countryside living is represented beautifully by these intricate ornaments, handcrafted with love.
Each one is sold separately but the whole set includes a white and gold foxglove, ladybirds, caterpillars and a tulip.
Mrs Alice mushroom set
This red velvet mushroom set would give a magical touch to your winter table.
Spread down the centre and create a trail of mushrooms, perfect for fairies to follow.
Anthropologie fur hedgehog decoration
Doesn’t this little lady look friendly? We bet she’d love to come and spend Christmas nestled in your evergreen.
This decoration has been crafted here in the UK as a sweet addition to your decoration set-up.
Glass mushroom ornament
This glass mushroom ornament feels like a sweet dose of nostalgia and looks like something out of a storybook.
It would look beautiful mixed with floral ornaments and colourful baubles.
Lauren Aston Designs knitted wreath
Knitting is a big part of the cottagecore trend both in its aesthetic and the act of getting off your phone and using your hands to do something creative.
So, this adorable, chunky wool wreath is just perfect for this trend. We recommend hanging on a wall above a fireplace.
Shop knitted wreath by Lauren Aston Designs at Not On The Highstreet, £45
Anthropologie Runa mushroom garland
A tactile alternative to hanging baubles, this garland would look fabulous styled along tree branches.
Layering is a big interior design trend at the moment, so it only makes sense to extend this to your festive decorations.
Liberty London glitter squirrel hanging decoration
A must-have member of the woodland gang is this charming squirrel.
It’s even been sprinkled with glitter to get in the mood for party season.
Shop glitter squirrel hanging decoration at Liberty London, £5.95
