After a pretty frightening year, many of us are looking forward to just cosying up and enjoying the simple life this Christmas. It’s a mindset which, along with trends from recent years such as slow living, has affected the nostalgic way we’ll be dressing our homes for the festive period.

Indeed, from glitter-topped mushrooms to charming little hedgehogs, cottagecore is the big trend for Christmas 2020. And, although there are lots of ways you could incorporate this theme into your Christmas, we’re starting with one of the biggest visual focal points of the day – the decorations.