Festive tableware to serve the most joyful Christmas dinner ever

Posted by for Homeware

10 tableware accessories to make your Christmas dinner even more special.

Christmas is a time for eating, drinking and celebrating around the table. And so, to make this time as special as possible you might want to have a little fun creating a festive theme for your dinner table throughout December, and especially on the big day itself. 

From mistletoe-covered table runners to starry champagne glasses that sparkle when filled with bubbles, we’ve picked out the most stylish tableware with a Christmas twist. 

Whether you’re excited to fully commit to the theme or simply looking for something small to update your table and nod to the time of year, between our edit of candles, plates, tablecloths and more, we think there’ll be something for you.

You may also like

How to lay the table for Christmas: 5 pre-made tablescape boxes to make it easy

  • Emma Bridgewater large milk bottle

    Go for an old fashioned aesthetic and use this large milk bottle to serve tea or just have as a decoration. 

    It can be personalised to carry a special message or name and each one is painted by hand.

    Shop large milk bottle at Emma Bridgewater, £30.95

    Buy now

  • Ginger Ray place card holder

    Make your guests feel that little bit more special with their own place name on Christmas day. 

    This clear bauble has a rustic spring of foliage trapped inside for a festive yet minimalist look.

    Shop place card holder at Ginger Ray, £6.99

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray