Christmas is a time for eating, drinking and celebrating around the table. And so, to make this time as special as possible you might want to have a little fun creating a festive theme for your dinner table throughout December, and especially on the big day itself.
From mistletoe-covered table runners to starry champagne glasses that sparkle when filled with bubbles, we’ve picked out the most stylish tableware with a Christmas twist.
Whether you’re excited to fully commit to the theme or simply looking for something small to update your table and nod to the time of year, between our edit of candles, plates, tablecloths and more, we think there’ll be something for you.
Sophie Conran amor small dishes
’Tis the season for the most romantic foliage of them all, mistletoe!
Sophie Conran’s cute take on this traditionally Christmassy plant has a sophisticated, almost spring-like colour palette so you can use it all year round.
Liberty London napkin set
The rich, wintery hues in this napkin set feel perfect for Christmas-time dining.
Plus, the starry pattern is imbued with all the magic and sparkle that we so love about this time of year.
Shop napkin set by Coco & Wolf at Liberty London, £25.60 (£32)
Cath Kidston stars and moons bowls
Cath Kidston is famed for her joyful patterns and this Christmas special is no different.
The two bowls come together and can be positioned stacked or apart as a decoration or, of course, used to nibble some delicious mince pies from.
Shop stars and moons bowls at Cath Kidston, £12.80 (was £16)
Anna + Nina starry glass candle holder
Dutch brand Anna + Nina is the place to get your hands on beautiful, ornate candlesticks.
This celestial-themed beauty would look beautiful with a rich green dinner candle balanced inside.
Anthropologie evergreen pillar candle
Sculptural candles are a big trend right now, especially those in pastel colours.
We love that this pillar candle from Anthropologie nods to the trend and the season.
Wolf & Badger star champagne saucers
These dazzling champagne glasses are a traditional saucer shape which will give a vintage aesthetic to any dining table.
They’re inspired by 19th century and early 20th century designs, with Christmassy star engravings which appear to twinkle when filled with sparkling wine.
Shop star champagne saucer by The Vintage List at Wolf & Badger, £78
H&M Home cotton table runner
Update your usual tableware with a themed runner this December.
This mistletoe-covered number would look great decorated with eucalyptus, fir branches or holly laid down the middle of table.
Fairholme festive candle set
Fairholme is the independent candle brand of the moment, started in lockdown with a range of beautiful colours in bold, unfinished shapes.
This Christmas set is just the ticket for your festive tablescape.
Mrs Alice Christmas tree water jug
This jug is twee in the very best way.
Touches like the burgundy rim and whimsical tree design will make this piece of tableware a staple in your cupboard for years to come.
Emma Bridgewater large milk bottle
Go for an old fashioned aesthetic and use this large milk bottle to serve tea or just have as a decoration.
It can be personalised to carry a special message or name and each one is painted by hand.
Ginger Ray place card holder
Make your guests feel that little bit more special with their own place name on Christmas day.
This clear bauble has a rustic spring of foliage trapped inside for a festive yet minimalist look.
