So, you’ve been dating someone for a few months. It’s going well and Christmas is coming up… what do you do? Play it ice cool and get them nothing or wow them with your flair for stylish, well-picked gifts?

We’d opt for the latter and that’s why we’re here to help. We’ve curated a list of low-key yet impressive gifts that don’t feel like a statement but are sure to make them smile.

Consulting both iconic brands like Liberty London and small independents, this edit aims to supply you with a mix of thoughtful, practical and beautiful gifts that say, “I’ve been thinking about you” without being too over-the-top.