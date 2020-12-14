Christmas gift ideas for the person you’re dating: alcohol, experiences and art

Not sure what to get the person you’re dating for Christmas? Whether you’re a new couple of have been seeing each other for a little while now, our cool, understated gift guide has the answers.

So, you’ve been dating someone for a few months. It’s going well and Christmas is coming up… what do you do? Play it ice cool and get them nothing or wow them with your flair for stylish, well-picked gifts?

We’d opt for the latter and that’s why we’re here to help. We’ve curated a list of low-key yet impressive gifts that don’t feel like a statement but are sure to make them smile.

Consulting both iconic brands like Liberty London and small independents, this edit aims to supply you with a mix of thoughtful, practical and beautiful gifts that say, “I’ve been thinking about you” without being too over-the-top.

  • Aesop bathroom essentials bundle

    Aesop is renowned for its premium quality and irresistible scents, making its bathroom bundle a wonderfully lavish gift. 

    The set includes hand balm, hand wash and body cleanser.

    Shop bathroom essentials bundle at Aesop, £81

    Buy now

  • Papersmiths mini stationery box

    Stationery fans will adore these specially curated packages from Papersmiths, stuffed full with paper goodies.

    The retail value of the box will be at least £75 and includes treats such as a pocket mechanical pencil with built-in sharpener, desk pad, fineliners, gift-wrapping and a handwritten note.

    Shop mini stationery box at Papersmiths, £30

    Buy now

  • THEMIS Z Kyma porcelain espresso cup and saucer

    This chic espresso cup and saucer gets major style points.

    It’s crafted in Greece using glazed porcelain by local artisans and has hand-painted brown patterns. 

    Shop Kyma porcelain espresso cup and saucer by Themis Z at Matches Fashion, £78

    Buy now

  • Liberty London English single malt whisky

    This single malt is handcrafted exclusively for Liberty by ancestral experts in Roudham, Norfolk. 

    This blend is sweet and slightly spiced, with a long dry citrus finish, plus it comes beautifully packaged in this whimsical bottle.

    Shop English single malt whisky at Liberty London, £49

    Buy now

  • Polkra x Fee Greening matchbox set

    Homeware brand Polkra has teamed up with artist Fee Greening to create this colourful set of match boxes, delicately illustrated with images of animals.

    A much prettier alternative to the norm, these matches are far too lovely to keep locked in a drawer.

    Shop matchbox set at Polkra x Fee Greening, £36

    Buy now

  • An Artful Life print

    Bold and striking; this monochrome print would look exceptional in an industrial-style space.

    The words ‘act 1 scene 1’ also reference the beginning of something, which could be a nice nod to the beginning of your relationship.

    Shop art print by Hooksmith press at An Artful Life, £25

    Buy now

  • Form bubble candle

    This hand-poured soy wax bubble candle comes in olive green and is made in small batches by Maddy at Foam.

    It comes in a kraft box and is unscented.

    Shop bubble candle in olive at Form, £15

    Buy now

  • Membership to Kew Gardens

    Giving the gift of an experience is so special because it’s something you can do together.

    We love the idea of a Kew Gardens membership (which includes entry for a guest), but you could apply this logic to anywhere they love to spend time.

    Shop membership at Kew Gardens, £71 for the year

    Buy now

Images: Unsplash

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.