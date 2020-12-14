Not sure what to get the person you’re dating for Christmas? Whether you’re a new couple of have been seeing each other for a little while now, our cool, understated gift guide has the answers.
So, you’ve been dating someone for a few months. It’s going well and Christmas is coming up… what do you do? Play it ice cool and get them nothing or wow them with your flair for stylish, well-picked gifts?
We’d opt for the latter and that’s why we’re here to help. We’ve curated a list of low-key yet impressive gifts that don’t feel like a statement but are sure to make them smile.
Consulting both iconic brands like Liberty London and small independents, this edit aims to supply you with a mix of thoughtful, practical and beautiful gifts that say, “I’ve been thinking about you” without being too over-the-top.
Aesop bathroom essentials bundle
Aesop is renowned for its premium quality and irresistible scents, making its bathroom bundle a wonderfully lavish gift.
The set includes hand balm, hand wash and body cleanser.
Hendrick's Lunar Gin
Hendrick’s new celestial gin has a floral taste with a delicate spicy finish and has been conceived under the influence of moonlight. How magical.
Not only is it a premium gin but it lends itself to being a beautiful ornament, too.
The Small Home diagonal basket
This simple raffia basket is handwoven in Madagascar and uses natural vegetable dyes to achieve its soft, earthy colour palette.
It could be used as decoration, storage or as a cool plant pot.
Anya Hindmarch pencil shaving candle
Anya Hindmarch’s orange light-hearted candle is inspired by the smell of pencil sharpenings, a scent which evokes happy memories for the designer.
It is created using hand-poured wax and infused with woody notes including cypress, cedarwood and pink pepper.
Shop Pencil Shaving scented candle by Anya Hindmarch at MatchesFashion, £50
Acne Studios scarf
At this time of year, who wouldn’t be happy to receive a stylish, cosy scarf?
Acne Studios is the place for the ultimate scarf so you really can’t go wrong.
Harrods Brut Champagne
Nothing beats a bottle of bubbly, especially from one of London’s most iconic stores.
Produced in a family vineyard, this wine has a lovely crisp minerality, backed by ripe fruit flavours.
Papersmiths mini stationery box
Stationery fans will adore these specially curated packages from Papersmiths, stuffed full with paper goodies.
The retail value of the box will be at least £75 and includes treats such as a pocket mechanical pencil with built-in sharpener, desk pad, fineliners, gift-wrapping and a handwritten note.
THEMIS Z Kyma porcelain espresso cup and saucer
This chic espresso cup and saucer gets major style points.
It’s crafted in Greece using glazed porcelain by local artisans and has hand-painted brown patterns.
Shop Kyma porcelain espresso cup and saucer by Themis Z at Matches Fashion, £78
Liberty London English single malt whisky
This single malt is handcrafted exclusively for Liberty by ancestral experts in Roudham, Norfolk.
This blend is sweet and slightly spiced, with a long dry citrus finish, plus it comes beautifully packaged in this whimsical bottle.
Polkra x Fee Greening matchbox set
Homeware brand Polkra has teamed up with artist Fee Greening to create this colourful set of match boxes, delicately illustrated with images of animals.
A much prettier alternative to the norm, these matches are far too lovely to keep locked in a drawer.
An Artful Life print
Bold and striking; this monochrome print would look exceptional in an industrial-style space.
The words ‘act 1 scene 1’ also reference the beginning of something, which could be a nice nod to the beginning of your relationship.
Form bubble candle
This hand-poured soy wax bubble candle comes in olive green and is made in small batches by Maddy at Foam.
It comes in a kraft box and is unscented.
Membership to Kew Gardens
Giving the gift of an experience is so special because it’s something you can do together.
We love the idea of a Kew Gardens membership (which includes entry for a guest), but you could apply this logic to anywhere they love to spend time.
Images: Unsplash
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.