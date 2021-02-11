Shop the coolest, most colourful glass homeware to decorate your place with this season.
While monochrome has its place, right now what the world needs is a bit of colour. The trend for colour-drenched, candy-hued decor is all over Instagram where “interiors addicts” like Zeena Shah are showing off home accessories in every colour of the rainbow.
To make the look really pop, though, there’s a certain item that your coffee table is crying out for and that’s colourful glass homeware.
The obvious choice is a speckled, swirled vase like the one Zeena decorates her lounge with (pictured above), but this trend can be extended to colourful glass ornaments, jars, jugs and more. Simply use as decoration or use for displaying flowers, sweets or candles.
Shop our edit of colourful glass home accessories and get this extremely pretty trend for yourself.
Maison Commune amber Murano glass decanter
We’ve fawned over Murano glass mushroom lamps and now we’re fawning all over this gorgeous decanter and its mesmerising swirl design.
Use it to keep your most expensive bottle of spirit in, or simply display as an eye-catching ornument.
The Dazzler Co apple green dressing table set
The Dazzler Co is a great place to find colourful vintage glassware, offering a curated selection of homeware accessories from across the last century.
Use this apple green set to keep your makeup remover pads safe and to display your most prised beauty products.
Couverture & the Garbstore Helle Mardahl vase
Helle Mardahl is a Danish artist and designer who is inspired by sculpture, fashion and interior design.
Her glasswork is handblown in Denmark and so no two are the same, with the ‘Candy’ vase series offering a wide range of colours and interesting shapes to be explored.
Shop Helle Mardahl vase in honey pink at Couverture & the Garbstore, £505
Kiosk48th Murano tumbler
Murano glass is a big trend at the moment making this handmade tumbler a must-have.
Check out the rest of Kiosk48th’s range to see the other mesmerising colours this item comes in.
&Klevering circus jar
Bring the circus to town with this adorable candy-striped jar.
This little beauty has been handblown and comes in green and blue or red and orange for a fun colour clash.
Malin Pierre candy jars
Malin Pierre is an independent maker whose talent for glasswork allows her to create these eye-poppingly beautiful domes and jars.
Malin’s store is still getting going, so drop her a direct message to enquire about buying one of her pieces.
HAY splash swirl vase
HAY’s splash swirl pattern vase is a must-buy between those in the know.
The luminously bright colours and rolled neck make it an eye-catching piece.
Not Just Another Store green glass
This stylish water glass has an unfinished texture with tactile dips and bumps along the glass’s edge, making it an even more captivating piece.
We also love the domed bottom which creates an intensified colour at the base.
Antik Store large amber jug
Your dining table will thank you for this purchase, which when plonked in the middle will create on hell of a centrepiece.
This amber jug is from the 70s and is in great condition with no chips or cracks.
Anthropologie Pietro glass candy bowl
This candy bowl looks like it’s been plucked straight from a Wes Anderson film.
Keep brightly-coloured sweets inside for a playful look, or re-style as an ornament or place to keep your rings.
Shop Pietro glass candy bowl at Anthropologie, £23 (was £42)
Liberty London bottle lamp
This gorgeous lamp features a recycled glass base that was sourced in Spain and then reworked and rewired in the brand’s Bristol warehouse.
HAY 'Moroccan' vase
This attention-grabbing vase is made from recycled glass and handblown in Morocco.
Fill it with a simple floral arrangement for a laid-back look.
