All of our most-wanted home accessories feature columns right now.
It might be a classic symbol of ancient architecture, but the column trend is no longer just a thing of the past.
With links to mythology and connotations of goddesses, magic and fascinating tales, columns are a lot more interesting than we previously thought, and they’re popping up all over the interior design world.
From illustrated artwork to handmade candles, columns, pillars and plinths are the shape of the moment.
Keep scrolling to shop this trend from some of the coolest independent homeware brands around and get the look for yourself.
Sophia Enjoy Thinking column vase
This Athens-based brand uses ceramine to create handmade home accessories inspired by Greek mythology.
Stuff this vivid vase full of daffodils for a stylish spring aesthetic.
Shop Sophia Enjoy Thinking column vase at Liberty London, £100
Emma Make Studio Mythical Vibes art print
Emma Make Studio experiments with playful, colour-clash Greek motifs to create eye-catching art prints.
This piece features an ibis bird and a column printed on Hahnemühle Hemp archival paper.
Pentreath and Hall column candlestick
Pentreath and Hall has a great selection of column-themed homewares, so be sure to check out the store’s online offering.
This creamy column candlestick holder has a candy pink rim which makes it extra special.
Minnie-Mae column of strength lamp
This handmade ceramic stoneware lamp base has been created in a classical column design and ticks off this trend nicely.
It goes beautifully with this hand-painted lampshade which illustrates an enchanting scene of a moon and orange.
By Maza Athena candle
By Maza is a wonderful, independent business which creates handmade candles in a range of bright colours and creative styles.
The Athena candle is one of the brand’s signature styles and is a stylish finishing touch to a coffee table or shelf.
Luke Edward Hall cushion
Artist and interior designer Luke Edward Hall often takes inspiration from ancient architecture to inform his designs.
Here, he illustrates a half-formed column which sits on the side of this pillow. Can you spot it?
Sasha Compton classical pillars art print
Sasha Compton is an Amsterdam-based British artist whose colourful paintings are often hand printed and look stunning hung alone or as part of a gallery wall.
This piece features a few styles of pillars and columns in pretty pastel hues, printed on fine art paper.
Nata Concept Store pillar
Tiled homeware is a big trend this summer and Nata Concept Store have a brilliant selection, but our favourite has to be this pillar.
Rest a sculptural candle on top of it or simply use for decoration.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.