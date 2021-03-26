Interior design trend: home accessories covered in columns

All of our most-wanted home accessories feature columns right now.

It might be a classic symbol of ancient architecture, but the column trend is no longer just a thing of the past.

With links to mythology and connotations of goddesses, magic and fascinating tales, columns are a lot more interesting than we previously thought, and they’re popping up all over the interior design world. 

From illustrated artwork to handmade candles, columns, pillars and plinths are the shape of the moment.

Keep scrolling to shop this trend from some of the coolest independent homeware brands around and get the look for yourself.

  • Sophia Enjoy Thinking column vase

    Green column vase
    Column homeware: Sophia Enjoy Thinking vase

    This Athens-based brand uses ceramine to create handmade home accessories inspired by Greek mythology. 

    Stuff this vivid vase full of daffodils for a stylish spring aesthetic.

    Shop Sophia Enjoy Thinking column vase at Liberty London, £100

  • Emma Make Studio Mythical Vibes art print

    Pink art print with column
    Column homeware: Emma Make Studio

    Emma Make Studio experiments with playful, colour-clash Greek motifs to create eye-catching art prints.

    This piece features an ibis bird and a column printed on Hahnemühle Hemp archival paper.

    Shop Mythical vibes art print at Emma Make Studio, £29

  • Pentreath and Hall column candlestick

    White candle holder
    Column homeware: Pentreath and Hall

    Pentreath and Hall has a great selection of column-themed homewares, so be sure to check out the store’s online offering.

    This creamy column candlestick holder has a candy pink rim which makes it extra special.

    Shop column candlestick holder at Pentreath and Hall, £54

  • Minnie-Mae column of strength lamp

    Column lamp
    Column homeware: Minnie-Mae

    This handmade ceramic stoneware lamp base has been created in a classical column design and ticks off this trend nicely.

    It goes beautifully with this hand-painted lampshade which illustrates an enchanting scene of a moon and orange.

    Shop column of strength lamp at Minnie Mae, £175

  • By Maza Athena candle

    Pink candle
    Column homeware: By Maza

    By Maza is a wonderful, independent business which creates handmade candles in a range of bright colours and creative styles. 

    The Athena candle is one of the brand’s signature styles and is a stylish finishing touch to a coffee table or shelf.

    Shop Athena candle at By Maza, £10

  • Luke Edward Hall cushion

    Green cushion
    Column homeware: Luke Edward Hall

    Artist and interior designer Luke Edward Hall often takes inspiration from ancient architecture to inform his designs. 

    Here, he illustrates a half-formed column which sits on the side of this pillow. Can you spot it?

    Shop Endymion cushion at Svenskt Tenn, £135

  • Sasha Compton classical pillars art print

    Art print of column
    Column homeware: Sasha Compton

    Sasha Compton is an Amsterdam-based British artist whose colourful paintings are often hand printed and look stunning hung alone or as part of a gallery wall. 

    This piece features a few styles of pillars and columns in pretty pastel hues, printed on fine art paper.

    Shop classcial pillars art print at Sasha Compton, £60

  • Nata Concept Store pillar

    Tiled homeware is a big trend this summer and Nata Concept Store have a brilliant selection, but our favourite has to be this pillar. 

    Rest a sculptural candle on top of it or simply use for decoration.

    Shop tiled pillar at Nata Concept Store, £38

Images: courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.