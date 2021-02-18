Our obsession with homeware has grown over the last year, with independent makers and small brands become hot property as we all look to decorate our places in a cool, unique way.

It feels great to support a small business and, besides, who doesn’t want to own a piece of tableware, furniture or lighting that no one else has? In a time when our home environments are everything, independents are helping make these spaces feel special.

Liv & Dom is an independent brand that does exactly that. A firm Stylist favourite, it’s run by twin sisters (named Liv and Dom, obviously) who are based just outside of Brighton in Lewes, a charming, historic town with previous inhabitants such as Virginia Woolf.