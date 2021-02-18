Design duo Liv & Dom talk us through the coolest home accessories on their must-buy list right now.
Our obsession with homeware has grown over the last year, with independent makers and small brands become hot property as we all look to decorate our places in a cool, unique way.
It feels great to support a small business and, besides, who doesn’t want to own a piece of tableware, furniture or lighting that no one else has? In a time when our home environments are everything, independents are helping make these spaces feel special.
Liv & Dom is an independent brand that does exactly that. A firm Stylist favourite, it’s run by twin sisters (named Liv and Dom, obviously) who are based just outside of Brighton in Lewes, a charming, historic town with previous inhabitants such as Virginia Woolf.
Inspired by the female form and ancient mythology, Liv & Dom produces small batch ceramics such as candlesticks, vases, soap dishes and fruit bowls decorated with swooping figures resembling Greek goddesses and delicate paintwork in muted colours.
More recently the sisters have expanded their collection to include hand-painted lampshades and art prints, but the fanfare over their work means that it can still be tricky to bag a piece of their work. So, as for many other independents right now, you’ll need to remember when their next product drop is and be quick.
So, while we’re waiting for the next Liv & Dom launch (currently set for 12 March), we asked the creative duo what’s on their homeware wish list right now from other brilliant independents.
Alice Palmer & Co Triple Red Ric Rac lampshade
“You can achieve such a warm and welcoming light with fabric shades. This lovely pleated shade by Alice Palmer & Co has a cosy farmhouse feeling, that could easily be incorporated into more modern interiors.
“These could be paired with a vintage lamp base. Etsy and eBay are treasure troves for these!”
Shop Triple Red Ric Rac lampshade at Alice Palmer & Co, from £110
Casa De Folklore tan clay mug
“We were often running into traditional Romanian ceramics (known for its marbled decoration) in antique shops that weren’t really in food-safe condition, so we were thrilled to find Casa de Folklore.
“They’re bringing a wonderfully curated selection of Romanian artisan homewares to the UK.”
La Soufflerie recycled glass vase
“The organically occurring variations you get on the hand-blown (recycled!) glassware from Parisian studio La Soufflerie is what makes them particularly special pieces.
“This vessel works equally well as a vase or a carafe.”
Lisa Corti cotton muslin cloth
“There is so much to love about Lisa Corti’s entire tablecloth range. The surprising colour and pattern combinations are a bold and unique fusion of influences but still classically beautiful.
“We would love one of these for future outdoor dining with mismatched vintage crockery.”
Home Barn rustic antique milking stool
“We love the charm of anything vintage and rustic. It brings cosiness to a room more than anything new, we think.
“These stools are really versatile! Use as a stool, by the door for baskets or shoes, as a coffee, end table or as a plant stand in or outdoors.”
Rosanna Corfe croc monsieur throw
“We found Rosanna’s work recently through Instagram and fell in love with her delicate and subtle style. All of her throws are gorgeous, it was hard to choose just one, but the humourlessly titled ‘Croc Monsieur’ throw is such a good statement piece for your bed, wall, or sofa.
“The fact that they’re made from 98% recycled cotton makes them even better!”
Rose Bradshaw cat portrait
“We’ve just commissioned one of these of our cat Persie, because we’re crazy cat ladies! Our friend has a similar vintage painting of a cat that we’ve both always loved for some reason.
“It really stuck in our minds so when we saw Rose’s sweet and characterful portraits, we knew we had to commission one!”
The Portuguese Shop hand painted terracotta serving platter
“If you love hosting, this terracotta platter might be something to add to the collection before those end of lockdown parties start (fingers and toes crossed).
“This platter is made by Portuguese artisans in traditionally glazed terracotta. We love using terracotta in our own work and having it in our home, it’s such timeless and versatile material.”
Toast sheepskin hot water bottle
“Toast may not technically be an independent, but we love that it works with lots of smaller brands and has a wholesome ethos at the heart of its business.
“This hot water bottle really fits the bill for the cosy trend which is huge this winter. We’re big hot water bottle fans and use them all day and all winter long; they’re not just for your period or snow days!”
Freight H.H.G brass pepper mill
“We couldn’t resist splashing out on this beautifully designed object that is sure to last forever.
“As it’s brass, it gets a lovely tarnish on it over time if you don’t keep up the polishing that we think is even more stunning.”
Closet & Botts washed linen cushion
“These are timeless, great quality pieces from a Lithuanian brand called ‘Linen Tales’. Available in a beautiful range of colours that can match many interiors.
“Lewes based shop Closet and Botts are one of their UK stockists and have been doing cottage-core oh so well for years before it was cool, it’s one of our favourite shops local to us.”
Liha Queen Idia candle
“We always have a scented candle or two on the go, this is one of our favourites we’ve tried over the years.
“We love the sustainability, the scent, and the genuine African roots behind the materials and the design.”
