Whatever your interiors taste – from boho to modern or vintage – there’s one thing we can guarantee; we all want our house to feel homely, right? Now, more than ever, we’re all making the most of home comforts – whether that’s reading a book in your favourite nook, hotel-worthy pillows for bedtime or tableware that makes mealtime even better. The cottagecore trend has been all about adding a traditional English countryside feel to the home – mixing ditsy floral prints and gingham with luxe velvety textures, opting for vintage furniture and fully embracing the ‘more is more’ aesthetic. Now, though, we’re seeing a slightly more modern twist with a more polished look. It’s all about how you style your home, the items you choose and the retro finishes you add to each room that bring the countryside cottage vibes. You can add a mix of new items with vintage treasures thrifted from destinations such as eBay, Gumtree, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace or even Instagram accounts to give old gems a new lease of life. Cottagecore isn’t just about pieces you add to your home, it’s also about the lifestyle – bake to fill the whole house with the smell of fresh cakes, forage for fresh flowers to put in every room or show off your favourite books in all their tatty glory. It’s about giving your house – no matter where you live – a touch of home comforts.

The kitchen

When it comes to the kitchen, if you’re lucky enough to own your home then you can add vintage features such as an apron sink. The large inset style (as seen in designer Matilda Goad’s home, above) will give that typical country farmhouse feel. You will of course recognise Matilda’s giant clam shell bowl but there’s also an amazing edit of lighting, ceramics and tableware over at matildagoad.com. If you want to just add English countryside touches then it’s all about the accessories. Scalloped details, retro prints and vintage items updated with a modern twist is what to look for. You can get the perfect balance of country cool by adding fresh hints of gold and ignore shabby chic in favour of polished paint. Of course homely touches in the kitchen are all about the food so get your Mary Berry hat on and fill your home with the smell of fresh scones.

Sugar and Cement napkins Sugar and Cement napkins Etsy is a great destination to find unique accessories and support small businesses. These scalloped napkins will be the perfect addition to a homely tablescape. Shop Sugar and Cement scalloped napkins at Etsy, £36 BUY NOW

Roberts radio Roberts radio Take inspiration from Matilda Goad’s gorgeous home and opt for a Roberts radio. It gives a 50s vintage feel with a modern twist as it’s a digital radio and can be connected to bluetooth. They also come in a whole host of dreamy pastel hues to choose from. Shop Roberts revival digital radio at John Lewis & Partners, £179.99 BUY NOW

Yvonne Ellen plates Yvonne Ellen plates How cute are these cake plates? We’re imagining them accompanied with a slice of Victoria sponge and a traditional pot of English breakfast tea – divine. Shop Yvonne Ellen set of four plates at Black by Design, £45 BUY NOW

The bedroom

For the boudoir, it’s all about creating the setting you would love to curl up in with a good book and a cup of hot chocolate. Think traditional wooden furniture, luxury bed linen and lots of cosy textures. An easy way to achieve the country look is by clashing your textile prints – from stripes and florals to graphic shapes. Layer pillows and scatter cushions symmetrically to get the hotel bed look that makes you want to dive straight in. Warning: you’ll want to hit the snooze button on repeat every morning.

Liberty London pillowcase Liberty London pillowcase A punchy pillowcase can sometimes be all you need to transform a simple bedspread. Mix and match different printed styles in all shapes and sizes and layer them at different heights on the bed. Shop Ianthe sateen single pillowcase at Liberty London, £50 BUY NOW

The living room

We spend a lot of time in the living room and it’s always a central part of any house to socialise and relax so you have to make it welcoming. Similar to the Danish hygge cosy way of living, create the same feel by adding countryside touches. Upholstering a dated sofa or chair is an easy way to give a fresh spin on a classic but if you want to just add small updates, look to hanging wall prints, lots of warm lighting and cosy scatter cushions.

Zara Home pot Zara Home pot Vases, pots and bowls are important additions to give that homely, cosy touch. Go for could-be vintage styles from the likes of Zara Home or H&M Home and fill with dried flowers. Shop brown pot at Zara Home, £69.99 BUY NOW

The bathroom

If you’re lucky enough to have your own bathroom to update then you can really have some fun. A standalone bath is of course the dream but if you’re not refitting then you can always add home accessories. A rug is a great alternative to a bath mat and brings in a hint of print, while adding a chair makes it instantly look more retro. Finish with items you would add in other rooms in the house including trinket pots, mini vases, fresh flowers and prints. Another tip to making the country look more polished than vintage is updating old furniture with new knobs – simple, affordable and surprisingly effective.

Six The Residence chair Six The Residence chair A rattan chair is the perfect addition to any room but if you have a bathroom big enough, it gives that retro feel we’re wanting to achieve cottagecore. You could also add this style to a bedroom or dining room for the same effect. Shop cane rattan dining chair at Six The Residence, £215 BUY NOW

H&M Home vase H&M Home vase Add mini vases with single flowers around the house to bring a hint of the outside in. These vases from H&M Home come in all different shapes and sizes. Shop mini vase at H&M Home vase, from £3.99 BUY NOW

French Connection rug French Connection rug French Connection’s homeware section is not only a haven for boho styles, it also has could-be-vintage pieces and modern updates. This rug will be perfect to add texture to a wooden bathroom floor. Shop large spiced ginger rug at French Connection, £220 BUY NOW

