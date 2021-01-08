This is how to achieve the ultimate cosy cottagecore look in your home

Add a typically English touch to your home with the cottagecore trend that adds a cosy, vintage twist to any space. 

Whatever your interiors taste – from boho to modern or vintage – there’s one thing we can guarantee; we all want our house to feel homely, right? Now, more than ever, we’re all making the most of home comforts – whether that’s reading a book in your favourite nook, hotel-worthy pillows for bedtime or tableware that makes mealtime even better. The cottagecore trend has been all about adding a traditional English countryside feel to the home – mixing ditsy floral prints and gingham with luxe velvety textures, opting for vintage furniture and fully embracing the ‘more is more’ aesthetic. Now, though, we’re seeing a slightly more modern twist with a more polished look. 

It’s all about how you style your home, the items you choose and the retro finishes you add to each room that bring the countryside cottage vibes. You can add a mix of new items with vintage treasures thrifted from destinations such as eBay, Gumtree, Etsy, Facebook Marketplace or even Instagram accounts to give old gems a new lease of life. Cottagecore isn’t just about pieces you add to your home, it’s also about the lifestyle – bake to fill the whole house with the smell of fresh cakes, forage for fresh flowers to put in every room or show off your favourite books in all their tatty glory. It’s about giving your house – no matter where you live – a touch of home comforts. 

Scroll to see how to achieve cottagecore cosiness. 

The kitchen

When it comes to the kitchen, if you’re lucky enough to own your home then you can add vintage features such as an apron sink. The large inset style (as seen in designer Matilda Goad’s home, above) will give that typical country farmhouse feel. You will of course recognise Matilda’s giant clam shell bowl but there’s also an amazing edit of lighting, ceramics and tableware over at matildagoad.com.

If you want to just add English countryside touches then it’s all about the accessories. Scalloped details, retro prints and vintage items updated with a modern twist is what to look for. You can get the perfect balance of country cool by adding fresh hints of gold and ignore shabby chic in favour of polished paint. Of course homely touches in the kitchen are all about the food so get your Mary Berry hat on and fill your home with the smell of fresh scones.

The bedroom

For the boudoir, it’s all about creating the setting you would love to curl up in with a good book and a cup of hot chocolate. Think traditional wooden furniture, luxury bed linen and lots of cosy textures. An easy way to achieve the country look is by clashing your textile prints – from stripes and florals to graphic shapes. 

Layer pillows and scatter cushions symmetrically to get the hotel bed look that makes you want to dive straight in. Warning: you’ll want to hit the snooze button on repeat every morning. 

The living room

We spend a lot of time in the living room and it’s always a central part of any house to socialise and relax so you have to make it welcoming. Similar to the Danish hygge cosy way of living, create the same feel by adding countryside touches. 

Upholstering a dated sofa or chair is an easy way to give a fresh spin on a classic but if you want to just add small updates, look to hanging wall prints, lots of warm lighting and cosy scatter cushions.

    Vases, pots and bowls are important additions to give that homely, cosy touch. Go for could-be vintage styles from the likes of Zara Home or H&M Home and fill with dried flowers. 

The bathroom

If you’re lucky enough to have your own bathroom to update then you can really have some fun. A standalone bath is of course the dream but if you’re not refitting then you can always add home accessories. A rug is a great alternative to a bath mat and brings in a hint of print, while adding a chair makes it instantly look more retro. 

Finish with items you would add in other rooms in the house including trinket pots, mini vases, fresh flowers and prints. Another tip to making the country look more polished than vintage is updating old furniture with new knobs – simple, affordable and surprisingly effective. 

