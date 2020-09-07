9 decorative trays that’ll take your coffee table game to the next level

From your bedside table to an empty sideboard, these decorative trays will make the perfect addition to any part of your home. 

Out of all the decorative homewares you can invest in, there’s no object more versatile than a good old-fashioned tray.

Alongside making a great table decoration, a statement tray makes the perfect accompaniment to any empty-looking sideboard. Alternatively, they can also help to keep things organised on your coffee table, and will even look great as a home for some of your favourite houseplants – and that’s just a few of the many ways you can incorporate them into your space.

Basically, we’re big fans of the statement tray. And with a large variety of sizes, shapes and prints to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits your style and budget.

Not sure where to get started? Here, we’ve rounded-up 9 beautiful trays to suit a range of different styles and purposes.

  • Oceana Salton Tray

    Oceana Salton Tray from Dar Leone
    Decorative trays: Dar Leone

    Adorned in one of Dar Leone’s stunning West African-inspired prints, this decorative tray would make the perfect addition to any room.

    It’s gold-rimmed finish gives this eye-catching tray a luxurious feel.

    Shop Oceana Salton Tray at Dar Leone, £25 

  • Small Metal Tray

    Decorative trays: H&M Home
    Decorative trays: H&M Home

    Add a glint of gold to your table arrangement with this small metal tray from H&M Home.

    Although this may not be the most eye-catching of trays, its simplistic design makes it a truly versatile option that’ll fit into any room.

    Shop Small Metal Tray at H&M Home, £8.99

  • HAY Kaleido Small Steel Tray

    Decorative trays: HAY Kaleido
    Decorative trays: HAY Kaleido

    This iconic tray from designer Clara Von Zweigbergk’s Kaleido collection is a great option for anyone looking to inject a bit of colour into their home.

    Made from painted steel, this tray can be used on its own or paired with other trays in the collection to create a puzzle of hexagonal and square shapes.

    Shop HAY Kaleido Small Steel Tray at Selfridges, £20

  • Handwoven Tray

    Decorative trays: Artisanne
    Decorative trays: Artisanne

    This beautiful handwoven tray is a great way to incorporate the natural décor trend into your home.

    Handmade in remote villages in Senegal, these trays are the result of a Fair Trade agreement between Artisanne and local women which ensures the weavers are able to make a regular, fair and secure income from their work.

    Shop Handwoven Tray at Artisanne, £39.95

  • Op Art Rectangle Tray

    Decorative trays: Jonathan Adler
    Decorative trays: Jonathan Adler

    Crafted from high-fired porcelain and adorned with a striking geometric pattern, this tray from Jonathan Adler would make the perfect addition to any bedside table.

    The 24-karat gold accents give this tray that additional wow factor.

    Shop Op Art Rectangle Tray at Jonathan Adler, £68

  • Ballet Tray

    Decorative trays: Barbeline London
    Decorative trays: Barbeline London

    Barbeline London is known for its vibrant, fun aesthetic, and this brightly-coloured tray does not disappoint.

    Made from scratchproof plastic (making it perfect for everyday use), this large tray would make an eye-catching centrepiece for any coffee table. 

    Shop Ballet Tray at Barbeline London, £59

  • Metal and Mirror Tray

    Decorative trays: Zara Home
    Decorative trays: Zara Home

    If you’re looking to bring a touch of glamour to your home, look no further than this Metal and Mirror Tray from Zara Home.

    The decorative rimmed edges make this a great tray for storing bulkier items such as perfume bottles or stationery.

    Shop Metal and Mirror Tray at Zara Home, £29.99

  • Marimekko Fokus Round Tray

    Decorative trays: Marimekko
    Decorative trays: Marimekko

    We love the mesmerising black and white design of this tray from the iconic Finnish brand Marimekko, which is famous for its use of bold prints.

    Pair it with a brightly-coloured vase to create a striking centrepiece.

    Shop Fokus Round Tray at Nordic Nest, £63

  • Edo Pink Stoneware Platter

    Decorative trays: Oliver Bonas
    Decorative trays: Oliver Bonas

    This pastel pink stoneware platter from Oliver Bonas would make a beautiful addition to any sideboard.

    Its organic pebble shape and crackle glaze makes for a perfectly imperfect finish.

    Shop Edo Pink Stoneware Platter at Oliver Bonas, £22

Images: Courtesy of Brands

Topics

