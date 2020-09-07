9 decorative trays that’ll take your coffee table game to the next level

Out of all the decorative homewares you can invest in, there’s no object more versatile than a good old-fashioned tray.

Alongside making a great table decoration, a statement tray makes the perfect accompaniment to any empty-looking sideboard. Alternatively, they can also help to keep things organised on your coffee table, and will even look great as a home for some of your favourite houseplants – and that’s just a few of the many ways you can incorporate them into your space.

Basically, we’re big fans of the statement tray. And with a large variety of sizes, shapes and prints to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits your style and budget.