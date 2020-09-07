9 decorative trays that’ll take your coffee table game to the next level

From your bedside table to an empty sideboard, these decorative trays will make the perfect addition to any part of your home.
Out of all the decorative homewares you can invest in, there’s no object more versatile than a good old-fashioned tray.
Alongside making a great table decoration, a statement tray makes the perfect accompaniment to any empty-looking sideboard. Alternatively, they can also help to keep things organised on your coffee table, and will even look great as a home for some of your favourite houseplants – and that’s just a few of the many ways you can incorporate them into your space.
Basically, we’re big fans of the statement tray. And with a large variety of sizes, shapes and prints to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits your style and budget.
Not sure where to get started? Here, we’ve rounded-up 9 beautiful trays to suit a range of different styles and purposes.
Oceana Salton Tray
Adorned in one of Dar Leone’s stunning West African-inspired prints, this decorative tray would make the perfect addition to any room.
It’s gold-rimmed finish gives this eye-catching tray a luxurious feel.
Small Metal Tray
Add a glint of gold to your table arrangement with this small metal tray from H&M Home.
Although this may not be the most eye-catching of trays, its simplistic design makes it a truly versatile option that’ll fit into any room.
HAY Kaleido Small Steel Tray
This iconic tray from designer Clara Von Zweigbergk’s Kaleido collection is a great option for anyone looking to inject a bit of colour into their home.
Made from painted steel, this tray can be used on its own or paired with other trays in the collection to create a puzzle of hexagonal and square shapes.
Handwoven Tray
This beautiful handwoven tray is a great way to incorporate the natural décor trend into your home.
Handmade in remote villages in Senegal, these trays are the result of a Fair Trade agreement between Artisanne and local women which ensures the weavers are able to make a regular, fair and secure income from their work.
Op Art Rectangle Tray
Crafted from high-fired porcelain and adorned with a striking geometric pattern, this tray from Jonathan Adler would make the perfect addition to any bedside table.
The 24-karat gold accents give this tray that additional wow factor.
Ballet Tray
Barbeline London is known for its vibrant, fun aesthetic, and this brightly-coloured tray does not disappoint.
Made from scratchproof plastic (making it perfect for everyday use), this large tray would make an eye-catching centrepiece for any coffee table.
Metal and Mirror Tray
If you’re looking to bring a touch of glamour to your home, look no further than this Metal and Mirror Tray from Zara Home.
The decorative rimmed edges make this a great tray for storing bulkier items such as perfume bottles or stationery.
Marimekko Fokus Round Tray
We love the mesmerising black and white design of this tray from the iconic Finnish brand Marimekko, which is famous for its use of bold prints.
Pair it with a brightly-coloured vase to create a striking centrepiece.
Edo Pink Stoneware Platter
This pastel pink stoneware platter from Oliver Bonas would make a beautiful addition to any sideboard.
Its organic pebble shape and crackle glaze makes for a perfectly imperfect finish.
Images: Courtesy of Brands