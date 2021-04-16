Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home: 6 best home accessories from the new collection
- Megan Murray
Megan Murray
Iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg and H&M Home have come together for a colourful collaboration of home accessories.
Diane von Furstenberg’s style, personality and charisma is legendary and, as H&M does every year with its sought after collaborations, this new collection makes getting some of this designer’s magic at home more accessible.
The Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home range spans 31 pieces and leans into many of the bold prints that von Furstenberg is renowned for, such as animal prints, a playful pout pattern and the brand’s signature lettering.
Of the prints used, von Furstenberg says, “The prints in the H&M Home collaboration are very iconic. The ‘Diane’ print I created 20 years ago when I started the company, while the lips print comes from the painting Andy Warhol did of me. Personally, I love animal prints – zebra is very DVF – and also vibrant orange and pinks, but monochrome black and white is very chic, too.”
While you can expect to see a mix of home accessories including cushion covers, espresso cups, wool blankets and art prints, we’ve picked out the eight pieces that we consider a must-buy.
Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home large earthenware pot
This earthenware plant pot is covered in an eye-catching, monochrome pattern modelled on Diane von Furstenberg’s signature, which is discreetly integrated into the design.
Each piece is unique as every one has been painted by hand, making it even more special.
Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home glass decoration
Add some pizzazz to your decor with this exclusively decorative piece.
It’s tear-shaped and has been carefully mouthblown with a hollow center. We recommend placing it on your coffee table next to your favourite hardback book.
Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home espresso cups
Give your morning coffee some extra va-va-voom with these lip-covered, porcelain espresso cups.
Plus, if you lift one up, you’ll find a secret, fine detailing in the form of the designer’s logo underneath.
Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home scented candles
We’ll always welcome a scented candle, especially when they look as beautiful as this.
This set of four look perfectly coordinated and while their scents are different, these are complementary too. Expect notes of sandalwood, amber, conifer and cedarwood.
Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home animal print cushion cover
Animal print is an enduring trend in the interior design world and this linen and cotton cushion cover gives a stylish nod to this.
While it’s mostly a monochrome pattern, there is a small appliqué with the designer’s name in one corner.
Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home quote poster
This fun poster is emblazoned with a quote from Diane von Furstenberg which is about empowering yourself with strength and independence.
What better message to have adorning your walls?
Images: H&M Home