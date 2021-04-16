Diane von Furstenberg’s style, personality and charisma is legendary and, as H&M does every year with its sought after collaborations, this new collection makes getting some of this designer’s magic at home more accessible.

The Diane von Furstenberg x H&M Home range spans 31 pieces and leans into many of the bold prints that von Furstenberg is renowned for, such as animal prints, a playful pout pattern and the brand’s signature lettering.