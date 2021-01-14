Feast your eyes on the next big interior design trend: donut vases.
As if a vessel for holding flowers wasn’t a joyous enough thing, this new vase trend is making us smile because of its likeness to sugar-glazed pastries. Say hello, to the donut vase.
The name may sound puzzling at first, but once you’ve cast your eye over its circular shape, all becomes clear. That’s right, this new wave of vases are completely circular and hollow inside, with just a small neck for blooms to stick out of.
They’re not ideal for big bunches because, well, they can’t hold much water and there’s not always tonnes of room for stems to sit. So it’s best to stick with dried flowers and branches for this one, but considering they’re a huge trend too, we don’t think it’s too much of a problem.
The most popular interpretations of the donut vase are currently in pale shades with a pared-back aesthetic. We’ve collected some of our favourites which fit the bill for you to peruse below.
AFL shop Ikebana vase
With its clean-cut shape and chalky colour palette, this donut vase is a minimalist’s dream.
It has been handmade and is finished with exquisite speckled detailing.
Rose & Grey ceramic circle vase
Rose & Grey says the beauty of curves inspired the design of this chic vase, which the brand has named one of its key pieces.
It looks great styled with dried flowers, especially those in a striking colour like the orange example pictured above.
Imprints of Earth handmade donut vase
We love the earthy aesthetic of this Manchester-made circular, hollow vase.
It has been handmade on a potter’s wheel from stoneware clay, while parts of the vase have been left unglazed to let the raw clay shine through.
Oliver Bonas Calina green vase
This glass creation gives an interesting twist on the donut vase trend.
While it could still fit the minimalist bill, it’s partly inspired by Art Deco design and features concentric circles.
H&M Home large ceramic vase
You can count on trusty ol’ H&M Home to have the vase of the moment, and we’re particularly loving the brand’s interpretation.
Style with dried branches for an artistic flair.
Flovina oval doughnut vase
Homeware brand Flovina has squished its doughnuts into a slanted, oval shape and we like it.
You can pick your shape and colour, choosing between white, khaki or green, as well as a horizontal or vertical oval.
HK Living circle vase
Now, this is what we call a donut vase.
This beauty doesn’t feature a neck and is completely circular to create a real impact.
Annie Baby Supplies ceramic vase
While most donut vases feature a whole circle, this one looks like someone may have taken a bite out of it.
We like this twist on the usual shape, though. Plus, it creates more room for your blooms to shine.
Images: courtesy of brands
Topics
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.