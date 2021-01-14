As if a vessel for holding flowers wasn’t a joyous enough thing, this new vase trend is making us smile because of its likeness to sugar-glazed pastries. Say hello, to the donut vase.

The name may sound puzzling at first, but once you’ve cast your eye over its circular shape, all becomes clear. That’s right, this new wave of vases are completely circular and hollow inside, with just a small neck for blooms to stick out of.

They’re not ideal for big bunches because, well, they can’t hold much water and there’s not always tonnes of room for stems to sit. So it’s best to stick with dried flowers and branches for this one, but considering they’re a huge trend too, we don’t think it’s too much of a problem.