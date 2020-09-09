Decorate your home for autumn with one of these beautiful dried flower wreaths to hang on your door, wall or at a window.
August may have only just slipped out of sight, but it feels like the moment our calendars flipped to September, all we (or anyone else) can do is talk about autumn.
There’s so much to love about this time of year from autumnal dressing, getting back into hot chocolates and all of the fun, seasonal activities that we’re lining up for the next few months. But if you’re an interiors lover then you’ll know that this time of year is also great for seasonally updating your home.
A pretty way of doing this (which also requires very little effort), is hanging a dried flower wreath either from your door, window or even on your wall. Not only are they lovely to look at but they add some texture to your decor. And, of course, create that cosy hygge vibe that continues to be so popular.
There’s lots of styles to choose from; stick with simple, chic greenery or celebrate the golden month with a wreath crafted from red and yellow leaves. Here, we’ve picked out eight beautiful wreaths for autumn, each with a different aesthetic.
Evighedskrans wreath
These made-to-order wreaths are each unique and use pink, lilac and green flowers.
The dried flowers are bound to a brass ring and would look lovely hanging in a window.
Natural wildflower wreath
This large wreath is perfect for hanging on your door and can be customised with wooden letters reading ‘love’, ‘home’ or ‘joy’.
It’s made from woven twigs and dried leaves and berries in autumnal shades.
Make-your-own indoor wreath
Do you have a way with flowers? Well, if you fancy yourself a part-time florist, you could make your own indoor wreath instead of buying someone else’s handy work.
This kit includes preserved foliage, mixed varieties of eucalyptus, fir, dried statice and white cotton flowers.
Small dried grasses wreath
If your home is a vision of calm, neutral tones then this pampas grass wreath could give it a subtle seasonal update, without going over-the-top.
It’s made from natural dried grasses and so each wreath differs ever so slightly.
Autumn wreath
If you’re an autumn enthusiast, this golden-red wreath is probably the one for you.
It’s a large 61cm in diameter and features colourful faux foliage, so you can use it year after year.
Changing seasons dried flower wreath
This wild, bohemian-looking decorative wreath is hand-crafted with naturally dried and preserved flowers to welcome the changing of the seasons.
It includes autumnal beech leaves, winter pampas and a selection of delicate flowers, hand woven onto an eco-friendly willow hoop.
Shop changing seasons dried flower wreath at Folky Dokey, £100
Laurel leaf artificial wreath with hessian bow
We love this natural looking, minimalist wreath which is a chic alternative for those who don’t want to go too overboard on the autumn theme.
As well as featuring soft green artificial eucalyptus and laurel leaves it’s finished with a hessian bow.
Shop laurel leaf artificial wreath with hessian bow at Not on the Highstreet, £42
Hello Fall mini wreath
This cute creation is a crafty alternative to full botanical wreaths, using seasonal ribbon instead.
We also like the little acorn label which signals to the changing seasons.
Shop Hello Fall Mini Wreath at Completely Crafty by Chanti, £47
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.