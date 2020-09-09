August may have only just slipped out of sight, but it feels like the moment our calendars flipped to September, all we (or anyone else) can do is talk about autumn.

There’s so much to love about this time of year from autumnal dressing, getting back into hot chocolates and all of the fun, seasonal activities that we’re lining up for the next few months. But if you’re an interiors lover then you’ll know that this time of year is also great for seasonally updating your home.

A pretty way of doing this (which also requires very little effort), is hanging a dried flower wreath either from your door, window or even on your wall. Not only are they lovely to look at but they add some texture to your decor. And, of course, create that cosy hygge vibe that continues to be so popular.