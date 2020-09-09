Autumnal dried flower wreaths to give your home a seasonal update

Decorate your home for autumn with one of these beautiful dried flower wreaths to hang on your door, wall or at a window.

August may have only just slipped out of sight, but it feels like the moment our calendars flipped to September, all we (or anyone else) can do is talk about autumn

There’s so much to love about this time of year from autumnal dressing, getting back into hot chocolates and all of the fun, seasonal activities that we’re lining up for the next few months. But if you’re an interiors lover then you’ll know that this time of year is also great for seasonally updating your home. 

A pretty way of doing this (which also requires very little effort), is hanging a dried flower wreath either from your door, window or even on your wall. Not only are they lovely to look at but they add some texture to your decor. And, of course, create that cosy hygge vibe that continues to be so popular.

There’s lots of styles to choose from; stick with simple, chic greenery or celebrate the golden month with a wreath crafted from red and yellow leaves. Here, we’ve picked out eight beautiful wreaths for autumn, each with a different aesthetic.

  • Evighedskrans wreath

    These made-to-order wreaths are each unique and use pink, lilac and green flowers.

    The dried flowers are bound to a brass ring and would look lovely hanging in a window.

    Shop Evighedskrans wreath at FABREK, £50

    Buy now

  • Natural wildflower wreath

    This large wreath is perfect for hanging on your door and can be customised with wooden letters reading ‘love’, ‘home’ or ‘joy’.

    It’s made from woven twigs and dried leaves and berries in autumnal shades.

    Shop natural wildflower wreath at Lisa Angel, £36

    Buy now

  • Make-your-own indoor wreath

    Do you have a way with flowers? Well, if you fancy yourself a part-time florist, you could make your own indoor wreath instead of buying someone else’s handy work. 

    This kit includes preserved foliage, mixed varieties of eucalyptus, fir, dried statice and white cotton flowers.

    Shop Indoor Wreath Making Foliage at Shida, £29

    Buy now

  • Small dried grasses wreath

    If your home is a vision of calm, neutral tones then this pampas grass wreath could give it a subtle seasonal update, without going over-the-top.

    It’s made from natural dried grasses and so each wreath differs ever so slightly. 

    Shop small dried grasses wreath at Rose & Grey, £28

    Buy now

  • Autumn wreath

    If you’re an autumn enthusiast, this golden-red wreath is probably the one for you.

    It’s a large 61cm in diameter and features colourful faux foliage, so you can use it year after year.

    Shop autumn wreath ay Lights4Fun, £38.99

    Buy now

Images: courtesy of brands

