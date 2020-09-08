9 drinks trolleys to buy now and create your own at-home bar

From industrial style to art deco, here’s nine beautiful drinks trolleys to add a splash of fabulousness to your living or dining room.

We’ve long loved the idea of a creating an at-home bar, an idea which feels even more appealing after lockdown. But, rather than simply gathering together a couple of bottles of your favourite tipple or stocking up on a few bar accessories, why not use a drinks trolley to create that elegant bar experience? 

Not only does it give entertaining friends some extra pizazz, but a stylish drinks trolley looks beautiful in your home. Accessorise it with plants, ornate glassware, ornaments or even coffee table books to get it looking as fabulous as possible. 

Then, obviously, stock it up with a few choice bottles of the strong stuff for a cool addition to your living or dining room. 

There are plenty of gorgeous drinks trolleys on the market right now, so it’s not hard to find one you’ll love. From industrial designs to a Scandi aesthetic, we’ve curated a list of our favourites, with a mix of styles to suit every home. 

