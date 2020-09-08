We’ve long loved the idea of a creating an at-home bar, an idea which feels even more appealing after lockdown. But, rather than simply gathering together a couple of bottles of your favourite tipple or stocking up on a few bar accessories, why not use a drinks trolley to create that elegant bar experience?

Not only does it give entertaining friends some extra pizazz, but a stylish drinks trolley looks beautiful in your home. Accessorise it with plants, ornate glassware, ornaments or even coffee table books to get it looking as fabulous as possible.