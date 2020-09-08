From industrial style to art deco, here’s nine beautiful drinks trolleys to add a splash of fabulousness to your living or dining room.
We’ve long loved the idea of a creating an at-home bar, an idea which feels even more appealing after lockdown. But, rather than simply gathering together a couple of bottles of your favourite tipple or stocking up on a few bar accessories, why not use a drinks trolley to create that elegant bar experience?
Not only does it give entertaining friends some extra pizazz, but a stylish drinks trolley looks beautiful in your home. Accessorise it with plants, ornate glassware, ornaments or even coffee table books to get it looking as fabulous as possible.
Then, obviously, stock it up with a few choice bottles of the strong stuff for a cool addition to your living or dining room.
There are plenty of gorgeous drinks trolleys on the market right now, so it’s not hard to find one you’ll love. From industrial designs to a Scandi aesthetic, we’ve curated a list of our favourites, with a mix of styles to suit every home.
Eris drinks trolley
This smart-looking drinks trolley from Habitat is an absolute steal at under £100.
We’d recommend working the monochrome trend and decking it out with chic accessories.
Golden and black glassed drinks trolley
We’re getting an art deco vibe from this dramatic drinks trolley, which is sure to up the ante of any cocktail night.
It features black glass and a gleaming gold structure, which ticks off the metallic homeware trend, too.
Shop golden and black glassed drinks trolley at Not on the Highstreet, £599
2 tier cart
This roomy bar cart has bags of space, which means you’ll either be able to cram as many gins, liquors and bottles of prosecco on there as possible, or decorate it with fun accessories.
Either way, we like its cool, understated vibe.
Industrial trolley
Although many drinks trolleys adhere to a glitzy look, we love this industrial one from Rose & Grey.
We think it would look great well stocked with specialist bottles of alcohol in an apothecary style.
Contemporary display trolley
This Scandi-style trolley features a lovely pale grey hue and clean, minimalistic lines.
Pop your glassware on top with a trailing plant or two, for a ‘lived in’ feel.
Shop contemporary display trolley at Not on the Highstreet, £245
Luxe round bamboo gold drinks trolley bar cart
Oliver Bonas is one of our favourite places to turn to for drinks trolleys, thanks to their innovative, on-trend styles.
Nodding to the bamboo furniture trend its circular structure is created with a gold finished, bamboo-look frame.
Shop luxe round bamboo gold drinks trolley bar cart at Oliver Bonas, £395
Luxe gold mirrored drinks trolly
Another bamboo beauty, this elegant drinks trolley features bevelled mirrors and a golden frame.
We love it as a drinks trolley, but if you change your mind it would also make a gorgeous bathroom display for your lotions and potions.
Shop luxe gold mirrored drinks trolly at Not on the Highstreet, £390
Fuori serving trolley
This storage trolley is customisable which means that you can swap and add new frames to suit your needs best.
It’s crafted from steel and super sturdy, with options to add different coloured frames too, if you wanted to mix up its look.
JANIS golden metal wheeled trolley
This classic drinks trolley has plenty of shelves which means you can be playful with shapes and textures when decorating it.
Whether that be adding a trailing plant or some little succulents, a vase or ornamental objects, or positioning some coffee table books on top.
Shop JANIS golden metal wheeled trolley at Maisons Du Monde, £187
