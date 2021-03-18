Get your tablescape on and make this Easter lunch the most special yet.
We don’t have a lot going on right now in the way of plans, which means that 2021’s Easter lunch has risen in the ranks as being one of the most important feasts of the year.
If, alongside everyone’s new obsession with homeware, you’re feeling inspired to create a spring-themed tablescape and enjoy this holiday to the fullest, we’ve got plenty of ideas.
From hand-painted candles and embroidered napkins, sheep-adorned mugs and dandelion-covered plates, these joyful tableware pieces and home accessories are just the thing to welcome spring.
Cocolulu yellow gingham napkin set
When you buy from Cocolulu, you not only get a unique, handmade piece, but also support an independent maker.
Founder Louise is constantly reinventing her collections and embracing the changing seasons, as she does here with her spring napkin set.
Cocolulu has also created an exclusive napkin and candle set for Stylist’s The Drop, so be sure to check that out, too.
Daylesford rustic sheep cup
Daylesford is a charming organic farm in Gloucestershire and this sweet cup is inspired by the sheep that roam its land.
It’s handmade by artisans with natural clay and non-toxic glazes, so each piece is one-of-a-kind.
Emma Bridgewater dandelion large dish
Emma Bridgewater is known for her whimsical take on the changing seasons and she’s done it again with this pretty dandelion dish.
Painted in cheery yellow and lush green, it has us thinking of walking down country lanes.
Shop Emma Bridgewater dandelion large dish at Liberty London, £89.95
Zara Home cheese board
This natural-coloured earthenware cheese board features a delicate floral print in springtime colours.
Anthropologie bunny trail dish towel
Stay on theme and fling this sweet tea towel over your shoulder while you’re cooking up Easter dinner.
It’s spun from pure cotton and is covered in a whimsical bunny print.
H&M Home chick seasoning shakers
Look carefully at the scene pictured above, can you see two adorable, butter-yellow litle chicks on the table edge?
These little fellas are in fact salt and pepper shakers and guaranteed to give your Easter table a little extra something.
Matilda Goad rainbow spoon set
Bring your Easter table to life with this cheerful set.
Perfect for dessert or a cup of tea, these colourful spoons will make your day.
Painted Flame tulip dinner candle
Tulips are one of spring’s prettiest flowers and there’s a certain trend for hand-painting them on candles at the moment.
This colourful design features lots of colours usually associated with this season, and therefore would work with a wider tablescape.
Botanical Boards pressed flowers board
This unique board is crafted from wood and adorned with real foliage and flowers which have been set in resin.
It’s an incredibly special piece, each one is handmade and unlike anything you’ll find on the highstreet.
