Get your tablescape on and make this Easter lunch the most special yet.

We don’t have a lot going on right now in the way of plans, which means that 2021’s Easter lunch has risen in the ranks as being one of the most important feasts of the year. 

If, alongside everyone’s new obsession with homeware, you’re feeling inspired to create a spring-themed tablescape and enjoy this holiday to the fullest, we’ve got plenty of ideas. 

From hand-painted candles and embroidered napkins, sheep-adorned mugs and dandelion-covered plates, these joyful tableware pieces and home accessories are just the thing to welcome spring.

  • Cocolulu yellow gingham napkin set

    Yellow seasonal napkins
    Easter tablescaping: Cocolulu

    When you buy from Cocolulu, you not only get a unique, handmade piece, but also support an independent maker.

    Founder Louise is constantly reinventing her collections and embracing the changing seasons, as she does here with her spring napkin set.

    Cocolulu has also created an exclusive napkin and candle set for Stylist’s The Drop, so be sure to check that out, too.

    Shop yellow gingham napkin set of two at Cocolulu, £20

  • Daylesford rustic sheep cup

    Rustic grey sheep mug
    Easter tablescaping: Daylesford

    Daylesford is a charming organic farm in Gloucestershire and this sweet cup is inspired by the sheep that roam its land. 

    It’s handmade by artisans with natural clay and non-toxic glazes, so each piece is one-of-a-kind.

    Shop rustic sheep cup at Daylesford, £12

  • Emma Bridgewater dandelion large dish

    Floral yellow dandelion bowl
    Easter tablescaping: Emma Bridgewater

    Emma Bridgewater is known for her whimsical take on the changing seasons and she’s done it again with this pretty dandelion dish.

    Painted in cheery yellow and lush green, it has us thinking of walking down country lanes.

    Shop Emma Bridgewater dandelion large dish at Liberty London, £89.95

  • Zara Home cheese board

    floral white platter from Zara Home
    Easter tablescaping: Zara Home

    This natural-coloured earthenware cheese board features a delicate floral print in springtime colours.

    Shop floral earthenware cheese board at Zara Home, £19.99

  • Anthropologie bunny trail dish towel

    Tea towel with rabbit illustrations
    Easter tablescaping: Anthropologie

    Stay on theme and fling this sweet tea towel over your shoulder while you’re cooking up Easter dinner.

    It’s spun from pure cotton and is covered in a whimsical bunny print.

    Shop bunny trail dish towel at Anthropologie, £18

  • H&M Home chick seasoning shakers

    Yellow chick salt and pepper shakers
    Easter tablescaping: H&M Home

    Look carefully at the scene pictured above, can you see two adorable, butter-yellow litle chicks on the table edge?

    These little fellas are in fact salt and pepper shakers and guaranteed to give your Easter table a little extra something.

    Shop chick seasoning shakers at H&M Home, £8.99

  • Matilda Goad rainbow spoon set

    Rainbow spoons Matilda Goad
    Easter tablescaping: Matilda Goad

    Bring your Easter table to life with this cheerful set. 

    Perfect for dessert or a cup of tea, these colourful spoons will make your day. 

    Shop rainbow spoons set at Matilda Goad, £70

  • Painted Flame tulip dinner candle

    hand painted tulip candles
    Easter tablescaping: Painted Flame

    Tulips are one of spring’s prettiest flowers and there’s a certain trend for hand-painting them on candles at the moment. 

    This colourful design features lots of colours usually associated with this season, and therefore would work with a wider tablescape.

    Shop tulip candle at Painted Flame, £6

  • Botanical Boards pressed flowers board

    Wooden board decorated with pressed flowers
    Easter tablescaping: Botanical Board

    This unique board is crafted from wood and adorned with real foliage and flowers which have been set in resin. 

    It’s an incredibly special piece, each one is handmade and unlike anything you’ll find on the highstreet.

    Shop pressed flowers board at Botanical Boards, £25

