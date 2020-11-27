We understand the appeal of the infamous Black Friday sales, we really do. But in 2020, as fast fashion and consumerism continue to have a devastating effect on the planet, it’s hard to ignore how events like Black Friday fast forward this toll.

So, instead of buying into more mass production, plastic packaging and landfill (of which 80% of Black Friday purchases do), we’re putting our money behind smaller, eco-friendly brands instead.

The products on this list have been crafted on a small scale to avoid waste and only fulfil the demand that is there. Many of them are created from recycled materials, have plastic-free packaging, donate to environmental charities or can even be planted into trees afterwards.