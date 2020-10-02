Create the tablescape of your dreams with these ecru tableware and ceramic pieces.
We’ve got a thing for ecru tableware. Bowl-like mugs (with lots of room for tea), rough-edged dinner plates and sweet little side plates all look beautiful in creamy shades of off-white, preferably with uneven highlights of golden brown, too.
The look is natural and pared back, and one that is very on-trend right now. We’re seeing rustic designs being touted by some of the biggest homeware brands out there, from Soho Home to Neptune, and we want in.
We recommend pairing these pieces with washed linen tablecloths and napkins on your dinner table, in shades of cream, fawn, oatmeal and grey. If you feel the same, shop our edit of beautiful ecru-hued tablewear and ceramics for a muted tablescape.
Amber Lewis mug
Ceramic artist Amber Lewis aims to reflect the eclectic, laidback lifestyle of her native California in her beautiful tableware.
In her first collaboration with Anthropologie, Lewis brings her expertise in textures and layering materials and combines it with muted tones.
Lettuce dinner plate
This gorgeous lettuce place adds a twist of character to this neutral trend.
It’s made in Portugal and its design pays homage to styles which would have been popular in the country during the 19th century.
Japanese crackle vase
Pop some delicate babies breath in this little vase, which would make a simple adornment to a bedside table.
The slight crackle glaze and beautiful brown spotting gives it a paired back feel.
Ceramic holder
This abstract decoration would look so cool placed on a coffee table.
Pair it with a zen candle and a minimalist-looking travel tome for a relaxing tablescape.
Shop ceramic holder by United Other at Not Just Another Store, £22
Rinka soup cup
Love Ecru is, unsurprisingly, the place to buy gorgeous ecru tableware in soft tones of cream and off-white.
If you can’t wake up without your morning cup of tea or coffee, this extra large soup cup is for you.
Mandala side plate, set of four
We adore the delicate bobbles and bumps on this cream-glazed plate from Soho House.
It’s made of durable stoneware but these textured touches give each piece a certain prettiness.
Sutton large mug, set of six
Neptune has a beautiful range of tableware, but we particularly like the store’s Sutton range.
We can just imagine ourselves clasping this large mug on a chilly autumnal day.
Images: Soho Home / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
