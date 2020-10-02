We’ve got a thing for ecru tableware. Bowl-like mugs (with lots of room for tea), rough-edged dinner plates and sweet little side plates all look beautiful in creamy shades of off-white, preferably with uneven highlights of golden brown, too.

The look is natural and pared back, and one that is very on-trend right now. We’re seeing rustic designs being touted by some of the biggest homeware brands out there, from Soho Home to Neptune, and we want in.

We recommend pairing these pieces with washed linen tablecloths and napkins on your dinner table, in shades of cream, fawn, oatmeal and grey. If you feel the same, shop our edit of beautiful ecru-hued tablewear and ceramics for a muted tablescape.