Ecru tableware is the neutral dining trend we’re loving right now

Create the tablescape of your dreams with these ecru tableware and ceramic pieces. 

We’ve got a thing for ecru tableware. Bowl-like mugs (with lots of room for tea), rough-edged dinner plates and sweet little side plates all look beautiful in creamy shades of off-white, preferably with uneven highlights of golden brown, too.

The look is natural and pared back, and one that is very on-trend right now. We’re seeing rustic designs being touted by some of the biggest homeware brands out there, from Soho Home to Neptune, and we want in. 

We recommend pairing these pieces with washed linen tablecloths and napkins on your dinner table, in shades of cream, fawn, oatmeal and grey. If you feel the same, shop our edit of beautiful ecru-hued tablewear and ceramics for a muted tablescape.

  • Rinka soup cup

    Love Ecru is, unsurprisingly, the place to buy gorgeous ecru tableware in soft tones of cream and off-white.

    If you can’t wake up without your morning cup of tea or coffee, this extra large soup cup is for you.

    Shop Rinka soup cup at Love Ecru, £45

  • Mandala side plate, set of four

    We adore the delicate bobbles and bumps on this cream-glazed plate from Soho House.

    It’s made of durable stoneware but these textured touches give each piece a certain prettiness.

    Shop Mandala side plate, set of four at Soho Home, £48

  • Sutton large mug, set of six

    Neptune has a beautiful range of tableware, but we particularly like the store’s Sutton range.

    We can just imagine ourselves clasping this large mug on a chilly autumnal day.

    Shop Sutton large mug at Neptune, £42

Images: Soho Home / courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.