Emerald green is this season’s colour. Shop our edit of homeware accessories in this rich hue for an on-trend update.
Every colour has its moment in the sun. There was a time when nothing would do except the rosy flush of millennial pink (we’re favouring blush at the moment), the bright optimism of egg yolk yellow or the sleekness of monochrome. But right now, emerald green is getting all the limelight.
Interior designers and homeware brands can’t get enough of this rich, jewel tone. Emerald green gives depth, style and opulence while also having the ability to feel as fresh and lively as newly-picked foliage.
We’re seeing this hue used especially in the making of ceramics and glassware, from bowls and plates to vases, but there’s no denying that it looks great anywhere in the home. So, if you fancy getting a burst of this fabulous colour for your abode shop our emerald green edit and bag yourself a splodge of this season’s colour.
Stolen Form London brick vase
Stolen Form has taken the humble London brick and reimagined its shape and characteristics as a vase instead.
Plonk some colourful blooms instead and position on a coffee table in the middle of the room to really show it off.
Anthropologie x Hotel Magique juice glass
Cult brand Hotel Magique has teamed up with Anthroplogie on a small but perfectly formed collaboration including plates, pitchers and these illustrated juice glasses.
“Cou cou” is an affectionate way of saying hello in French, and is displayed here with a painted green flower and pattern.
Maison Commune Luce London candle
Luce is a London-based, female-owned candle brand which uses 100% chemical-free, plant-based wax with natural oils.
This woody, fruity scent has notes of pine needle and rosewood and is said to be particularly compatible with those who have the star sign of Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn.
PRICK deep green cactus pen
PRICK is London’s coolest plant shop, especially dedicated to all things cacti and succulent and run by award-winning photographer Gynelle Leon.
Pop the dark green cactus pen in an ornamental pot or position stylishly atop of a coffee table book for a fun pop of personality.
Lola & Mawu basket vase
Each one of these colourful baskets is completely unique and have been handwoven by a woman in a female weaving collective in Bolgatanga area, Northern Ghana.
Use it as a stylish storage solution or to display some beautiful blooms as a pretty vase.
Emma Cerasulo small Mediterraneo bowl
Emma Cerasulo splits her time between Britain and Puglia in Southern Italy, where her family own a traditional trulli home, using this beautiful area as inspiration for her ceramic studio.
It is here that she collaborates with local potters and explores her love of colour, texture and technique while nodding to the region’s traditional designs.
Hand and Palm Power Flower print
Give your home a happy dose of flower power with this colourful print from independent artist Luci, founder of Hand and Palm.
Opt for a printed version or a hand drawn original for an extra special touch.
La Basketry handwoven mini basket
Keep your trinkets (or succulents) safe in this compact pot.
It has been handwoven by a community of women in Senegal and purchasing this piece helps them achieve financial independence.
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.