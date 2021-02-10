Every colour has its moment in the sun. There was a time when nothing would do except the rosy flush of millennial pink ( we’re favouring blush at the moment), the bright optimism of egg yolk yello w or the sleekness of monochrome . But right now, emerald green is getting all the limelight.

Interior designers and homeware brands can’t get enough of this rich, jewel tone. Emerald green gives depth, style and opulence while also having the ability to feel as fresh and lively as newly-picked foliage.

We’re seeing this hue used especially in the making of ceramics and glassware, from bowls and plates to vases, but there’s no denying that it looks great anywhere in the home. So, if you fancy getting a burst of this fabulous colour for your abode shop our emerald green edit and bag yourself a splodge of this season’s colour.