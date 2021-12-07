According to Statista, online homeware shopping among UK consumers peaked in March 2021 at the height of the second nationwide lockdown. While a survey from Made.com found that 40% of consumers decided to invest in their homes with new homeware during lockdown last year.

However, a 2021 Barclaycard report reveals that online shoppers typically abandon baskets worth in excess of £100 each month, noting that 26% abandoned due to a desire to ‘window shop’. This amounted to £39.4 billion worth of goods between 2020 and 2021 – a figure that has more than doubled since 2018.

In many ways, the internet has fuelled my addiction to fantasy homeware shopping. When I was little, I used to flick through my mum’s Next Home catalogues and make extensive lists of everything I envisaged owning as an adult. Nowadays, I spend my lunch breaks scrolling through Oliver Bonas and Made.com, adding the most expensive items to my basket. I’m able to pretend, just for a second, that I have a shot at decorating my home with opulent interiors.

I’m not alone. Emilie, 22, from Nottingham, has loved homeware shopping since childhood. “I’d create notebooks stuffed full of pictures of homeware and spend hours picking paint colours to match,” she tells Stylist. “Now, I spend a lot of time looking at my dream homes on TikTok and Instagram. When I fantasy shop, I can pick daring colours and lavish items I can’t currently justify.” Over the years, Emilie’s moved from scrapbooks to Pinterest boards, meticulously curating every detail: “I have different decades of my life planned down to the floor panels.”