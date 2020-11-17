Our edit of the best floor cushions and pouffes to give your home a snuggly, relaxed vibe.
Now is the time for getting cosy. As we won’t be able to enjoy our favourite activities as normal this winter, we’re planning on bedding down and powering through some must-read books.
But, while any bookworm dreams of having their very own book nook, there’s not always space or resources to create a set-up like the ones saved on Pinterest. Instead, though, you could try to make a low-key, snuggly area for reading and relaxing with a comfy floor cushion.
That’s right, by tucking the right floor cushion into a corner and adding a soft blanket and a cup of tea, you’ve got the perfect recipe for a laid back lounging spot, whatever you fancy doing.
Scroll down to find some of the softest, squishiest and prettiest floor cushions out there to decorate your home.
You may also like
Best warm and cosy knitted throws, blankets and cushions for winter
Urban Outfitters Reema pink base cushion
This comfy base cushion has a relaxed vibe which makes it perfect for lounging around.
It has a cotton outer and a polyester filling and is hand wash only.
In the image above Urban Outfitters styled the base cushion with a matching back cushion, which you can buy separately if you need a little extra support.
Loaf sleepover cushion
This three-part floor cushion is playful in look and nature, but it’s innovative, too.
It is a trundle mattress and pouffe, and so it can be piled up into a nook or spread out as a bed on the floor for when a friend decides to crash at your place. Much easier than a blow-up bed, eh?
Home Scapes gingham floor cushion
This low-key floor cushion would work well with a mix of scatter cushions and throws, too.
We love its neutral shade and sweet gingham pattern.
French Connection
If you’re looking for a floor cushion you can collapse into, this large pouffe is the one for you.
Its intricate printed pattern is inspired by traditional Moroccan designs and has been created in a soft natural palette.
Folk Interiors large drum
Pop this little friend on the floor for a colourful update to a living space.
It’s filled with recycled polyester and has a zipper so it is easy to take off the cover and wash.
Kidly cookie beanbag
We may have been partial to a beanbag back when we were teenagers, but in 2020 this chilled-out homeware accessory has had a grown-up revamp.
This one features a luxurious velvet finish and two-tone design.
Made lux floor cushion
Made are the masters of making interior design trends accessible, and this floor cushion is no different.
With a soft velvet cover and in a rich emerald hue, this comfy soft furnishings ticks off some of the last year’s biggest trends.
Etsy tassle pouffe
Get the boho look with this textured, tasseled pouffe.
This beautiful cushion cover is handmade in the UK by an independent Etsy seller. Please note, though, that this pouffe doesn’t come with filling.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.