8 comfy, cosy floor cushions for laidback lounging this winter

Posted by for Homeware

Our edit of the best floor cushions and pouffes to give your home a snuggly, relaxed vibe.

Now is the time for getting cosy. As we won’t be able to enjoy our favourite activities as normal this winter, we’re planning on bedding down and powering through some must-read books

But, while any bookworm dreams of having their very own book nook, there’s not always space or resources to create a set-up like the ones saved on Pinterest. Instead, though, you could try to make a low-key, snuggly area for reading and relaxing with a comfy floor cushion. 

That’s right, by tucking the right floor cushion into a corner and adding a soft blanket and a cup of tea, you’ve got the perfect recipe for a laid back lounging spot, whatever you fancy doing.

Scroll down to find some of the softest, squishiest and prettiest floor cushions out there to decorate your home.

You may also like

Best warm and cosy knitted throws, blankets and cushions for winter

  • Urban Outfitters Reema pink base cushion

    This comfy base cushion has a relaxed vibe which makes it perfect for lounging around. 

    It has a cotton outer and a polyester filling and is hand wash only. 

    In the image above Urban Outfitters styled the base cushion with a matching back cushion, which you can buy separately if you need a little extra support.

    Shop Reema pink base cushion at Urban Outfitters, £195

    Buy now

  • Loaf sleepover cushion

    This three-part floor cushion is playful in look and nature, but it’s innovative, too.

    It is a trundle mattress and pouffe, and so it can be piled up into a nook or spread out as a bed on the floor for when a friend decides to crash at your place. Much easier than a blow-up bed, eh?

    Shop sleepover cushion at Loaf, £175

    Buy now

  • Home Scapes gingham floor cushion

    This low-key floor cushion would work well with a mix of scatter cushions and throws, too.

    We love its neutral shade and sweet gingham pattern. 

    Shop gingham floor cushion at Home Scapes, £17.99

    Buy now

  • French Connection

    If you’re looking for a floor cushion you can collapse into, this large pouffe is the one for you.

    Its intricate printed pattern is inspired by traditional Moroccan designs and has been created in a soft natural palette.

    Shop Kasbar pouffe at French Connection, £180

    Buy now

  • Folk Interiors large drum

    Pop this little friend on the floor for a colourful update to a living space.

    It’s filled with recycled polyester and has a zipper so it is easy to take off the cover and wash.

    Shop large drum at Folk Interiors, £84

    Buy now

  • Kidly cookie beanbag

    We may have been partial to a beanbag back when we were teenagers, but in 2020 this chilled-out homeware accessory has had a grown-up revamp.

    This one features a luxurious velvet finish and two-tone design.

    Shop cookie beanbag at Kidly, £54.50 (was £68)

    Buy now

  • Made lux floor cushion

    Made are the masters of making interior design trends accessible, and this floor cushion is no different. 

    With a soft velvet cover and in a rich emerald hue, this comfy soft furnishings ticks off some of the last year’s biggest trends.

    Shop lux floor cushion at Made, £69

    Buy now

  • Etsy tassle pouffe

    Get the boho look with this textured, tasseled pouffe.

    This beautiful cushion cover is handmade in the UK by an independent Etsy seller. Please note, though, that this pouffe doesn’t come with filling.

    Shop tassle pouffe at Etsy, £82

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray