Now is the time for getting cosy. As we won’t be able to enjoy our favourite activities as normal this winter, we’re planning on bedding down and powering through some must-read books.

But, while any bookworm dreams of having their very own book nook, there’s not always space or resources to create a set-up like the ones saved on Pinterest. Instead, though, you could try to make a low-key, snuggly area for reading and relaxing with a comfy floor cushion.

That’s right, by tucking the right floor cushion into a corner and adding a soft blanket and a cup of tea, you’ve got the perfect recipe for a laid back lounging spot, whatever you fancy doing.