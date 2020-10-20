11 colourful art prints for foodies which are perfect for hanging in the kitchen.
It’s surprising what a difference hanging an art print on a bare wall can make. Whether you’re moved in for good or are renting a room temporarily, adding a bit of colour to your walls makes a place feel much more like home.
One room which is often left until last on the art print front, though, is the kitchen. Living rooms, bedrooms and even hallways are usually made the priority when it comes to wall decoration – but actually, a well-picked print can transform the heart of the home.
The best type of art for the kitchen is, of course, that which celebrates food and drink. From thoughtful still life interpretations of fruit to a tongue-in-cheek cheers to cocktails, there are lots of foodie art prints out there.
We’ve consulted big brands and independent artists to come up with a list of colourful, thought-provoking and beautiful art prints which all use food and drink for inspiration, ideal for hanging in the kitchen.
You may also like
Picture gallery wall ideas and beautiful art prints to create them
Sassy oranges in a bowl art print
Artist Thee Bouffants uses her work to infuse mischief and character into objects, giving them a personality of their own.
The bold mix of colours in this image packs a vibrant punch and will brighten up any room.
Shop Sassy Oranges in a Bowl art print by Thee Bouffants at Society 6, £28
Sardines art print
This poster’s repetitive pattern is giving us Andy Warhol vibes.
It’s the ultimate pop of colour to give a bare wall some pizzazz.
Ramen noodle poster
The contrast between the flat pink background and black typography gives this poster edge.
Not to mention the artsy illustration which in person has a grainy quality to give it depth.
Fruity art print
Lucy Ellis is a Plymouth College of Art graduate and independent designer who specialises in fruity prints.
Her artwork is utterly joyful and is printed on 100% recycled paper.
Bagels art print
What more can we say than bagel lovers, this is the print for you.
Its cute and kitschy design is sure to prove popular with carb-enthusiasts everywhere.
Summer oranges print
Welcome a little bit of summer back into your home with these ripe, juicy oranges from The Everyday Print Co.
We particularly like the delicate line drawings which annotate to top of each fruit.
Shop Summer Oranges print by The Everday Print Co at Etsy, £25
Saturday dildo print
Jemima Sara’s thought-provoking artwork centres around mental health with a tongue-in-cheek style.
This risqué print is a celebration of cocktails on a Saturday, with a twist.
Lemon print
The fluid lines and unfussy design of this print has an overall calming effect.
It comes from Anna Mörner who is a Stockholm-based artist and sells her line drawing and abstract work across the world.
Shop Lemon print by Anna Mörner at The Poster Club, from £44
Creative juice print
This fun print is perfect for anyone who is running low on creative juice and needs a pick-me-up.
We particularly like the neon pink details which add whole other level of brightness to this already colourful picture.
Brunch club wall print
Serious brunchers will no doubt adore this pastel pink masterpiece.
It’s even embellished by hand with diamond dust glitter for a subtle sparkle.
Cocktail menu framed print
This vintage-style cocktail poster comes from artist Anna Kozlenko and is presented in a black frame with a silver inlay.
Maybe it will inspire you to shake something up in your own home bar.
Shop Cocktail Menu framed print by Anna Kozlenko at John Lewis, £25
Images: Courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.