It’s surprising what a difference hanging an art print on a bare wall can make. Whether you’re moved in for good or are renting a room temporarily, adding a bit of colour to your walls makes a place feel much more like home.

One room which is often left until last on the art print front, though, is the kitchen. Living rooms, bedrooms and even hallways are usually made the priority when it comes to wall decoration – but actually, a well-picked print can transform the heart of the home.