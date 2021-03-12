Serving platters and trays for entertaining at home

With summer just around the corner and lockdown restrictions due to lift in the warmer months, we’re starting to envisage how we’ll be entertaining al fresco in not too long. 

One thing that every table needs whether you’re cooking for family or friends is a serving platter, especially one that is as pretty as it is practical. 

With hopes for a summer of good food and company, we’ve rounded up the best serving platters available right now that will present your culinary talents beautifully.

  • Rowen & Wren Libbi serving platter

    Blue and white serving plate
    Serving platters: Notonthehighstreet

    This serving platter’s vibrant inky blue pattern is an eye-catching backdrop for starters or nibbles.

    It is made by hand in Turkey meaning that no two platters are quite the same.

    Shop Libbi serving platter at Rowen & Wren, £22

  • Vaisselle Bon Appetit plate

    pastel mint serving plate
    Serving platters: Vaiselle

    Vaisselle is a female-founded, lockdown-started ceramics brand with a sweetie wrapper aesthetic. 

    This cute serving plate is almost too pretty to pile food on top of, so as not to hide its lovey design.

    Shop Bon Appetit plate at Vaisselle, £65

  • We Are Nomads wooden chopping board

    Rustic wooden board
    Serving platters: We Are Nomads

    This rustic chopping board is made in Morocco using the beautifully textured wood from Tamarisk trees which only grow there. 

    The founder of We Are Nomads, Jane Badu, says that this board had a wonderful texture and is smooth and soft to the touch with curved edges which makes it a pleasure to handle, which we can totally imagine.

    Shop wooden chopping board at We Are Nomads, £30

  • Oliver Bonas cabbage serving platter

    Oliver Bonas green cabbage plate
    Serving platters: Oliver Bonas

    Vegetable-themed homeware has been a trend for a while now, but this cabbage ceramic serving dish is something special. 

    The forest green hue and glossy finish make it stand-out.

    Shop cabbage serving platter at Oliver Bonas, £34.50

  • Anthropologie Lulu large serving platter

    Lilac and yellow glass serving platters
    Serving platters: Anthropologie

    These beautiful serving platters come in a lemon sherbet yellow and muted lilac.

    Created with soda lime glass, each one holds a swirling pattern inside.

    Shop Lulu large serving platter at Anthropologie, £28

  • Curious Egg Amonita oval serving dish

    Curious Egg serving platter
    Serving platters: Curious Egg

    This handmade serving dish has a long oval shape which is perfect for handing around the table. 

    While it is pictured above holding vegetables, it would also make a chic centrepiece decorated with foliage or dried grasses.

    Shop Amonita oval serving dish at Curious Egg, £38

  • H&M Home stoneware serving dish

    Stoneware brown and cream dish
    Serving platter: H&M Home

    The natural, earthy tones of this serving dish make it a practical and aesthetically pleasing piece. 

    We particularly like the reactive glaze that creates variegated colouring, giving each one a unique edge.

    Shop stoneware serving dish at H&M Home, £19.99

  • lrnce serving platter

    Colourful hand painted platter by lrnce
    Serving platters: lrnce

    lrnce is a Marrakesh-based lifestyle brand whose handmade designs are all over Instagram right now. 

    As well as this serving platter, we’re calling the brand’s heart-shaped bowls and wine pitchers a must buy.

    Shop serving platter at lrnce, £280

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

