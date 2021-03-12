Shop our edit of beautiful serving platters from earthy stoneware dishes to pastel plates.
With summer just around the corner and lockdown restrictions due to lift in the warmer months, we’re starting to envisage how we’ll be entertaining al fresco in not too long.
One thing that every table needs whether you’re cooking for family or friends is a serving platter, especially one that is as pretty as it is practical.
With hopes for a summer of good food and company, we’ve rounded up the best serving platters available right now that will present your culinary talents beautifully.
Rowen & Wren Libbi serving platter
This serving platter’s vibrant inky blue pattern is an eye-catching backdrop for starters or nibbles.
It is made by hand in Turkey meaning that no two platters are quite the same.
Vaisselle Bon Appetit plate
Vaisselle is a female-founded, lockdown-started ceramics brand with a sweetie wrapper aesthetic.
This cute serving plate is almost too pretty to pile food on top of, so as not to hide its lovey design.
We Are Nomads wooden chopping board
This rustic chopping board is made in Morocco using the beautifully textured wood from Tamarisk trees which only grow there.
The founder of We Are Nomads, Jane Badu, says that this board had a wonderful texture and is smooth and soft to the touch with curved edges which makes it a pleasure to handle, which we can totally imagine.
Oliver Bonas cabbage serving platter
Vegetable-themed homeware has been a trend for a while now, but this cabbage ceramic serving dish is something special.
The forest green hue and glossy finish make it stand-out.
Anthropologie Lulu large serving platter
These beautiful serving platters come in a lemon sherbet yellow and muted lilac.
Created with soda lime glass, each one holds a swirling pattern inside.
Curious Egg Amonita oval serving dish
This handmade serving dish has a long oval shape which is perfect for handing around the table.
While it is pictured above holding vegetables, it would also make a chic centrepiece decorated with foliage or dried grasses.
H&M Home stoneware serving dish
The natural, earthy tones of this serving dish make it a practical and aesthetically pleasing piece.
We particularly like the reactive glaze that creates variegated colouring, giving each one a unique edge.
lrnce serving platter
lrnce is a Marrakesh-based lifestyle brand whose handmade designs are all over Instagram right now.
As well as this serving platter, we’re calling the brand’s heart-shaped bowls and wine pitchers a must buy.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.