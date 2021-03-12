With summer just around the corner and lockdown restrictions due to lift in the warmer months, we’re starting to envisage how we’ll be entertaining al fresco in not too long.

One thing that every table needs whether you’re cooking for family or friends is a serving platter, especially one that is as pretty as it is practical.

With hopes for a summer of good food and company, we’ve rounded up the best serving platters available right now that will present your culinary talents beautifully.