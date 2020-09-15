From old-school luxury stools to macramé wall hangings, here’s how to bring the fringed interiors trend into your home.
Fringed homeware is one of those interior styles that never seems to go out of fashion, and we’re 100% OK with that.
It’s not hard to see why we’re still so obsessed with the fringed style: while the classic fringed lampshade is still a staple of this trend, there’s a growing number of products which take advantage of fringe, including sofas, cushions and statement mirrors. And while the classic fringed style may be associated with old-school glamour, there’s a new wave of boho-style pieces to enjoy, too.
Even though the fringed style may lean towards the more maximalist side of things, bringing one or two fringed pieces into a minimalist space can also be a great way to make a decorative statement without overdoing it.
You may also like
Sustainable cork homeware accessories to buy now
With so many different fringed products available to choose from, you’re sure to find one (or more) pieces you’ll love. From maximalist lampshades to artistic throws, we’ve selected a few of our favourites to get you started.
Star Fringe Lampshade
Bring a splash of colour into your home with this beautiful star fringe lampshade from Copper Dust.
Inspired by the industrial hub in Accra, Ghana, the stunning red and yellow stars and blue fringing make for the perfect statement piece.
Shop Star Fringe Lampshade by Copper Dust at Not On The High Street, £140
Gatsby Cushion
Give your home some 1920’s glamour with this gold Gatsby Cushion from Malini.
Perfect for adding a bit of luxury to any room, this cushion would look great tucked into a sofa corner or as part of an arrangement on your bed.
Liklim Fringed Basket
If you’re not a fan of vibrant colours and statement pieces, this boho-style basket from La Redoute is a great way to bring the fringed trend into your home.
Keep it as a storage basket or use it as an oversized plant pot – whatever floats your boat!
Fringed Velvet Chair
Bring some extra glamour into your home with this statement chair from Pad Lifestyle.
As if the fringed detailing wasn’t enough, we’re in love with the pastel pink velvet finish and rounded shape. Stick it in the corner of your bedroom or make it a statement piece in your living room – the choice is all yours.
Eye Mirror
If you’re looking for a statement mirror that’ll get people talking, this eye-shaped mirror from Madam Stoltz is a great option.
Better yet, the natural hue of the mirror’s fringing means this piece will slot nicely into any room.
Velvet Cushion Cover
This fringed velvet cushion cover from H&M Home is a great way to experiment with the fringed homeware trend.
We love the contrast between the bright orange velvet and silky blue fringing.
Geometric Wallhanging
Reap the benefits of two trends at once with this handmade macramé wall hanging from Studionom.
If you don’t fancy this piece in particular, you can also order your own custom-made piece to suit your style.
Frans Table Lamp
Go all-out with the fringed homeware trend with this pink statement lamp from Globen Lighting.
The combination of the millennial pink fringing and gold detailing give this piece some serious luxury vibes.
Shop Frans Table Lamp by Globen Lighting at Nordic Nest, £108
Tiger Blue Woven Throw
The subtle fringed edging on this woven throw from Camille Gressier Textiles gives this beautiful piece some extra decorative detail.
The abstract tiger design is also a great way to add interest to a neutral-toned room.
Shop Tiger Blue Woven Throw by Camille Gressier Textiles at Fy, £139
Leona Placemat
Natural textured homewares are all the rage right now, so this fringed placemat from Anthropologie is right on-trend.
The subtle fringed detail gives the humble placemat a new lease of life.
Grandma Pouf
The gold fringed detail of this stool from Bloomingville is giving us some serious old-school luxury vibes.
Pop it in the corner of your living room or use it as a desk stool – the options are endless.
Images: Courtesy of Brands