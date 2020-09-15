Fringed homeware is one of those interior styles that never seems to go out of fashion, and we’re 100% OK with that.

It’s not hard to see why we’re still so obsessed with the fringed style: while the classic fringed lampshade is still a staple of this trend, there’s a growing number of products which take advantage of fringe, including sofas, cushions and statement mirrors. And while the classic fringed style may be associated with old-school glamour, there’s a new wave of boho-style pieces to enjoy, too.

Even though the fringed style may lean towards the more maximalist side of things, bringing one or two fringed pieces into a minimalist space can also be a great way to make a decorative statement without overdoing it.