There’s something chic about fruit. Now, this might sound a little far-fetched but hear us out: whether it’s an artfully placed clementine under a glass clouche or a trio of lemons sitting in a hand-painted bowl, it’s cool to have your fruit on show.

Anyone who finds themselves nodding their head at this thought will agree, then, that investing in a truly beautiful fruit bowl is a no brainer.

So, here we’ve sought out the most stylish ones on the market right now from brands big and small, ranging from Scandi-style bowls to woven baskets.