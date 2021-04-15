11 beautiful fruit bowls to use as centrepieces this spring

We’ve curated an edit of the fanciest fruit bowls to take your kitchen or dining area’s style to a new level.

There’s something chic about fruit. Now, this might sound a little far-fetched but hear us out: whether it’s an artfully placed clementine under a glass clouche or a trio of lemons sitting in a hand-painted bowl, it’s cool to have your fruit on show

Anyone who finds themselves nodding their head at this thought will agree, then, that investing in a truly beautiful fruit bowl is a no brainer.

So, here we’ve sought out the most stylish ones on the market right now from brands big and small, ranging from Scandi-style bowls to woven baskets. 

Pop one on a work surface in your kitchen and laden with fresh produce or use as a centrepiece in the middle of a table and enjoy both its practicality and aesthetic. 

  • Anthropologie berry basket

    Terracotta berry basket from Anthropologie
    Anthropologie berry basket

    This berry bowl is handmade using stoneware so no two are the same.

    It has been freckled with a playful pattern of vegetables and botanicals, and is especially made to keep strawberries and raspberries.

    Shop berry basket at Anthropologie, £14

  • We Are Nomads cream fruit bowl

    Cream, large handmade fruit bowl
    We Are Nomads fruit bowl

    This porcelain fruit bowl is so chic it deserves to stay on your dining table at all times; preferably arranged as a centerpiece and filled with citrus fruit.

    It has been designed with an organic waved edge which is reminiscent of sand dunes or shallow waves on a beach. 

    Shop cream fruit bowl at We Are Nomads, £55

  • La Basketry woven bowl

    Blue and white woven bowl
    La Basketry woven blue

    This eye-catching bowl has been handwoven in eastern Senegal using local grass and long strips of coloured plastic.

    Its practical, wide shape makes it ideal for holding large fruits.

    Shop woven bowl at La Basketry, £32

  • Oliver Bonas cabbage fruit bowl

    Green cabbage fruit bowl from Oliver Bonas
    Oliver Bonas cabbage fruit bowl

    Use this on-trend bowl for decoration, serving food or keeping your fruit happy.

    We love its forest green glaze and fun, cabbage design.

    Shop cabbage bowl at Oliver Bonas, £22.50

  • La Redoute Zalato bowl

    Two-tone pale green salad bowl
    La Redoute salad bowl

    Give your kitchen a pared-back, Scandi feel with this minimalist bowl.

    The two-tone colour scheme gives this piece some personality, without being too bold.

    Shop Zalato ceramic bowl at La Redoute, £20

  • Att Pynta Achille stoneware bowl

    Large, cream ceramic bowl
    Att Pynta achille bowl

    Now this is what we call a show-stopper. This elevated stoneware bowl is a work of art, covered in a stylish speckled glazed finish.

    This piece has been designed in Denmark by the in-house design team at interiors brand, Bloomingville, so it’s perfect for anyone seeking to create a Scandi aesthetic at home.

    Shop Achille stoneware bowl at Att Pynta, £46

  • The Trouvailles glass fruit bowl

    Glass deep green pleated bowl
    The Trouvailles pleated bowl

    This striking bowl is crafted from mouth-blown glass and is intended to be a stylish accessory as well as a fruit bowl.

    The Trouvailles recommends pairing it with similar coloured items for a coordinated kitchen interior.

    Shop glass fruit bowl at The Trouvailles, £90.99

  • Liberty London hobnail bowl

    Green glass hobnail bowl
    Liberty London hobnail bowl

    Hobnail glassware is a trend we’ve seen skyrocketing over the last year and this beautiful bowl is a great way to nod to the look. 

    Fill it with limes for a tonal green look. 

    Shop Hobnail salad bowl by Klimchi at Liberty London, £75

  • Victoria Ceramics Lila fruit bowl

    Lilac handmade fruit bowl
    Victoria Ceramics fruit bowl

    Victoria Ceramics is a gorgeous independent ceramics brand which creates one-of-a-kind pieces. 

    This lovely fruit bowl has a lavender celadon glaze with blue underglaze drawings and scalloped handles. Dreamy.

    Shop Lila fruit bowl at Victoria Ceramics, £50

  • Hot Pottery serving platter

    orange speckle platter
    Hot Pottery platter

    This platter’s splatter design originates from Puglia where it has been handmade and painted by a ceramics artisan who has produced pieces in the same town for 18 generations.

    If you’re looking to add to your collection, as well as burnt orange picture above, this platter is available in a blueberry, pistachio and cranberry.

    Shop serving platter at Hot Pottery, £70

  • Arket ceramic fruit bowl

    Pink ceramic fruit bowl
    Arket ceramic fruit bowl

    Let the fruit do the talking with this serene fruit bowl from fashion favourite, Arket. 

    It has been made in Portugal using earthenware and a finishing glaze.

    Shop ceramic fruit bowl at Arket, £29

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.