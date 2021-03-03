Gallery walls have long been the look du jour for giving a room character or filling an awkward space. Perfect for decorating a hallway, staircase or feature wall, a smattering of frames can go a long way.

The only problem is that, while we love championing independent artists, illustrators and print makers, collecting a large amount of art prints can be time consuming and expensive.

So, if there’s a couple of gaps in your gallery wall formation, why not use a sheet of fancy gift wrap to fill a hole instead?