Make your walls sing with these pretty wrapping papers which, when framed, look just as good as art prints.
Gallery walls have long been the look du jour for giving a room character or filling an awkward space. Perfect for decorating a hallway, staircase or feature wall, a smattering of frames can go a long way.
The only problem is that, while we love championing independent artists, illustrators and print makers, collecting a large amount of art prints can be time consuming and expensive.
So, if there’s a couple of gaps in your gallery wall formation, why not use a sheet of fancy gift wrap to fill a hole instead?
That’s right, there are plenty of small stationery brands teeming with wrapping papers more than beautiful enough to deserve a spot on your wall. Many of which have been designed and printed in house by talented artists.
In fact, we’d go as far to say that some of these wrapping paper sheets are too beautiful to be used for their original purpose. After all, who could rip open a present with reckless abandon when it’s covered with a premium hand-printed sheet of pink, marbled paper, fluttering rosy strips into the air? We certainly couldn’t.
So, whether you’re looking for an affordable print to sit alone or be part of a bigger picture, give these gorgeous gift wraps a go.
The Cornrow African stamps wrapping paper
The Cornrow is a curation of gorgeous home and lifestyle products selected by sisters Kemi and Lara.
Each piece either has links to their dual African and Caribbean heritage or celebrates what it is to be a Black British woman.
This beautiful sheet of wrapping paper is designed by the sisters and is inspired by colourful stamps from Africa.
Wrap Magazine x Jonathan Niclaus Nudes gift wrap
Wrap Magazine collaborates with independent artists to create one-off, incredibly beautiful sheets of gift wrap, so if you like the look of this piece then head over to the website and see what else they have in store.
Here, Wrap Magazine teams up with Jonathan Niclaus on this design which shows a compilation of women’s bodies drawn in a sketchy style.
This wrapping sheet is particularly good for framing because it doesn’t have a repeat pattern, the entire design is unique. Plus, there’s a pretty peach trim which looks great against a gold frame.
Wanderlust Paper Pink Marbled paper
This adorable independent stationery brand is based in Hove, East Sussex, and also creates planners and greetings cards in dreamy colours.
This marbled pink number is printed on the finest quality paper here in the UK.
Ola Studio Block Print gift wrap
This bold wrapping paper packs a punch using a deep green hue and a modern design.
Each sheet is carefully crafted in the UK using soft uncoated paper stock, making them perfect even for crafts such as origami and bookbinding.
The Copper Fruit blue leopard wrap
Animal print is an enduring trend and we love this colourful take by The Copper Fruit which uses Africa as its inspiration.
The Copper Fruit’s founder, Yaa (her mum also deserves a shout out for being right hand women!), is currently developing new, eco-friendly ways of printing the brand’s gorgeous wrapping papers and sees sustainability as a priority.
This sheet is printed on 100% recycled paper and uses vegan vegetable dye inks which are kinder on the planet and look fabulous, too.
Couverture & The Garbstore wrapping paper
This beautiful sheet of wrapping paper is seriously luxurious, exclusively created for London boutique Couverture & The Garbstore.
It has a hand-painted design and delicate gold foil details, making it far too pretty to wrap a present and then be tossed in the bin.
Diverse Gifts Exotica gift wrap
This colourful gift wrap has been designed in collaboration with the Kew Royal Botanic Gardens and is inspired by images from their Archive of Botanical Art.
While it honours the history of the gardens, it also adds something new and fresh with bright, contemporary colours.
Pearl Ivy Dogs wrapping paper
Any dog lover’s heart will immediately be warmed by this cute gift wrap which is covered in sweet illustrations of dogs.
There’s only limited stock of these cute critters, so get your orders in quick!
