While spring feels a long way off right now, it isn’t too much longer until the evenings will be getting balmier and the weekends sunnier. Which, if you have something of a sweet tooth, calls for lots and lots of ice cream.

You see, ice cream – or gelato, which is our preference – symbolises summer in many ways. It represents the childlike, care-free fun of the summer holidays. It makes us think of scorching hot bank holiday weekends. And, it often comes in pretty pastel hues, which we like not only on top of a cone, but also in our homes as well.

Yes, as spring rolls around the corner we’re ready to tidy away the hot water bottles, cosy throws and hygge candles, and break out joyful, colourful tones to lighten and brighten the living space.

Here we’ve picked out an array of home accessories in gelato inspired colours and prints to get your home ready for some sun.