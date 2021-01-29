Get ready to give your home a spring update with these pastel, gelato-inspired home accessories.
While spring feels a long way off right now, it isn’t too much longer until the evenings will be getting balmier and the weekends sunnier. Which, if you have something of a sweet tooth, calls for lots and lots of ice cream.
You see, ice cream – or gelato, which is our preference – symbolises summer in many ways. It represents the childlike, care-free fun of the summer holidays. It makes us think of scorching hot bank holiday weekends. And, it often comes in pretty pastel hues, which we like not only on top of a cone, but also in our homes as well.
Yes, as spring rolls around the corner we’re ready to tidy away the hot water bottles, cosy throws and hygge candles, and break out joyful, colourful tones to lighten and brighten the living space.
Here we’ve picked out an array of home accessories in gelato inspired colours and prints to get your home ready for some sun.
Couverture & the Garbstore David Shrigley tea towel
You can have a piece of Shrigley’s classically witty art in your kitchen, thanks to this colourful tea towel.
Let its positive message embolden you to make the most of the day ahead.
Shop Third Drawer Down David Shrigley Life Is Fantastic tea towel at Couverture & the Garbstore, £33
Maison Commune Jessica Hans vase
This stylish vase is handmade in New Mexico by Philadelphia-based independent ceramist Jessica Hans.
It would look gorgeous filled with dried flowers in similarly pastel tones.
Cocolulu peach candle holder
The kitschy aesthetic of this flower-shaped, gingham candle holder has a happy feel.
It is handmade and hand-varnished in London and crafted from delicate clay.
We Are Nomads storage pot
This cute storage pot is created by Chabi Chic, a brand based in Marrakech which works with local artisans to produce pieces which are inspired by the history and culture of Morocco, but with a contemporary edge.
It’s made from tadelakt, which is a waterproof plaster material widely used in Moroccan architecture and gives a washed, chalky finish.
Cath Kidston fruit napkins
Get that fruity feeling with these adorable embroidered napkins.
They’re perfect for trying the tablescaping trend and will certainly give your dining experience some personality.
Stacey-Ann Cole 'Stronger Now' art print
This striking art print by UK-based artist Stacey-Anne Cole sits on a beautiful, deep pink background.
It would make an impact at the centre of a gallery wall or with a mount in a contrasting colour.
Shop Stacey-Ann Cole Art ‘Stronger Now’ print at Wakuda, £20
Society 6 gelato art print
This contemporary take on a three-scoop gelato has a calming effect thanks to its layered, multi-tonal aesthetic.
With a modern feel, it’s sweet, but certainly not sickly.
Maison Commune star fruit candle
Sculptural candles are all the rage right now, but we have a particular soft spot for this star fruit-shaped beauty.
After all, how often is it that we are treated to this tropical fruit’s presence in the UK – especially in candle form?
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.