Get ready to give your home a spring update with these pastel, gelato-inspired home accessories. 

While spring feels a long way off right now, it isn’t too much longer until the evenings will be getting balmier and the weekends sunnier. Which, if you have something of a sweet tooth, calls for lots and lots of ice cream. 

You see, ice cream – or gelato, which is our preference – symbolises summer in many ways. It represents the childlike, care-free fun of the summer holidays. It makes us think of scorching hot bank holiday weekends. And, it often comes in pretty pastel hues, which we like not only on top of a cone, but also in our homes as well. 

Yes, as spring rolls around the corner we’re ready to tidy away the hot water bottles, cosy throws and hygge candles, and break out joyful, colourful tones to lighten and brighten the living space. 

Here we’ve picked out an array of home accessories in gelato inspired colours and prints to get your home ready for some sun.

    This stylish vase is handmade in New Mexico by Philadelphia-based independent ceramist Jessica Hans.

    It would look gorgeous filled with dried flowers in similarly pastel tones.

    The kitschy aesthetic of this flower-shaped, gingham candle holder has a happy feel.

    It is handmade and hand-varnished in London and crafted from delicate clay.

    This cute storage pot is created by Chabi Chic, a brand based in Marrakech which works with local artisans to produce pieces which are inspired by the history and culture of Morocco, but with a contemporary edge.

    It’s made from tadelakt, which is a waterproof plaster material widely used in Moroccan architecture and gives a washed, chalky finish.

    Get that fruity feeling with these adorable embroidered napkins.

    They’re perfect for trying the tablescaping trend and will certainly give your dining experience some personality. 

    This striking art print by UK-based artist Stacey-Anne Cole sits on a beautiful, deep pink background.

    It would make an impact at the centre of a gallery wall or with a mount in a contrasting colour.

