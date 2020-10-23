Halloween-inspired homeware accessories for glamorously gothic decor

Posted by for Homeware

These bewitching buys will cast some dark magic over your home this October.

Whether you’re a serious Halloween enthusiast or just keen to embrace winter’s moody tones, re-styling your home for this time of year can be so much fun. 

We’re taking inspiration from spooky season and have curated an edit of glamorously gothic home accessories to give your decor a dark twist. 

From glossy onyx dinner candles to witchy coffee tables books, here’s everything you need to give your pad a stylishly scary edge.  

  • Lavender & Rose mini pumpkins

    ’Tis the season for all things autumnal and there’s nothing better to help you and your home get in the All Hallows Eve spirit than pumpkins. 

    It may be a spooky time of year, but these little guys are irresistibly cute and can be popped anywhere – from a window sill to the centre of a table. 

    Plus, these ones from female-founded prop specialist and online florist Lavender & Rose come in two colourways (pastel and bright) and have been sourced from British growers.

    Shop mini pumpkins at Lavender & Rose, from £15

    Buy now

  • Original DNA Plus skeleton art print

    Give your gallery wall an edge with this tongue-in-cheek laughing skeleton print.

    Now, that’s what we call a funny bone. 

    Shop skeleton print by Original DNA Plus at Society6, £10

    Buy now

  • Anna + Nina candlestick holder

    Anna + Nina is always a go-to of ours for candlesticks, thanks to their on-point designs. 

    This classic shape has Dracula’s castle vibes, perfect for upping the gothic ante on your dinner table.

    Shop candlestick holder by Anna + Nina at Liberty London, £25

    Buy now

  • Witchery: Embrace the Witch Within by Juliet Diaz

    All things witchy have been growing in popularity for a while now, but we particularly love the gold gilded cover of this beautiful book.

    Keep it out where you can see it, positioned on a coffee or side table.

    Buy now

  • H&M Home tassel tie-back

    The crimson shade of this elaborate curtain tie has a sinister (but chic) feel.

    Its soft, twisted material gives off a glossy sheen.

    Shop tassel tie-back at H&M Home, £8.99

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.