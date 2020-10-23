These bewitching buys will cast some dark magic over your home this October.
Whether you’re a serious Halloween enthusiast or just keen to embrace winter’s moody tones, re-styling your home for this time of year can be so much fun.
We’re taking inspiration from spooky season and have curated an edit of glamorously gothic home accessories to give your decor a dark twist.
From glossy onyx dinner candles to witchy coffee tables books, here’s everything you need to give your pad a stylishly scary edge.
Yorick skull sculpture
Make a scary statement with this geometric design skull ornament.
We recommend placing it on a home office desk for a Shakespearian feel.
Anthropologie knob
Replacing the old knobs on a tired chest of drawers is an easy way to give it an instant revamp.
This black and gold number from Anthropologie doesn’t cost the earth but makes for a glamorous update.
Lavender & Rose mini pumpkins
’Tis the season for all things autumnal and there’s nothing better to help you and your home get in the All Hallows Eve spirit than pumpkins.
It may be a spooky time of year, but these little guys are irresistibly cute and can be popped anywhere – from a window sill to the centre of a table.
Plus, these ones from female-founded prop specialist and online florist Lavender & Rose come in two colourways (pastel and bright) and have been sourced from British growers.
Original DNA Plus skeleton art print
Give your gallery wall an edge with this tongue-in-cheek laughing skeleton print.
Now, that’s what we call a funny bone.
Anna + Nina candlestick holder
Anna + Nina is always a go-to of ours for candlesticks, thanks to their on-point designs.
This classic shape has Dracula’s castle vibes, perfect for upping the gothic ante on your dinner table.
Shop candlestick holder by Anna + Nina at Liberty London, £25
Witchery: Embrace the Witch Within by Juliet Diaz
All things witchy have been growing in popularity for a while now, but we particularly love the gold gilded cover of this beautiful book.
Keep it out where you can see it, positioned on a coffee or side table.
H&M Home tassel tie-back
The crimson shade of this elaborate curtain tie has a sinister (but chic) feel.
Its soft, twisted material gives off a glossy sheen.
House of Hackney Serpentis mirror
You can trust House of Hackney to lead the charge when it comes to eccentrically gothic homeware.
This Serpentis mirror, which features five snakes slithering and weaving together, is giving us goosebumps.
Cire Trudon tapered candles
These high-quality candles from Cire Trudon are handcrafted and dyed in small batches in the brand’s Normandy workshop.
Handily they are both dripless and smokeless, too.
Shop tapered candles by Cire Trudon at Matches Fashion, £18 for set of six (coming soon)
Colorful Designs witch art print
How about this cheeky art print to give your home a dose of dark magic?
It’s a reprinted version of an original from 19th century French artist Albert Joseph Pénot, who was known for his imaginative paintings of female nudes.
Shop witch on broom art print by Albert Joseph Pénot and reprinted by Colorful Designs at Society 6, £10
Saved NY X Fee Greening cashmere cushion
This exquisite Mongolian cashmere cushion is the creation of British artist Fee Greening and homeware brand Saved NY.
It’s inspired by medieval, Gothic and Flemish art.
Shop spider cashmere cushion by Saved NY X Fee Greening at Matches Fashion, £405
