No need for hours of scrolling, Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage is here to tell you what to update your home with this spring.
Paula Sutton is the much-loved founder of Hill House Vintage, an Instagram account with over 470,000 followers which celebrates the beauty of country living and a lady-of-the-manor aesthetic.
From cottagecore snaps of naked cakes on the most beautiful stands to gingham tablescapes, antique furniture and cosy Chesterfield armchairs, Sutton’s vintage-inspired decor is utterly joyful.
“I love interiors to be individual and quirky and always with a bit of humour,” she explains to stylist.co.uk.
“My aesthetic tends to have a vintage country house flavour to it, although nothing has to be strictly vintage or antique, as I do love to find contemporary designers and pieces to sit alongside the older stuff. I’m not particularly trend driven, but rather a ‘happiness’ and mood driven decorator.”
Her eye for design – accompanied by not taking herself too seriously – has seen Sutton’s following continue to grow, as hundreds of thousands clamour to know how she imbues her home with personality, transforms vintage finds and creates elegant cosiness.
So, it was only a matter of time until Sutton’s signature style expanded past her Instagram account and into her first book deal, Hill House Living: The Art Of Creating A Joyful Life, which is due for release in October. This beautiful, hardback book is a mix of thrifty tips and tricks for re-styling the home; from re-covering a vintage chair to hanging a gallery wall.
The book will also include life lessons from Sutton on how she left the busy streets of south London and moved her family to Norfolk, with anecdotes, illustrations, recipes and her advice on bringing the joy of seasonal, country living into your home, wherever you are.
To celebrate this exciting new venture, we’ve asked Sutton to give us the scoop on what homeware buys she’s been eyeing up this season and reveal her interiors wishlist.
Here, she shares home accessories such as lamps, baskets and bedding to give your home a springtime update. When it comes to Sutton’s attitude to interiors, though, she simply says: “Buy what makes your heart beat a little faster, and choose the colours that invigorate and inspire you.
“Above all, it’s all about the mix, and curating your interior to reflect yourself and your own original style.”
Wicklewood Anoushka cushion
“I’ve been a huge fan of Wicklewood for years now and adore their distinctively colourful designs. I also really respect their commitment to working with global artisans, who use traditional methods and celebrate local heritage.
“Mixing colour and pattern is their speciality and the Anoushka print is my absolute favourite of theirs.”
Flowerbx pink parrot tulips
“Anyone who knows me knows that I love to surround myself with an abundance of flowers. Flowers add interest, colour and life to any room, and they are the easiest way to inject joy into an otherwise pared-back scheme.
“I love to have several bunches of one dominant colour in a statement vase – and Flowerbx always have a stunning selection to choose from.”
Barneby Gates Honey Bee wallpaper
“I’m about to have one of my daughter’s rooms decorated in this, and to be honest, I’m already rather jealous!”
Cabbages & Roses Hatley Lilac single duvet set
“I’m a huge fan of Cabbages & Roses’ clothing, but I was first drawn to the brand because of the fabrics and wallpapers. This duvet set reminds me of my original love for this print.”
Emma Bridgewater Vegetable Garden cake tin set
“These tins are both practical and beautiful. They’re perfect for storage, which in my opinion, needs to be as attractive as anything else in the home.”
Farrow and Ball green paint collection
“I’m contemplating a revamp of my front door and so I’m eyeing up every green available at Farrow and Ball.
“However, I may go maverick and go for pink!”
La Basketry Anta storage bowl
“I’m obsessed with baskets in all shapes and forms. From picnic baskets and garden trugs, to basket bags and basket trays – I can find a use for them everywhere in my home.
“These La Basketry baskets are useful for everything from wall decoration to fruit bowls, as well as attractive all-purpose containers.”
Eva Sonaike Aluro lampshade
“I love Eva’s glorious use of print and colour which draws on a vibrant West African aesthetic.
“This lampshade will be a bright and colourful addition to any part of the home, and I’m currently loving all things yellow!”
Petersham Nurseries set of bud vases
“I can never have too many flowers and therefore I can never have too many vases, and this set of six bud vases is a great way of ensuring that you always have a flower in view!”
Cornishware Rosie teapot
“You can never go wrong with a large teapot with enough room to serve 12 cups.
“I’m anticipating lots of summer tea parties in the garden and this will definitely do the trick to top up in between a wedge or two of cake.”
Pooky Artur table lamp
“I love humour and I love a sense of quirkiness injected into interiors. This giant artichoke lamp is at once stylish and beautiful, but also cheerful and fun.
“It also reminds me of my vegetable garden and the artichokes that I intend to harvest at some point.”
Hill House Living: The Art Of Creating A Joyful Life by Paula Sutton (£22, Ebury Press) is out 14 October; pre-order here
Images: Paula Sutton / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.