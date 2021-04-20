Paula Sutton is the much-loved founder of Hill House Vintage, an Instagram account with over 470,000 followers which celebrates the beauty of country living and a lady-of-the-manor aesthetic. From cottagecore snaps of naked cakes on the most beautiful stands to gingham tablescapes, antique furniture and cosy Chesterfield armchairs, Sutton’s vintage-inspired decor is utterly joyful. “I love interiors to be individual and quirky and always with a bit of humour,” she explains to stylist.co.uk.

“My aesthetic tends to have a vintage country house flavour to it, although nothing has to be strictly vintage or antique, as I do love to find contemporary designers and pieces to sit alongside the older stuff. I’m not particularly trend driven, but rather a ‘happiness’ and mood driven decorator.” Her eye for design – accompanied by not taking herself too seriously – has seen Sutton’s following continue to grow, as hundreds of thousands clamour to know how she imbues her home with personality, transforms vintage finds and creates elegant cosiness. So, it was only a matter of time until Sutton’s signature style expanded past her Instagram account and into her first book deal, Hill House Living: The Art Of Creating A Joyful Life, which is due for release in October. This beautiful, hardback book is a mix of thrifty tips and tricks for re-styling the home; from re-covering a vintage chair to hanging a gallery wall.

The book will also include life lessons from Sutton on how she left the busy streets of south London and moved her family to Norfolk, with anecdotes, illustrations, recipes and her advice on bringing the joy of seasonal, country living into your home, wherever you are. To celebrate this exciting new venture, we’ve asked Sutton to give us the scoop on what homeware buys she’s been eyeing up this season and reveal her interiors wishlist. Here, she shares home accessories such as lamps, baskets and bedding to give your home a springtime update. When it comes to Sutton’s attitude to interiors, though, she simply says: “Buy what makes your heart beat a little faster, and choose the colours that invigorate and inspire you. “Above all, it’s all about the mix, and curating your interior to reflect yourself and your own original style.”

