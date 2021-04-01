Our most-coveted picks from H&M Home’s new home accessories and furniture, perfect for updating your place for the season.
In the winter it was all about woolen bedspreads, cosy throws and scented candles but now that spring’s on the way, it’s time to give your home’s decor a refresh.
Enter H&M Home’s chic new collection of home accessories and furniture which is brimming with cool, summer-friendly pieces to liven up your space.
H&M Home’s reasonable price points makes getting a few new bits for the season a little easier, while the brand’s ever-growing range of products are always on top of the trends.
Here, we’ve picked out nine of the best buys from H&M Home’s just landed products, with themes of pared-back minimalism and an organic aesthetic. Enjoy.
H&M Home curve table lamp
This striking lamp has an architectural feel thanks to its interesting shape.
Place it on a bedside table to give your bedroom an injection of style.
H&M Home large terracotta pot
This creamy pot is chic yet unassuming enough to slip into any decor.
Plus, its off-white colour would look gorgeous next to a lush green plant.
H&M Home wooden bench
This metal and wooden bench is designed for outdoor use, which is great news as the weather is starting to get better.
Use it as a perch for enjoying some drinks in the garden or as a stand to display potted plants.
H&M Home jute blend rug
This jute rug is crafted using recycled cotton which earns it some eco-friendly points.
Pop this in a hardwearing area such as a hallway or kitchen.
H&M Home braided bread basket
Wicker baskets are in vogue right now and this one is perfect for placing in the centre of kitchen table to create an organic aesthetic.
Fill it with tomatoes and lemons for a summery centre piece or save it for its intended use and stuff full of bread.
H&M wooden cake stand
Thought cake stands could only look like they’d belong in Buckingham Palace?
This mango wood version gives afternoon tea a cool makeover.
H&M Home small watering can
This cute little can is perfect for giving smaller plants a drink.
The mint green colour is a crowd-pleaser and is pretty enough to keep on display.
H&M Home tube wall light
This wall light may be from a highstreet brand, but thanks to its sculptural design it looks much more expensive.
The fabulous muted pink colour is another reason to take it home, too.
H&M Home flounced duvet cover set
This linen and cotton weave duvet set is an ideal swap for summer.
It comes in light green, powder pink, white and grey.
Images: H&M Home
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.