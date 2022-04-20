H &M Home has announced a new collaboration with Iranian-French designer and architect India Mahdavi. Known for her use of colour, Mahdavi’s most famous work is probably the interior design at Sketch’s The Gallery room in London – yes, the pink room. As you might expect, her H&M Home collection is full of vibrant shades. Inspired by the colours you see when you close your eyes in front of the sun, the homeware range plays with bright oranges and greens which blur into soft pinks, lilacs and baby blues. It also taps into the checked homeware trend, with checked place mats and cushions in orange and yellow.

India Mahdavi for H&M Home

As well as those endlessly Instagrammed pink interiors at Sketch’s The Gallery, a bubblegum shade that took Mahdavi a month to settle on, according to The New Yorker, she also designed its sunny yellow new look. Both colours can be seen on ceramics in her H&M collection, so you can take a bit of Sketch design magic home with you when the collection launches online and in-store on 28 April. The range consists mainly of plates, mugs, bowls, jugs and vases with colour gradient effects and an out-of-focus check motif. However, the collection does cater for those who aren’t into rainbow hues – the inky blue and cream checked rug and flower-motif ceramics are a little more low-key.

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design and creative at H&M Home described the collection as poetic and joyful, with a focus on quality. “India Mahdavi is the well-thought-of designer in bringing joy, optimism and colour to the world of interiors. We wanted to create a poetic and contemplative collection, focusing on crafted quality and joyful colours, and we can’t wait to introduce our customers to India’s impeccable sense of colour and design aesthetics”, she said. Mahdavi explained that she began her creative process not by creating preliminary sketches, but by forging connections with H&M’s suppliers. “I designed this collection by first identifying European manufacturers among the H&M Home suppliers and with whom there was an understanding of common values. With this collection, H&M Home has offered me the opportunity to spread a joyful palette of colours on an international scale.”

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

You may also like J Crew teams up with Liberty London for its first homeware collection

H&M is well-known for its fashion collaborations, with the likes of Stella McCartney, Balmain and Giambattista Valli joining forces with the brand over the years. The pandemic may have put paid to around-the-block queues of shoppers eager to snap up limited edition items, but last year’s Simone Rocha collab still sold out online. So, it’s no surprise the brand’s homeware division has also teamed up with art and design talent on limited edition ranges in the past few years. In April 2021, Diane Von Furstenberg’s bold mix of pink and orange and black and white proved a hit with shoppers. And, in October, H&M Home spotlighted emerging female artists in a triple collab with Sacrée Frangine, Brunna Mancuso and Diana Ejaita.

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

If you like the look of Mahdavi’s range, you’ll want to be quick about it on 28 April as it’s likely to be as popular as past H&M Home collabs. Our tip? Get planning what you want now, so you can click “buy” as quickly as possible on the day. Here are some of our top picks.

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

Like Swizzels Rainbow Dust treats but for interiors, this throw will look sweet whether it’s spread out on the grass for sunbathing or draped over the arm of your sofa.

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

Checked homewares aren’t going anywhere, if this collab is anything to go by. Mahdavi’s checks are a nice bridge between the checked and checkerboard homeware trends, combining the overlapping shades of the former and the graphic appeal of the latter.

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

You can never have enough mugs. In Y2K-approved lilac, with a wiggly rim and dainty loop handle, this would make a very cute addition to your cupboard.

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

This inky blue and cream floral pattern is one of the more understated in Mahdavi’s collection. It’s also available on a plate if you like your ceramics to match.

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

Red and pink is one of the most eye-catching colour combos out there. Mahdavi takes the edge off with her out-of-focus check. As well as a larger version of this jug, the print can also be found on a vase and in a green and white colourway.

H&M Home x India Mahdavi homeware collection

It may not be as bright as some of Mahdavi’s other colour picks, but this checked rug is still a pretty bold statement. Plus, it tones in nicely with the blue and cream floral vase above.

Images: courtesy of H&M Home