Honouring the female form has been a big interior design trend for a while now. But while we’ve seen plenty of boob planters and bum vases, there’s another trend inspired by women rising in the ranks: abstract faces.

The abstract movement can be interpreted in a plethora of different ways but at the moment cushions, candles, throws and prints are being most notably decorated with scattered features, single-line drawings which end abruptly, and out of proportion takes on a female face.