Interior design trend: must-buy home accessories inspired by abstract faces

Posted by for Homeware

Welcome to our edit of homeware, accessories and soft furnishings inspired by abstract faces.

Honouring the female form has been a big interior design trend for a while now. But while we’ve seen plenty of boob planters and bum vases, there’s another trend inspired by women rising in the ranks: abstract faces.

The abstract movement can be interpreted in a plethora of different ways but at the moment cushions, candles, throws and prints are being most notably decorated with scattered features, single-line drawings which end abruptly, and out of proportion takes on a female face. 

You may also like

Interior design trend 2020: boobs and bums are inspiring our most-wanted homewares

The trend is easy to incorporate into any room thanks to the range of products, styles and colours from both big brands and small independents on the market right now. So, from a primary coloured throw to minimalist, monochrome coasters, make the abstract faces trend your own with our edit.  

  • Etsy face coffee mug

    Etsy

    Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in this stylish, minimalist mug. 

    Decorated with a line drawing, it depicts three women’s faces intermingled as one.

    Shop ACcraftiness mug at Etsy, £15.85

    Buy now

  • Flakes of a Feather Crowning Glory art print

    Flakes of a Feather

    This print uses pattern to invert a classic image of a portrait, adding another dimension and drawing the eye across the design.

    Choose between green, pink or yellow for the background colour, whatever suits your home best.

    Shop Crowning Glory art print at Flakes of a Feather, £25

    Buy now

  • Afton By Palm Pieces of Worth print

    Afton By Palm

    Afton By Palm is founded by Bonnisa Moore who specialises in contemporary, minimalist homeware, much of which uses abstract faces in its design. 

    She’s currently on maternity leave but keep checking her website for a chance to purchase one of her clay trinket dishes, also decorated with an abstract face, which will be returning after her break.

    Shop Pieces of Worth print at Afton By Palm, £7

    Buy now

  • Bloomsbury Revisited Angelica lampshades

    Bloomsbury Revisited

    Bloomsbury Revisited is a collection of hand-painted lampshades inspired by the colours and loose style made famous by the Bloomsbury Set.

    All the lampshades are worked on and signed by artist Jane McCall, and depict out-of-proportion and artist takes on the female form.

    Shop Angelica lampshades at Bloomsbury Revisited, from £60

    Buy now

  • Thee Bouffants Lady and the Cheetah art print

    Thee Bouffants

    Give your walls a splash of colour with this vibrant print which playfully dresses up one of the animal kingdom’s most impressive predators using lipstick and mascara. 

    The exaggerated eyes and lips give an abstract feel while the boldness of the colour palette packs a real punch. 

    Shop Thee Bouffants Lady and the Cheetah art print at Society 6, £20

    Buy now

  • Azul Face Pillow by Justina Blakeney® X Loloi

    Jungalow

    This pastel-hued pillow takes inspiration from an original watercolour by Justina Blakeney, the founder of Jungalow. 

    Mix it on your sofa with other pillows in a range of colours and patterns for an eye-catching look.

    Shop Azul Face Pillow by Justina Blakeney® X Loloi at Junaglow, £65

    Buy now

  • White Cove Collective faces mini vase

    White Cove Collective

    White Cove Collective is a female-founded independent which centres around hand-drawn illustrations with an eco-friendly heart.

    Each vase is hand-painted in the studio and carefully packaged in all-recyclable materials, ready to go to their new homes.

    Shop mini faces vase by White Cove Collective at The Drop, £20

    Buy now

  • Sass & Belle coasters

    Sass & Belle

    These cute coasters fuse minimalism with geometric and abstract design to brighten your kitchen worktops. 

    They come as a set of four so there’s enough for everyone to pop their cuppa on.

    Shop coasters at Sass & Belle, £11

    Buy now

  • originALS studio the finger print

    originALS studio

    Can you make out what this cheeky print is trying to tell you? 

    This tongue-in-cheek artwork from orignALS studio founder Alice is sure to make anyone who sees it hanging in your home crack a smile. 

    Plus, it’s printed on thick weight museum-quality sustainable paper and look fabulous in a black frame. 

    Shop the finger print at originALS studio, £20

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.