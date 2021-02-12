Welcome to our edit of homeware, accessories and soft furnishings inspired by abstract faces.
Honouring the female form has been a big interior design trend for a while now. But while we’ve seen plenty of boob planters and bum vases, there’s another trend inspired by women rising in the ranks: abstract faces.
The abstract movement can be interpreted in a plethora of different ways but at the moment cushions, candles, throws and prints are being most notably decorated with scattered features, single-line drawings which end abruptly, and out of proportion takes on a female face.
The trend is easy to incorporate into any room thanks to the range of products, styles and colours from both big brands and small independents on the market right now. So, from a primary coloured throw to minimalist, monochrome coasters, make the abstract faces trend your own with our edit.
Etsy half face abstract jewellery stand
This golden jewellery stand not only makes for a lovely place to hang your accessories but acts like a pretty sculpture atop a dressing table or shelf, too.
Shop half-face abstract jewellery stand by Boux Jewel Shop at Etsy, £22
Selfmade Boujie candle
Selfmade is a brilliant female-founded candle brand that launched in the first lockdown and has had great success ever since.
The Boujie candle smells like a ‘Spanish orchard’ with a fresh mix of orange, ylang-ylang and cedarwood essential oils.
Trouva abstract face throw
Made in India, this 100% cotton throw is a beautiful way to capture the abstract face trend.
Decorate a bed with it, and you’re sure to give any room a quirky twist.
Etsy face coffee mug
Enjoy your morning cup of coffee in this stylish, minimalist mug.
Decorated with a line drawing, it depicts three women’s faces intermingled as one.
Flakes of a Feather Crowning Glory art print
This print uses pattern to invert a classic image of a portrait, adding another dimension and drawing the eye across the design.
Choose between green, pink or yellow for the background colour, whatever suits your home best.
Afton By Palm Pieces of Worth print
Afton By Palm is founded by Bonnisa Moore who specialises in contemporary, minimalist homeware, much of which uses abstract faces in its design.
She’s currently on maternity leave but keep checking her website for a chance to purchase one of her clay trinket dishes, also decorated with an abstract face, which will be returning after her break.
Bloomsbury Revisited Angelica lampshades
Bloomsbury Revisited is a collection of hand-painted lampshades inspired by the colours and loose style made famous by the Bloomsbury Set.
All the lampshades are worked on and signed by artist Jane McCall, and depict out-of-proportion and artist takes on the female form.
Thee Bouffants Lady and the Cheetah art print
Give your walls a splash of colour with this vibrant print which playfully dresses up one of the animal kingdom’s most impressive predators using lipstick and mascara.
The exaggerated eyes and lips give an abstract feel while the boldness of the colour palette packs a real punch.
Shop Thee Bouffants Lady and the Cheetah art print at Society 6, £20
Azul Face Pillow by Justina Blakeney® X Loloi
This pastel-hued pillow takes inspiration from an original watercolour by Justina Blakeney, the founder of Jungalow.
Mix it on your sofa with other pillows in a range of colours and patterns for an eye-catching look.
Shop Azul Face Pillow by Justina Blakeney® X Loloi at Junaglow, £65
White Cove Collective faces mini vase
White Cove Collective is a female-founded independent which centres around hand-drawn illustrations with an eco-friendly heart.
Each vase is hand-painted in the studio and carefully packaged in all-recyclable materials, ready to go to their new homes.
Shop mini faces vase by White Cove Collective at The Drop, £20
Sass & Belle coasters
These cute coasters fuse minimalism with geometric and abstract design to brighten your kitchen worktops.
They come as a set of four so there’s enough for everyone to pop their cuppa on.
originALS studio the finger print
Can you make out what this cheeky print is trying to tell you?
This tongue-in-cheek artwork from orignALS studio founder Alice is sure to make anyone who sees it hanging in your home crack a smile.
Plus, it’s printed on thick weight museum-quality sustainable paper and look fabulous in a black frame.
Images: courtesy of brands
Topics
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.