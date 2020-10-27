Our edit of 11 unique and beautiful storage jars for keeping all your bits and bobs in.
By investing in some eye-catching storage jars you can make a feature out of the ordinary.
Take your teabags, for example. Whip them out of their boring ol’ PG tips packaging and use a hand-blown glass jar to display them instead, instantly transforming your kitchen work surface.
Or, use a pretty pot to store your cotton pads in your bathroom and voila, taking your make-up off feels suddenly feels special.
These trinket pots and storage jars act as finishing touches to your decor, enhancing the overall aesthetic with colour, texture and pattern. There are lots of lovely options out there, whether you’re a fan of pretty pastels, retro designs or a laid back look.
Enjoy our edit of unique storage vessels to keep everything in; from beauty products to coffee.
Primavera large jar
Finnish brand Marimekko has got it right with this cheerful storage jar, covered with lilac flowers.
Primavera is the Finnish word for spring and this design is supposed to capture the season’s beauty and splendour.
Mikasa drift cheetah storage jar
Animal print is a big trend right now throughout fashion and interior design, and this cheetah storage jar is a cute twist on it.
This jar is perfect for keeping tea and coffee in a colourful place in the kitchen.
Reeded glass jar
This pretty glass jar is an enchanting candy-floss hue and would look especially lovely filled with cotton wool balls and positioned in a bathroom.
Opium ceramic jar
How fun is this zany ceramic jar?
It has a retro aesthetic and an eye-catching pattern with clashing red and blue colours which will stand out on any shelf.
Bistro tile canister
Once again Anthropologie has got us coveting its wares with this range of tiled, bistro-style kitchenware.
Possibly our favourite piece of the lot, though, is this chirpy storage jar which encourages its owner to ‘rise and shine’ – presumably with the help of the coffee kept inside!
Deeka storage jar
If an earthy aesthetic suits you, the organic feel of this handblown glass and mango wooden storage jar might be just the ticket.
Being translucent, it’s a pretty place to store brightly coloured spices or even dried rose petals to add to a relaxing bath.
Miniature rainbow basket
These mini baskets are handmade in Senegal and crafted by weaving natural grasses with up-cycled plastic strips in a rainbow of colours.
Atlas cork desk tidy
Mind The Cork is an independent brand which makes all of its homeware accessories from – you guessed it – cork, because it’s a biodegradable, renewable and recyclable material.
These diverse pots can be used as planters, pen holders or just somewhere to keep trinkets.
Kahala jar
This stoneware jar is beautifully glazed with a deep orange hue and finished with an acacia lid.
It has an air-tight silicone seal, perfect for keeping foodstuffs fresh.
Tasseled green glass trinket pot
This ornate trinket pot is inspired by crystal cut, vintage ornaments and it certainly has an ‘old fashioned glamour’ feel.
We think it would look dazzling on a dressing table in your very own boudoir.
Mushroom small earthenware tureen
Bordallo Pinheiro is the 19th-century Portuguese ceramic brand which is famous for its cabbage-inspired tableware.
This charming mushroom tureen can be used for serving or storage.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.