Home accessories: stylish storage jars to keep everything from porridge to petals in

Posted by for Homeware

Our edit of 11 unique and beautiful storage jars for keeping all your bits and bobs in.

By investing in some eye-catching storage jars you can make a feature out of the ordinary. 

Take your teabags, for example. Whip them out of their boring ol’ PG tips packaging and use a hand-blown glass jar to display them instead, instantly transforming your kitchen work surface.

Or, use a pretty pot to store your cotton pads in your bathroom and voila, taking your make-up off feels suddenly feels special. 

These trinket pots and storage jars act as finishing touches to your decor, enhancing the overall aesthetic with colour, texture and pattern. There are lots of lovely options out there, whether you’re a fan of pretty pastels, retro designs or a laid back look. 

Enjoy our edit of unique storage vessels to keep everything in; from beauty products to coffee.

You may also like

11 stylish art prints inspired by food and drink for culinary enthusiasts

  • Opium ceramic jar

    How fun is this zany ceramic jar?

    It has a retro aesthetic and an eye-catching pattern with clashing red and blue colours which will stand out on any shelf.

    Shop opium ceramic jar at I Want One Of Those, £14.99

    Buy now

  • Bistro tile canister

    Once again Anthropologie has got us coveting its wares with this range of tiled, bistro-style kitchenware.

    Possibly our favourite piece of the lot, though, is this chirpy storage jar which encourages its owner to ‘rise and shine’ – presumably with the help of the coffee kept inside! 

    Shop bistro tile canister at Anthropologie, £22

    Buy now

  • Deeka storage jar

    If an earthy aesthetic suits you, the organic feel of this handblown glass and mango wooden storage jar might be just the ticket.

    Being translucent, it’s a pretty place to store brightly coloured spices or even dried rose petals to add to a relaxing bath.

    Shop Deeka storage jar at Nkuku, £34.95

    Buy now

  • Miniature rainbow basket

    These mini baskets are handmade in Senegal and crafted by weaving natural grasses with up-cycled plastic strips in a rainbow of colours.

    Shop miniature rainbow basket at Swahili Modern, £15

    Buy now

  • Atlas cork desk tidy

    Mind The Cork is an independent brand which makes all of its homeware accessories from – you guessed it – cork, because it’s a biodegradable, renewable and recyclable material.

    These diverse pots can be used as planters, pen holders or just somewhere to keep trinkets.

    Shop Atlas cork desk tidy at Mind The Cork, £29

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.