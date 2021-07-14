Welcome to The Curiosity Academy, Stylist’s new learning hub where you can access workshops, how-to guides, new research and learn the most up-to-date skills from the UK’s most in-the-know people.

We’re all trying to do our part to slow the corrosive effects mass consumption is having on the planet. No stone is being left unturned in our collective quest for a more ethical existence, and we’re doing everything from buying secondhand clothing to up-cycling old furniture.

If you’re looking for more opportunities to make sustainable choices, the kitchen is the place to be. Although recycling your food packaging and growing your own produce from scraps are impactful things to do, there’s another less obvious task you can add to your list. Emma Rae, head chef at Erpingham House, a 100% plastic-free restaurant, says “The single most sustainable thing you can do in your kitchen is care for your equipment!”