At first glance on this article, you might be thinking: “Animal head wall hangings? Now I’ve really seen every interior design trend there is.” And yes, we know that this trend is particularly niche, but hear us out.

We’ve been doing some research and it appears that searches on Google for animal wall head decor is rising as consumers become open to the idea of quirky decor that is, let’s say, a little out of the ordinary.

You could mount some together like a gallery wall or pick just one stand out piece to position above a bed or in the hallway. These interesting decor pieces will have your guests impressed with your experimental flair for design. It doesn’t matter what decor style you have either, there’s something for everyone. From all-white and minimalist to glittery and flamboyant or eathy and neutral, here are six of our favourite animal head wall hangings to shop now.