Animal head wall hangings searches are spiking on Google and we’re seeing them all over favourite interior design brand’s websites, big and small. Shop six of our favourite interpretations of the trend below.
At first glance on this article, you might be thinking: “Animal head wall hangings? Now I’ve really seen every interior design trend there is.” And yes, we know that this trend is particularly niche, but hear us out.
We’ve been doing some research and it appears that searches on Google for animal wall head decor is rising as consumers become open to the idea of quirky decor that is, let’s say, a little out of the ordinary.
You could mount some together like a gallery wall or pick just one stand out piece to position above a bed or in the hallway. These interesting decor pieces will have your guests impressed with your experimental flair for design. It doesn’t matter what decor style you have either, there’s something for everyone. From all-white and minimalist to glittery and flamboyant or eathy and neutral, here are six of our favourite animal head wall hangings to shop now.
Eko mini elephant head
We love how Nkuku and has reinvented this interior design look, using earthy influences to create a whole new aesthetic.
Each elephant head is carefully hand-shaped from wire, with a characterful design.
Origami rhino wall hanger
If your home is a sleek, all-white minimalist pad, then this quirky rhino head would give it a touch of character.
The origami shape is really interesting and has been crafted from matt white polyresin.
Woven donkey head wall art
How adorable is this woven donkey wall art?
We adore its soft, neutral colour and carefully shaped ears and nose which look so sweet.
Maestro head swan
Wow, right? This stunning black and purple swan with glittery crown is what we call a head-turner, and would command attention from all who walk past it.
It has even been handmade with real feathers, making each one slightly unique.
Bison wall head
This bison head is more reminiscent of the style of animal wall hangings that you’ll see at places like The Natural History Museum, with an interior design-friendly update.
The horns are made of wood and antique gold-finished aluminium for a glamorous twist.
Dachshund wall vase
Take the animal wall hanging trend one step further with this wall vase, which can be attached to the wall and then used as a floral decoration, too.
This piece comes from British ceramic brand Quail, which is well known for its quirky tableware and decor.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.