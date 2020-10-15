Bell jars are back in fashion: here are eight of our favourites to achieve that vintage decor look.
Vintage styling has been prevalent in interior design for years. From dusty old tomes positioned on a coffee table for show, to the way brands like House of Hackney have reinvigorated tasselled lamps from the 1920s, it’s long been cool to hark to yesteryear in decor.
Bell jars were all the rage back in the Victorian era, used to display all sorts of things from taxidermy, flowers, clocks and shells. Now, they’re making a comeback.
Either sold alone as a clear glass cloche or decorated with something beautiful inside such as a paper rose or dried botanicals, online interior stores both big and small are championing the bell jar as a unique styling tool.
We’d recommend putting yours somewhere that feels slightly eccentric like on a busy bookshelf or coffee table alongside candles, coffee table books, ornaments and succulents.
You may also like
Wooden home accessories to shop now for rustic interior styling
Floral curiosity cloche
This handblown glass cloche houses a beautifully arranged selection of botanicals.
Inside you’ll find strawflower, eucalyptus and plumosum moss.
Shop floral curiosity cloche at Anthropologie, £23 (was £34)
Paper rose in a bell jar
This beautiful flower is handmade from paper and can be customised to suit a special occasion.
Pick from different colours, book pages or a map design for the rose’s petals, and decide if you want a small note inside to reflect a certain date or place.
Faux butterflies in a bell jar
This butterfly-filled bell jar is supposed to reflect the beauty of nature.
Each butterfly has been carefully crafted and then positioned to flutter upwards.
Shop faux butterflies in a bell jar at Graham and Green, £85
Inu decorative glass dome
These domes have been hand-blown from recycled glass, while the base is handmade from sustainable mango wood.
They can be used to display anything you like, from candles to foraged pinecones.
Glass bell jar with copper micro fairy lights
This pretty bell jar filled with fairy lights is an alternative way to create an atmospheric glow.
We particularly like that the copper lights have a warm hue, which will feel cosy in winter.
Shop glass bell jar with copper micro fairy lights at Not on the Highstreet, £30
Field dried flowers bouquet in bell jar
This dried flower bouquet feels wonderfully cottagecore to us, making a cute decoration for a country-style home.
Shop field dried flowers bouquet in bell jar at Fy!, £40 (was £50)
Gold effect beetle in glass dome
If you’re looking for something a little more minimalistic, this gold beetle encased in a glass dome certainly makes a statement without being too fussy.
We think it has a real ‘cabinet of curiosities’ feel.
Dried flower centrepiece cloche
Updating your decor for autumn? Then this is the perfect accessory.
This dried flower arrangement in pinks, reds and oranges could either be positioned in a cosy living room or used as a table centrepiece.
Shop dried flower centrepiece cloche at Not on the Highstreet, £55
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.