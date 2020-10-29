Interior design trend klaxon: there’s a new home accessory on the block and it’s all about ‘bobbles’.

Bobbled homeware is the term we’re going for, anyway. You could also say ‘3D polka dots’, ‘knobbly’ or ‘raised circles’. All of the above refer to the eye-catching orb-like details which are popping up all over glasses, jugs and candlesticks.

From failsafes like H&M Home to design favourites like Sophie Conran, we’re seeing these bobbled pieces take front and centre stage at all of our most-consulted brands. The style is particularly favoured for glassware, although ceramic vases look great with it, too.