Interior design trend: 7 bobbled home accessories to try an eye-catching style

Try the bobbled home accessories trend with our ready-to-shop edit.

Interior design trend klaxon: there’s a new home accessory on the block and it’s all about ‘bobbles’.

Bobbled homeware is the term we’re going for, anyway. You could also say ‘3D polka dots’, ‘knobbly’ or ‘raised circles’. All of the above refer to the eye-catching orb-like details which are popping up all over glasses, jugs and candlesticks

From failsafes like H&M Home to design favourites like Sophie Conran, we’re seeing these bobbled pieces take front and centre stage at all of our most-consulted brands. The style is particularly favoured for glassware, although ceramic vases look great with it, too. 

To try the trend yourself, we recommend experimenting with a bobbled jug as a vase and popping it on a table filled with flowers, or accessorising a shelf with a bobbled candlestick. Sorted.

Images: courtesy of brands

